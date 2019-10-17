WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee is getting downright creepy, spooky and ooky this Halloween season with a production of “The Addams Family” musical comedy.
Cast members are having a lot of fun taking on these classic characters and preparing for the production, director Cynthia Brown said. The show itself is about familial ties and how we’re a little bit kooky underneath it all.
“A normal family comes to dinner at the Addams’ household,” Brown said. “So we get to see the Addams’ household through their eyes and, of course, often you find that people who seem normal on the surface are not normal at all underneath.”
The production runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2 at the Riverside Playhouse, 233-B N. Wenatchee Ave.
This is Brown’s second time directing this musical, she said. She also put it on with Eastmont High School’s musical theater in 2016, but wanted the chance to do with it adult actors. She has a lot of experience putting on macabre production after managing the haunted theater in Wenatchee for years.
“It is my wheelhouse. That’s why I love ‘The Addams Family,’ and the show requires a lot of great little special effects that are fun for me to do,” Brown said.
The special effects are one of her favorite parts of the production, she said. The script doesn’t tell how certain things happen. It instead leaves it up to the imagination of those producing it.
“What I found out the first time I did this show was that most people normally don’t do all these special effects,” Brown said. “They just skip them. I didn’t know that, so when I did it, I was working until two o’clock in the morning many nights trying to create this stuff.”
The plot of the story hinges on Wednesday Addams getting married to a boy who appears normal, she said. Wednesday asks her father Gomez Addams not to tell her mother, Morticia Addams, about the engagement. But Gomez promised his wife to never keep secrets.
“So this is Gomez trying to please his daughter and also follow his vows to his wife and never keep anything from her,” Brown said. “So this is the conflict that is presented.”
The cast and crew went all out in making the sets and choreography happen, she said. The dining room table used in one scene looks like it could get up and walk out of the theater. There are also ghosts, called the ancestors, who dance in all the musical numbers.
“And so they have to have all-white makeup and costumes, they are ghosts,” Brown said. “And they are in everything, they are on stage almost the whole night, and they have to do almost all the choreography.”
The show will be a wonderful experience and families should feel encouraged to bring all their little ghouls and goblins, she said.
“My actors are having so much fun with these iconic characters and just putting a lot into the portrayal,” Brown said. “They are just such fun characters to do.”