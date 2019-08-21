Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Rhein Haus, free, Leavenworth, rhleavenworth.com
Dos Dudes: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Pybus Public Market, free
These Guitars Say Sorry by Jez Slowe: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
The Dimestore Prophets: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Kids on Fire, Bobby’s Oar, Not all There!: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Lance Tigner: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Headwaves: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $12, radarstationart.com
Mac Potts Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com
Elephant Gun Riot: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
The 509s: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
O&W: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
Beth Whitney: 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Goose Ridge Estate Winery, Leavenworth, 470-8676
Allison Preisinger: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free
REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $65-$140, towntoyotacenter.com
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays, Riverwalk Park, Chelan, free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com
Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
Tom Bennett, Michael Carlos, Cowboy Dan: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Wally’s House of Booze. $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Petty Thief: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Waking MYA: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, mellisonivineyards.com
Jersey Doll: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 31, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Waking Maya: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
Beth Whitney: 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Wildflour, Lake Wenatchee, 888-2737, wildflourleavenworth.com
The Side Project: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan., free
Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio: 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee Community Concerts. Tickets: $25 single, $70 for season pass, 670-6922
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
GenRAShun: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
The Craguns Gospel Music: 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Mid-Valley Baptist Church, Dryden
“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center $30-$37, georgewinston.com, numericapac.org
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Greg Santos: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Greg Santos: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at The Grizzly with Adam Ray: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Adam Ray: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy Night at Chateau Faire LePont: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $20, wwrld.us/2x5bc5l
■ Dance
Caliente Nights with Deseo Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson, 7 p.m.,
music and dance at 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25, deseocarmin.com
■ Play
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., Aug. 23, 24, 28, 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 29, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, $14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. 22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater,
$14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
■ Performance
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: Stage reading 9 p.m. Aug. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee, radarstationart.com
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Artist Thom Chott: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Leavenworth Library, fireside room, 548-7923, ncrl.org
Stehekin Community Art Show: On display through August, Golden West Gallery, Stehekin; gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department, free, 663-8711
Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: On display through August, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee.; gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, melacoffee.com
Bitterroot and Brass: On display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee; gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday;10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576, gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Orphans II: RadarStation, free, gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, radarstationart.com
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, fee. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com, gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
“Blossom Days Remembered,” Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: On display through Sept. 7, gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, free, wvmcc.org
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Wired Gem Tree: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
Makerspace — Crochet Scarf: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Cashmere Library, 782-3314, ncrl.org
Alcohol Ink: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, Sept. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25, radarstationart.com/submissions
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu
literature
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, all ages, skill levels, 662-7036
Lake Chelan Book Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, rolling submission period, infothecometmagazine.com
independent film
“Captain Marvel” (Movie Night
in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3, ohmegardens.org, 662-5785
“Dumbo” Movie Day at the Library: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 22, Peshastin Public Library, free, 548-7821, ncrl.org
“Mothra vs. Godzilla: 8 p.m. Aug. 24, RadarStation, $5, radarstationart.com/tickets
talks and tours
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org
Sleeping Lady Organic Garden Tour: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24, Sleeping Lady Resort, Leavenworth, free, 574-2123, sleepinglady.com
other
■ Festivals & Events
NCW Fair: Aug. 22-25, Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14, $20, cascademedicalfoundation.org
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com; gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
■ Call to artists
“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor; submit up to five pieces, deadline Sept. 15; show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, confluencegallery.com
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787
workshops, talks and tours
Beaver Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, author Ben Goldfarb’s “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” and Sarah Koenigsberg’s film “The Beaver Believers,” 289-2770, methow.beaver@gmail.com
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
on stage
■ Events
Masquers Theater Ruby Anniversary Gala: 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E, Soap Lake, free, 246-2611, masquers.com
■ Workshops
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up, 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com
art
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org