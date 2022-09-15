Dan Quigley, The Chelan Piano Man

Dan Quigley, The Chelan Piano Man, will play a Sunday afternoon set at Vin du Lac Winery in Chelan.

 Provided photo

CHELAN — Lake Chelan regular Dan Quigley is set to perform at Vin du Lac Winery on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

For three years, he has also played in the band Danny’s Flask with his son Gabriel Quigley on drums and vocals and nephew Pat D’Angelo on guitar and lead vocals.



