GEORGE — The Chicks have embarked on tour after a five-year hiatus, and will play the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday. Tickets are $38 for lawn-seating and up to $765 for orchestra zone, which can be purchased online at {/span}wwrld.us/Gorge.
The trio of Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Maines have set the record for best-selling female band and best-selling country group, winning 13 Grammy Awards and selling 30.5 million albums, and over $100 million worth of concert tickets.
The Chicks changed their band name from the Dixie Chicks in 2020 with the release of a new music video for the song “March March,” which shows recent and historical scenes of public protest against forms of oppression and for social justice movements. The word “Dixie” has been publicly criticized for being a word of the Confederate South in a slavery-era with racist connotations.
The popular country music band lost radio play for a time under criticism for a comment Natalie Maines made in March 2003 when she told a London crowd “We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas” just days before the invasion of Iraq.
As musicians with pronounced progressive political views in the midst of a more conservative Nashville music scene, the Chicks remain mega-stars.
Their latest album, “Gaslighter,” features songwriting inspired by recent divorces for all three musicians. Read Taste of Country’s article about this album at wwrld.us/3Q5YaLY.
Folk musician Patty Griffin opens for The Chicks on this tour. Her latest album, “Tape,” features previously unreleased demos and home recordings from the two-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter.
“To listen to the bulk of these recordings, you do have to let go of the idea of good sound quality and just listen to the performance,” Griffin said. “I feel better getting some true rarities out there for people to listen to.”
The Chicks
Spotify
: 1.3 million followers
Albums
: Wide Open Spaces, 1998; Fly, 1999; Home, 2002; Top of the World Tour Live, 2003; Taking the Long Way, 2006; DCX MMXVI Live, 2018; Gaslighter, 2020
Label
: Monument Records/Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment
Song
: Cowboy Take Me Away
Lyrics
: “She needs wide open space, room to make her big mistakes, she needs new faces, she knows the high stakes”
Review: “‘Gaslighter’ is as careful in its blending of country instrumentation and delicate pop flourishes as it is in its balance of righteous indignation and scandalous receipts.” — Vulture.com
Patty Griffin
Spotify:
137,578 followers.
Albums:
Living With Ghosts, 1996; Flaming Red, 1998; 1000 Kisses, 2002; A Kiss in Time, 2003; Impossible Dream, 2004; Children Running Through, 2007; Patty Griffin: Live from the Artists Den, 2008; Downtown Church, 2010; Silver Bell, 2012; American Kid, 2013; Servant of Love, 2015; Patty Griffin, 2019; Tape, 2022
Label:
ATO Records/A&M Records/New West Records/Credential Recordings
Song:
Go Wherever You Want to Go
Lyrics:
”It would take an acrobat and I already tried all that so I’m gonna let him fly.”
Review: ”This album came to me like a warm, caring friend on a hard day.” -Entertainment-focus.com
