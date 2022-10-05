WENATCHEE — A thrifty feminist, a 1990s Nickelodeon kid-at-heart and a digital painter obsessed with color will show together as "The Magic Triad" at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in October. The other exhibit is “Co:Lab” by Michael Caemmerer and wife Adele Little Caemmerer of Plain.
A public reception is open this First Friday from noon to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Magic Triad artists Emily Hillburg, Chynna Jenkins and Lisa McDonnell have tabled together at local zine fests for self-produced mini publications since 2015. This is where they met Collapse gallery owner Chad Yenney. “Although their work is all quite different, I feel that they each have a strong voice that appeals to a broad audience,” he said.
“Emily is kind of angry, Chynna is very happy, and I’m kind-of like a balance between the three of us,” McDonnell, 69, said in a phone interview.
Hillburg, 44 of Los Angeles, up-cycles porcelain figurines with blood-red paint and profane, humorous text. She wrote in an email that her work “focuses on destroying the patriarchy, one piece at a time.”
Jenkins, 36 of Los Angeles, has a kid-influenced brand that turned into an art and tufting project called Psychic Friends Club. These tufted yarn pieces look like ghosts, mushrooms, planets or “amorphous shapes that could be slime or a splat, even like non-binary at times,” she said.
McDonnell, a Seattleite, is exhibiting a wide variety of work at Collapse, including four paintings, five works on paper, 24 digital prints in 8.5”x11” and about 18 mini-comics. She likes to paint with a discontinued medium called cel-vinyl, which was used in the cartoon industry, and prefers wood to canvas because of the surface tension. About the number of pieces, she said “sometimes less is more but I just decided to go for most of it.”
Jenkins said in a phone interview last week that The Magic Triad members “all have strong female art energy and the show represents all their talents and energies rolled into one.”
See some of their artwork on Instagram at @boytearsllc, @madeinchynnastudio and @inkybird2.
