Standing on an outdoor stage flanked by a deer’s rear end, a stuffed cougar borrowed from a Wenatchee middle school and a sign welcoming you to “Meek’s Fishing Lounge,” director Henry Hettick said it’s the perfect setting for his production of “The Foreigner" at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
“The physical stage that we’re using just lent itself to the show because it takes place in a rural fishing lodge in Georgia, and that stage is made up of giant timbers and logs,” Hettick said.
The show tells the story of Charlie Baker, who pretends not to speak English after his friend Sgt. "Froggy" LeSueur tells several people that Baker is “a foreigner.” The locals begin to discuss their plans and divulge secrets around Baker, assuming he doesn’t understand what they’re saying.
“And then the plan goes awry, and then the play happens,” said JJ Hernandez, who plays Baker in the production.
Rachel Powers, who plays Catharine Sims, said while the play has been performed around the world for decades, there is a twist to this production.
“One little thing that’s kind of fun is that it’s a play, but [Director Henry Hettick] has gotten creative and we’re adding a little song,” Powers said. “It’s not a musical, but we’re making it a little bit of a musical.”
Powers said the cast is very eager to get back to performing again.
“Performing is part of who I am, it’s part of breathing. It just feels so good, it feels so joyful,” Powers said. “I’m so delighted to be working with this cast, everybody in this cast is so lovely.”
Cynthia Brown, who plays Betty Meeks, describes her character as a “dreamer who never got out of town.”
“She’s a widow, and she’s just trying to make things keep going,” Brown said. “She’s got a great heart, she’s just a sweet, old Southern lady.”
Brown described the show as a right of passage for community theater members.
“If you meet somebody who says they’ve done community theater, just ask them what part they played in 'The Foreigner,'” Brown said.
John Wagner, who plays Rev. David Marshall Lee, describes his character as a pastor with “secret [Ku Klux Klan] connections.” Wagner said as a native of the South, it’s been fun to play a character who’s also from the south.
“I grew up in Virginia, so I can speak the lingo, and I know these people, and all that stuff,” Wagner said. “That part’s been really fun for me.”
The show isn’t a new one for Wagner, who directed a production of it around 20 years ago. But it is the first time he’s performed in "The Foreigner," which he described as extremely well written.
“There are shows that are funny that are broad comedies, kind of,” Wagner said. “This has elements of that, but it’s a lot more sophisticated in that the language is funny, the situation is funny.”
The venue, the Meadow Stage at the Icicle Creek Performing Arts Center, is an open-air theater with no fixed seats. Instead there is a grass field where attendees can bring folding chairs or layout blankets.
Hettick also recommends attendees bring a coat since temperatures can cool considerably during the evening performance.
Brown said people should arrive early to ensure that they reserve a good view of the performance.
“I think they should sit fairly close, and in the center,” Brown said. “You want to see the faces and stuff. We’ve got a great set that’s pretty detailed, there are a lot of fun little things to see on the set. But you don’t want to be so far back in the meadow that you can’t see people’s expressions.”