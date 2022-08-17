Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — At the beginning of a recent rehearsal for “The Lion King Jr.” at Beacon Hill Grange, director Michelle McCormick led the cast of 50 youth in a theater warm-up. It exercised name-recall and vocal projection, and afterwards they reflected on the components of effort, juxtaposition for comedy, memory and body language. Then the group dispersed to find prop pieces and get set for a run-through of the musical.

Stage Teens calls this program intensive because after casting in May, the actors were required to independently learn the music and dialogue before beginning group rehearsals. The first week was dedicated to choreography by Isa Arredondo and Macy Fowler, followed by a week of practice run-throughs of the play until loading into the Numerica Performing Arts Center venue for dress rehearsals and performances.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?