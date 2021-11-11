Novelist Teri Fink has won two literary awards for a book inspired by the Richey-Roberts Clovis Cache in East Wenatchee.
"The Clovis Dig," described as a mix of archaeology and murder, is fictional but Fink said the setting and the science in the book are factual. The drama is set around the ancient artifacts uncovered in an East Wenatchee apple orchard in the late 1980s.
The book was named Top 5 Finalists for Literary Fiction in the Kindle Book Awards for 2021 and was named NABE Pinnacle Best Book in Literary Fiction for Summer of 2021.
Fink was raised around Wenatchee orchards. She was a librarian for both the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts early in her career. Later, she served as communications officer for the Wenatchee School District before retiring.
