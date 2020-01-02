Volunteers and community supporters Ford and Marlys Barrett and The Fabulous Feet Dance Studio owner Melissa Miller-Port are 2019’s Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards winners.
The Numerica Performing Arts Center presented the awards Dec. 6 and 7 during Festival of Trees’ Holiday Spice productions.
The Stanley Lifetime Achievement Awards, designed in 2002 to honor the memory of Bob Stanley’s life-long commitment to arts and culture, have a professional division and a volunteer division, acknowledging those who have made a positive and lasting impression on the arts in North Central Washington.
Melissa Miller-Port
Miller-Port, winner of this year’s honor in the professional division, grew up in Buffalo, New York, where she studied dance at The David DeMarie Dance Studio. After graduating, she toured with Greg Thompson Productions, performing for celebrities like Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Dionne Warwick and President Ronald Reagan.
When she finished touring, she moved to Wenatchee where she has owned and directed The Fabulous Feet Dance Studio and Academy of Ballet for the past 30 years. She has choreographed numerous local musicals including “Mary Poppins” and “Newsies.” She begins work on “Mamma Mia” this month.
With the help of her staff and the Wenatchee Valley Symphony, she also has helped bring to life the annual The Wenatchee Nutcracker ballet.
She also is active in Lions Club, the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club.
Dance and the performing arts have been a lifelong passion, she said.
She and husband Jon Port have five children and three grandchildren.
Ford and Marlys Barrett
The Barretts, who moved to Wenatchee following Ford’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force, are this year’s volunteer award winner.
“We had always enjoyed participating in activities with people in the nearby communities during our military years, so of course we wanted to become involved right away in groups and activities in Wenatchee,” Ford Barrett said.
The nonprofit Performing Arts Center became one of their focal points. They served as members of the PAC, sponsored and attended events, and participated in the Festival of Trees and the Spring Fling. They extended their support to other arts organizations as well, including Music Theatre of Wenatchee, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony and Leavenworth Summer Theater. They also have supported the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.