ENTER-OSCARS-KIMMEL-GET

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show's producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC.

In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC — which airs "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — see a trusted comedic veteran who is adept at delivering both sharp political barbs and broadly silly shtick, and has proven he can handle the pressure and unpredictability of the Oscars. The first time Kimmel hosted, the show went spectacularly off the tracks in its final moments when "La La Land" was mistakenly named best picture instead of the actual winner, "Moonlight."



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?