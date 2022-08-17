"The Lion King Jr." is a coming-of-age story of how the lion Simba (Caleb Clifton) is encouraged by his friends — the meercat Timon (Seleah Hisey) and warthog Pumbaa — (Tyler Kunz) to "hakuna matata" with no worries. The Stage Teens musical runs Thursday through Saturday with twice-daily performances.
Provided photo/Skip Mugaas
The iconic opening song "Circle of Life" is one of many great songs composed by Elton John and Hans Zimmer for "The Lion King" musical.
WENATCHEE — At the beginning of a recent rehearsal for “The Lion King Jr.” at Beacon Hill Grange, director Michelle McCormick led the cast of 50 youth in a theater warm-up. It exercised name-recall and vocal projection, and afterwards they reflected on the components of effort, juxtaposition for comedy, memory and body language. Then the group dispersed to find prop pieces and get set for a run-through of the musical.
Stage Teens calls this program intensive because after casting in May, the actors were required to independently learn the music and dialogue before beginning group rehearsals. The first week was dedicated to choreography by Isa Arredondo and Macy Fowler, followed by a week of practice run-throughs of the play until loading into the Numerica Performing Arts Center venue for dress rehearsals and performances.
After beginning as a Stage Kids performer in eighth grade and finding she preferred backstage work, stage manager Jade McCarrell excelled in the intern teen apprentice program. Now she is heading to a technical theater bachelor’s degree program at Seattle Pacific University.
McCarrell describes the cast as “a close-knit group of childhood friends,” partly because of the fact that there was a Stage Kids production of “The Lion King Jr.” in 2017 that won an award for best ensemble at the Sacramento competition Junior Theater Festival. Eight members of the cast have returned for this production.
Lulu Pray plays Nala the lioness for the second time. It's a “circle of life” moment for the company and personally. Pray keeps a mindset of her growth in five years time and of her goals to attend Portland State University. She mentions that Stage Kids is “notorious for creating a little family” during productions.
Pray credits vocal director Rachel Powers for assistance with the dialects of African languages performed in song, as well as ways to relate to the story. The sound of the first song "Circle of Life's" opening notes is well-recognizable — in the Zulu language it is "Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama," which means "Here comes a lion, father, Oh yes it’s a lion" in English.
Some lead roles are double cast, so Violet Madson also plays Nala. McCormick says the double-casting process is complicated to execute for the group, but worthwhile since it provides understudies and gives twice as many students an opportunity to be involved and even in lead roles.
Buzzards, a gang of hyenas and the terrifying uncle Scar, a lion who turns on his brother King Mufasa, make this the first drama for Stage Kids, suggests actor Pray.
The comedic duo of Timon and Pumba, an emotional coming-of-age story for Simba and the spell-binding visuals by the ensemble of savannah animals and plants all combine in this performance to great dramatic effect.
