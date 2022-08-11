Purchase Access

GEORGE — The Chicks have embarked on tour after a five-year hiatus, and will play the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday. Tickets are $38 for lawn-seating and up to $765 for orchestra zone, which can be purchased online at {/span}wwrld.us/Gorge.

The trio of Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Maines have set the record for best-selling female band and best-selling country group, winning 13 Grammy Awards and selling 30.5 million albums, and over $100 million worth of concert tickets.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

