TWISP — Three mean farmers, a gaggle of curious creatures, a witty family of foxes and one fantastic hero are all part of “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which opens next month at The Merc Playhouse.
Find out if the furry friends outsmart the curmudgeonly humans to enjoy a fine feast.
The play, based on the book by Roald Dahl, is directed by Jane Orme. The show runs at 7 p.m. March 20-21, 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 22 and 29. Tickets are $5-$18. The March 26 performance is by donation. For details, go to mercplayhouse.org.
The presentation is part of the Tom Zbyszewski Children’s Theater at The Merc Playhouse. Zbyszewski, who performed in nearly a dozen productions at the theater while he was a Liberty Bell High School student from 2010 to 2013, died in 2015 while fighting the Twisp River wildfire. He was 20 years old.
The Merc, in partnership with Liberty Bell Drama Co., is presenting “Mamma Mia” in May. The show, a fun tale inspired by the music of ABBA, will run at 7 p.m. May 13-May 16 and 2 p.m. May 17.
Plans also are in the works for the 2020 Summer Camp, July 6-11. It includes a musical theater camp for grades 3-12 and a drama camp for students in grades 7-12. Both camps conclude with public performances at the end of the week. Registration forms will be available March 1 on the website.