Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Nic Allen: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Pybus Public Market. Free.
Kevin Jones: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2, Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free.
Hans Hessburg: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Eagle Creek Winery, $15, eaglecreekwinery.com.
Domi Edson and Jacob Krieger Duo: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Aug. 10, Eagle Creek Winery, Leavenworth. $15. eaglecreekwinery.com.
Elliot Steele Duo: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 2, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Musikkapelle Leavenworth: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3. Gazebo, Leavenworth. Free.
Steve and Lucette Pearson: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 3, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Chelan to Africa with Kevin Jones: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3, Benson Vineyards, Manson, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Lance Tigner with Shongo Bongo: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Chloe Caemmerer: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000. silvarawine.com.
Ando’s Birthday Bash: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Wally’s House of Booze. With Pagan County Rebels, Boss’ Daughter, Billman. $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Los Alikines: 10 p.m. Aug. 3, Latin Nights at Club Clearwater, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee. $10-$15. 888-2003.
Brittany Jean: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays, Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
■ Upcoming
Older & Wiser: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 9, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Just-US: 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Pybus Public Market. Free. Featuring Kyle Flick, Brad Blackburn, Mark Sele, Heather Houtz, Bonnie McClaine.
Ravens Kole: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 10, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Loose Change: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 10, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Jesse James and the MOB: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, WineGirl Wines, Manson. winegirlwines.com.
Double Deal: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, Milepost 111, Cashmere, 888-0222.
Reggae Night with Naughty Pine: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Wally’s House of Booze. $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Seth Garrido Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000. silvarawine.com.
The Skiffs: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Aug 15, Leavenworth Farmers Market
at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
The Winery Comedy Tour at WineGirl Wines: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $20. 293-9679, winegirlwines.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Jon Dore: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Jason Sims Magic Show: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Jon Dore: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, $25-$35. Rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Cory Michaelis: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
■ Play
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee. Tickets: $29-$43. 663-2787, numericapac.org.
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m. Aug. 7-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. Tickets: numericapac.org.
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 7-8, 16-17, 21-22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 6, 10, 14, 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m. Aug. 1, 9-10, 14-15, 23-24, 28-29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 1, 7, 9, 13, 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center. $24. numericapac.org.
■ Performance
Throwback 2000s Drag Show: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, RadarStation Art Lounge and Cinema, Wenatchee. $15. radarstationart.com.
■ Auditions
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: Stage reading 3 p.m. Aug. 4, RadarStation, Wenatchee. Rehearsals 6 p.m. Aug. 20, 27-29, public stage reading 9 p.m. Aug. 30. tmcintyre410@gmail.com.
Addams Family: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Washington Elementary School, Wenatchee. Music Theatre of Wenatchee. Performances in October, November, Riverside Playhouse. 662-7814. Mtow.org.
Leavenworth Village Voices: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Lions Club Park, Leavenworth. Season opener picnic for returning, prospective members. Rehearsals start Aug. 19. leavenworthvillagevoices.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Marc Dilley: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, First Friday Link Transit art tour. Meet at Columbia Station. Free. 664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com.
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
“Stehekin and The North Cascades — Works by Dan Tuttle”: Golden West Gallery, Stehekin. On display through Aug. 7. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. 699-2080.
Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Artist reception 4-9 p.m. Aug. 2, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Bitterroot and Brass: Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, on display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Orphans II: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 2, RadarStation. Free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee. Free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com. Patric Thompson, Glenn Isaacson on piano, bass. Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
First Friday ArtsWalk tour/Photographer Marc Dilley: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Columbia Station. 664-7624.
S. Rose Vintage Designs Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. 888-6306.
“Blossom Days Remembered”: Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, on display through Sept. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free. wvmcc.org.
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Makerspace at the Museum: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 2, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Laser cutter, Cricut, 3D printer. Ncrl.org.
Alcohol Ink: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, Sept. 22. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. $30. pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com.
Basic Cartooning with Dan McConnell: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 10, 17, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. $30. collapsegallery@gmail.com.
Prayer Flag: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. $30. collapsegallery@gmail.com.
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25. radarstationart.com/submissions.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Lucy Delaney: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. 888-6306.
Anne Maggs: noon-2 p.m. Aug. 13, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth. abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451.
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
Genevieve Layman, “Gather and Make”: 3 p.m. Aug. 3, Peshastin Public Library, ncrl.org.
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
independent film
“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3. wwrld.us/2Y7sye0.
talks and tours
Worldwide Ice Age Megafloods: 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Hosted by Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute. other
■ Festivals & Events
Chelan Junior Rodeo: 10 a.m. Aug. 3-4, Chelan Rodeo Grounds. Admission free to spectators. 393-6686, chelansaddleclub.org.
“All of Creation” summer art camp: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 8-10, Pybus Public Market, hosted by Pacific Crest Church. Free, ages 4-18.
NCW Quilt and Fiber Art Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 15-17, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee. $7 for both days. ncwquilt.org.
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com.
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Methow Valley
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: Through Aug. 17, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
workshops, talks and tours
“Embracing the Outdoors” Confluence Art Gallery’s Methow Valley Home Tour: 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$30. 997-2787.
literature
■ Performances
The Traveling Lantern’s “My Mother the Astronaut”: 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Winthrop Public Library. Free. ncrl.org.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
Watershed Festival: Aug. 2-4, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
Mumford & Sons: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
The Avett Brothers: 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
art
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ.
■ Workshop
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up. 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com.