Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 10, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
The Finger Guns, Buff Muff, Beyond Live: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Jacob Brings Jazz: 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Eagle Creek Winery’s d’Vinery, Leavenworth, $15 includes six wine tastings, info@eaglecreekwinery.com
Alex Dunn Duo: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Rylei Franks: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, free, 888-3558
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell: 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10-$12, 888-2003
These Guitars Say Sorry: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Sigillo Cellars, Chelan.
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee, free, 884-6219
The Lake Boys: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $20, 662-7036
Freeway Jones: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
D.O.A., Burn Burn Burn, Not All There!: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Wally’s House of Booze, $12, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 16, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth, 548-7488
These Guitars Say Sorry: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, free, skileavenworth.com
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Goners UK, Death Trophy, Dustin Hays: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Kristen Marlo Music: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Released from Quiet: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 18, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Mama Mags & Uncle Papa: 608 p.m. Oct. 18, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, no cover, skileavenworth.com
John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, $3 admission, pass the hat $8-$11 suggested donation, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Guardian of The Underdog, Third Seven, Devil’s Gulch & The Missionaries: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $22, numericapac.org
O&W: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 19, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Volta Piano Trio with Cellist Meta Weiss: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
Jason Lyle Black, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Wenatchee High School, $25, 670-6922.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
■ Auditions
“Victorious”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee; roles for female actors; performance in spring 2020 at Snowy Owl Theater, wwrld.us/Victorious
■ Performance
An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $34-$38 advance tickets, numericapac.org
Dead & Glam Drag Show; 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, RadarStation, Wenatchee, performers Frankie Doom, Luna Tik Hex, Nikita Romanoff, Katie Rockwell, Sage Valentine, $20, radarstationart.com
Harriet Baskas “Washington on Wheels”: 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Leavenworth Public Library, free, ncrl.org
■ Opera
“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
“Manon”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org
“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org
Carolyn Nelson’s “Conflicting Realities”: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Oct. 24 at Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844.
“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, wwrld.us/MACGallery
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department, free, 663-8711
Copyright Bandits: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
“Divination Community with the Other Side”: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee
Ginger Reddington: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee, 664-6576.
Radar Cabinet of Curiosities: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, RadarStation, Wenatchee, radarstationart.com.
John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching”: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed of Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Lance Brender’s “Images of America — Cashmere”: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
Science on Tap “Birds of Borneo”: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Wenatchee Valley Brewery, Wenatchee, presentation by Suzanne Tomassi, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org
independent film
“Winterland”: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$17, icicle.org
“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org
“Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com
workshops, talks, tours
Walking Tour through the Pioneer Village: 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, Cashmere, presenter Rod Molzahn, free, cashmeremuseum.org
Leavenworth Town History Walk: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Lions Club Park, Leavenworth; $5 per person, uppervalleymuseum.org, 548-0728
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
other
■ Festivals & Events
Leavenworth Oktoberfest: 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays, noon-1 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 11-12, 18-19, downtown Leavenworth, tickets $10 Friday, $20 Saturday, leavenworthoktoberfest.com
Lake Chelan Crush Festival: Oct. 12-13, Chelan grape harvest events, various vineyards, lakechelan.com
Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Oct. 1-31, downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Chelan Chase 5K: 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Chelan Riverwalk Park, Chelan, benefits Lake Chelan Community Hospital, $15-$35, lakechelanrotary.org
Oktoberfest Trail Runs: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, Leavenworth Ski Hill, 2K, 5-mile and 10-mile routes, benefits Leavenworth Winter Sports, runwenatchee.com
“Embrace the Squeeze” Tipsy Talk: 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee, Leavenworth, proceeds benefit Think Pink, free mammograms for local women, cascademedicalfoundation.org.
Ski gear swap: 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Oct. 27, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $7 admission, benefits Leavenworth Ski Hill.
Ski Hill Volunteer Work Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 3, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt through Oct. 18, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays,, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Costume contest and prizes.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Workshops and classes
“The Colors of Fall” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 18, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
■ Benefits
Juleps & Jodhpurs, Methow Valley Riding Unlimited’s 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Moccasin Lake Ranch, Winthrop; $75, mvriding.org, 996-9881
literature
■ Workshops
Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org
One River, Many Voices, Claudia Castro Luna: poetry workshop 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, poetry reading, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pateros Firehall, poetry workshop 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 20, Methow Arts, Twisp, free, info@methowartsalliance.org
Okanogan/Omak
on stage
■ Plays
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
■ Workshops
Paints and Pints: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Pastime Brewery Bar and Grill, Oroville, $35, 509-476-3007.
■ Performance
Harriet Baskas “Washington on Wheels”: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Oroville Public Library; Oct. 16, Pateros Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Exhibits
Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11, runs through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
■ Presentation
Humanities Washington speaker T. Andrew Wahl: 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Civic Center Auditorium, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, “Four-Color Reality — How Comic Books and the Real World Shape Each Other”, 764-3830