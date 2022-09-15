CHELAN — Lake Chelan regular Dan Quigley is set to perform at Vin du Lac Winery on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.
For three years, he has also played in the band Danny’s Flask with his son Gabriel Quigley on drums and vocals and nephew Pat D’Angelo on guitar and lead vocals.
At least two-thirds of the people who catch his performances are vacationing from other parts of the state or Canada, said Quigley, who’s earned the name The Chelan Piano Man. “That’s what they call me,” he said.
He also hosts an open mic at Mellisoni Vineyards during the summer through Labor Day. “It’s the fifth year of doing it. It exploded in interest, and regular attendance is between 50 to 75 people who sit out on the lawn,” says Quigley. The open mic will extend for two more weeks in September due to interest; attend on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Wine culture has taken root over the past decade up here in the valley, and in Wenatchee too, the whole North Central Washington area,” said Quigley.
He said many of the wineries in North Central Washington started on the west side of the Cascades, so they brought an atmosphere with them that includes live entertainment with wine and food. According to Quigley, once wineries have a good solid grasp on business practices, they want to enhance it with music so “it’s becoming more of a year-round thing.”
