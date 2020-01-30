WENATCHEE — The Harlem Globetrotters, who have been entertaining fans around the world for more than 90 years, will return to Wenatchee on Feb. 4.
It’s the part-basketball team, part-performance troupe’s sixth visit to the Town Toyota Center, vice president of marketing Jennifer Bushong said.
Their last visit was three years ago in 2017. The team also passed through the Wenatchee Valley in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016, Bushong said.
Their debut show at the Town Toyota Center was one of the arena’s first-ever sold out shows, Bushong told The World at the time.
This year, interest has again been strong, she said. It’s also one of the few times a year the arena assembles its full-size basketball court, which was previously owned by the Portland Trail Blazers.
“We anticipate a couple thousand guests this year. It’s selling well and we have a couple groups coming,” she said. “We’re looking forward to having a good showcase.”
The Harlem Globetrotters regularly mix up their performances. This year is billed as a whole new show, called the Pushing the Limits World Tour Live, according to the team’s website.
“There will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments,” read part of the site.
That family appeal is always a hit with local fans, Bushong said.
“They’re showmen. It’s always a great game and it’s lots of fun,” she said. “They’re so good with the kids and it’s a great family show.”
In addition to regular tickets — which range from $24 to $49 — the Harlem Globetrotters offer an interactive pre-show event.
The Magic Pre-Show is a 30-minute opportunity to take the court with the team, according to their site. Audience members will get a chance to shoot hoops with the team and learn how to spin a basketball on their finger.
During the main event, a limited number of fans have the opportunity to sit courtside — right on the bench with the team. Those tickets are available for $76 or $243, depending on location.
And if you’re interested in making a bet on the game, pick the Globetrotters. They’ve won all but 345 of their more than 27,000 games — a (very real) winning percentage of .987, according to their website.