WENATCHEE — A thrifty feminist, a 1990s Nickelodeon kid-at-heart and a digital painter obsessed with color will show together as "The Magic Triad" at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in October. The other exhibit is “Co:Lab” by Michael Caemmerer and wife Adele Little Caemmerer of Plain.

A public reception is open this First Friday from noon to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.



