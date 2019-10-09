PANS GROTTO.jpg

Art inspired by the spirits are on display at Pans Grotto.

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 10, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

The Finger Guns, Buff Muff, Beyond Live: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Jacob Brings Jazz: 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Eagle Creek Winery’s d’Vinery, Leavenworth, $15 includes six wine tastings, info@eaglecreekwinery.com

Alex Dunn Duo: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073

Rylei Franks: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, free, 888-3558

A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell: 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10-$12, 888-2003

These Guitars Say Sorry: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Sigillo Cellars, Chelan.

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee, free, 884-6219

The Lake Boys: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $20, 662-7036

Freeway Jones: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.

D.O.A., Burn Burn Burn, Not All There!: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Wally’s House of Booze, $12, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 16, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth, 548-7488

These Guitars Say Sorry: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, free, skileavenworth.com

■ Ongoing

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Goners UK, Death Trophy, Dustin Hays: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Kristen Marlo Music: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073

Released from Quiet: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 18, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Mama Mags & Uncle Papa: 608 p.m. Oct. 18, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, no cover, skileavenworth.com

John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, $3 admission, pass the hat $8-$11 suggested donation, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558

Guardian of The Underdog, Third Seven, Devil’s Gulch & The Missionaries: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $22, numericapac.org

O&W: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 19, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Volta Piano Trio with Cellist Meta Weiss: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org

Jason Lyle Black, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Wenatchee High School, $25, 670-6922.

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Play

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org

“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org

■ Auditions

“Victorious”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee; roles for female actors; performance in spring 2020 at Snowy Owl Theater, wwrld.us/Victorious

■ Performance

An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $34-$38 advance tickets, numericapac.org

Dead & Glam Drag Show; 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, RadarStation, Wenatchee, performers Frankie Doom, Luna Tik Hex, Nikita Romanoff, Katie Rockwell, Sage Valentine, $20, radarstationart.com

Harriet Baskas “Washington on Wheels”: 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Leavenworth Public Library, free, ncrl.org

■ Opera

“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

“Manon”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org

“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

PYBUS NIKI.jpg

Niki Stewart’s work is influenced by sacred designs created as form of devotion in India. There, dyed rice flour is used to create patterns on streets and sidewalks and in temples. The rangoli can take minutes or hours to create, and are meant to be walked on, with the prayers released as the images are smudged. “I have spent two years trying to translate this sacred process onto my canvas using my medium of oil paint,” she said. Her work is on display this month at Pybus Public Market.

Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org

Carolyn Nelson’s “Conflicting Realities”: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Oct. 24 at Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844.

“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, wwrld.us/MACGallery

Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department, free, 663-8711

Copyright Bandits: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

“Divination Community with the Other Side”: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee

Reddington 638.jpg

Ginger Reddington gets inspiration from the local landscape.

Ginger Reddington: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

Reddington 2445.jpg

Twisp artist Ginger Reddington is displaying her work this month at Caffe Mela, 17 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Marti Lyttle: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee, 664-6576.

Radar Cabinet of Curiosities: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, RadarStation, Wenatchee, radarstationart.com.

TRG John Lane.jpg

(Detail) John Lane produces watercolor sketches with a mix of ink and watercolor in his own style.

John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching”: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504

Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

■ Classes

Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed of Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org

Lance Brender’s “Images of America — Cashmere”: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free

■ Meetings and workshops

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

Science on Tap “Birds of Borneo”: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Wenatchee Valley Brewery, Wenatchee, presentation by Suzanne Tomassi, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org

■ Performances

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.

Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org

independent film

“Winterland”: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$17, icicle.org

“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org

“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org

“Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org

Banff Mountain Film Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com

workshops, talks, tours

Walking Tour through the Pioneer Village: 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, Cashmere, presenter Rod Molzahn, free, cashmeremuseum.org

Leavenworth Town History Walk: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Lions Club Park, Leavenworth; $5 per person, uppervalleymuseum.org, 548-0728

Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com

other

■ Festivals & Events

Leavenworth Oktoberfest: 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays, noon-1 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 11-12, 18-19, downtown Leavenworth, tickets $10 Friday, $20 Saturday, leavenworthoktoberfest.com

Lake Chelan Crush Festival: Oct. 12-13, Chelan grape harvest events, various vineyards, lakechelan.com

Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Oct. 1-31, downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org

■ Gatherings and benefits

Chelan Chase 5K: 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Chelan Riverwalk Park, Chelan, benefits Lake Chelan Community Hospital, $15-$35, lakechelanrotary.org

Oktoberfest Trail Runs: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, Leavenworth Ski Hill, 2K, 5-mile and 10-mile routes, benefits Leavenworth Winter Sports, runwenatchee.com

“Embrace the Squeeze” Tipsy Talk: 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee, Leavenworth, proceeds benefit Think Pink, free mammograms for local women, cascademedicalfoundation.org.

Ski gear swap: 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Oct. 27, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $7 admission, benefits Leavenworth Ski Hill.

Ski Hill Volunteer Work Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 3, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com

■ Games

Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt through Oct. 18, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays,, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org

Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Costume contest and prizes.

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ

on stage

■ Play

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org.

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

■ Workshops and classes

“The Colors of Fall” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 18, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

■ Benefits

Juleps & Jodhpurs, Methow Valley Riding Unlimited’s 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Moccasin Lake Ranch, Winthrop; $75, mvriding.org, 996-9881

literature

■ Workshops

Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org

One River, Many Voices, Claudia Castro Luna: poetry workshop 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, poetry reading, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pateros Firehall, poetry workshop 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 20, Methow Arts, Twisp, free, info@methowartsalliance.org

Okanogan/Omak

on stage

■ Plays

“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007

art

■ Exhibits

Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com

■ Workshops

Paints and Pints: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Pastime Brewery Bar and Grill, Oroville, $35, 509-476-3007.

■ Performance

Harriet Baskas “Washington on Wheels”: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Oroville Public Library; Oct. 16, Pateros Public Library, free, ncrl.org

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

on stage

■ Play

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.

art

■ Exhibits

Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11, runs through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ

■ Workshops

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.

Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org

■ Presentation

Humanities Washington speaker T. Andrew Wahl: 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Civic Center Auditorium, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, “Four-Color Reality — How Comic Books and the Real World Shape Each Other”, 764-3830

