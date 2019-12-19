The summer lineup at The Gorge starts in May with Americana and wraps up in September with classic Kiss. Additional shows will be announced in the coming months.
Tickets are on sale now. For details, go to georgeamphitheatre.com.
May 2: Sturgill Simpson & Tyler Childers
Grammy Award-winner Sturgill Simpson continually pushes the boundaries of music and creates to the beat of his own drum, as evidenced by his 2019 animated album Sound & Fury. This summer, he teams up with bluegrass-folk-country artist Tyler Childers on A Good Look’n Tour for a night of well-crafted, Americana-imbued tunes.
May 16: Journey and The Pretenders.
A favorite arena-rock band, Journey is embarking on a five-month 2020 tour accompanied by the equally intense classic punk-rock outfit The Pretenders.
“Hits from start to finish” is how Journey puts it, but legions of fans know this concert is going to be heavily loaded with music from their best years. "Don't Stop Believing" is the band's colossal hit released in '81, yet in 2009, it became the top-selling track in iTunes history among songs not released in the 21st century. Journey includes Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) and Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer).
June 6: Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Yola. Echoes Through The Canyon brings a groundbreaking show with three of the best female musicians. Brandi Carlile, the legendary Sheryl Crow and the up-and-coming Yola bring a jam-packed event of music entertainment.
July 31 to Aug. 2: Watershed Festival. The annual three-day event celebrates all things country with a groundbreaking list of musicians — past stars, present headliners and up-and-coming artists new to the mainstream scene.
Aug. 7: Tame Impala The Slow Rush North American Tour. Be prepared for sugary pop music artfully mixed in with psychedelic rock with Kevin Parker (vocals, guitar); Jay Watson (drums, synthesiser, guitar, backing vocals), Dominic Simper (bass guitar, guitar, synthesiser, keyboards), Julien Barbagallo (drums, backing vocals) and Cam Avery (bass guitar, backing vocals, synthesizer).
Sept. 19: Kiss’ End of the Road Farewell Tour. Formed in 1973 in New York City by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, Kiss is known for iconic stage makeup, comic book-style personas and dramatic stage shows that often involve pyrotechnics.