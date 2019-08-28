Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com.
Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Tom Bennett, Michael Carlos, Cowboy Dan: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Wally’s House of Booze. $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Maria Schafer on Tour: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Radar Station, Wenatchee, $10, radarstationart.com, 860-3750
Loose Change: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Rio Vista on the River, Chelan, 682-9713
Petty Thief: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Waking MYA: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, mellisonivineyards.com
Jersey Doll: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 31, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Bandits of the Animal Kingdom: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com
Waking Maya: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
The LakeBoys: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Rio Vista on the River, Chelan, 682-9713
Beth Whitney: 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Wildflour, Lake Wenatchee, 888-2737, wildflourleavenworth.com
The Side Project: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free
Jazz Night at Chateau Faire le Pont: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5, Chateau Faire le Pont, Wenatchee
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 5, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays through Labor Day, Riverwalk Park, Chelan, free
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee, 663-7777
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee High School, $25 single, $70 for season pass, 670-6922
Joe Diffie: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, free with fair admission, chelancountyfair.com
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
GenRAShun: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
The Riffbrokers, Mopsey, The Fun Ladies: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
End of the Line: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Waterdog: 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10, 888-2003
Lena Paige: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 8, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
The Craguns Gospel Music: 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Mid-Valley Baptist Church, Dryden
The Golden Bear Trio: 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, Lake Chelan Bach Fest, free, 687-6002
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Powerhouse: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Lance Tigner: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center $30-$37. georgewinston.com, numericapac.org
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $34-$38, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Mark Holt: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Squirrel Tree Restaurant, Leavenworth
Seth Garrido Live: 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com
Rylie Franks: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com
The Rusty Cage: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10 cover, 888-2003
Brian Blair: 4:30-6:30 Sept. 27, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Jones, Woods & Nichols: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Gavin Mclaughlin: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
■ Dance
Caliente Nights with Deseo Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, music and dance at 8 p.m. Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25, deseocarmin.com
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Adam Ray: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Adam Ray: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy Night at Chateau Faire LePont: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $20, wwrld.us/2x5bc5l
■ Play
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., Aug. 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, $14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, $14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
■ Performance
Linda Allen’s “Here’s to the Women!” tour: 3 p.m. Sept. 5, Entiat Public Library; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Chelan Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $39-$79, towntoyotacenter.com
■ Opera
“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
■ Auditions
Holiday Spice variety show: 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center; numericapac.org. Prepare 2 minutes of material; all performance artists invited. Performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7.
“Matilda”: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-13, Wenatchee High School, open to all students grades 2-12, wwrld.us/matilda for details and links to forms. Performances start Nov. 14.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Stehekin Community Art Show: On display through August, Golden West Gallery, Stehekin. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: On display through Oct. 14, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: On display through August, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Bitterroot and Brass: On display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: On display through August, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free. 888-9504; gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 2riversgallery.com.
“Blossom Days Remembered”: On display through Sept. 7, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, free, wvmcc.org
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
September Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $35, sipandpaint.org
DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, prettynicecreations.com/event
Compact masterpieces: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, 30, prettynicecreations.com/event
Alcohol Ink Creations: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sketching and Watercolor: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $70, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Sharma Shields’ “The Cassandra” and Simeon Mills’ “The Obsoletes”: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 31, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, free, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Lucy H. Delaney’s “Gia Addictions”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Kevin O’Brien’s “The Betrayed Wife”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Leigh Calvez’s “Breath of a Whale”: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 25, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, and 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need - a Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, free, 664-3250
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
Write on the River’s Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, South, Leavenworth, writeontheriver.org
Writers Meeting Writers: 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Captain Marvel” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3, ohmegardens.org, 662-5785
“Incredibles2” (Movie in the Park): 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Lincoln Park, free, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, 888-3283
workshops, talks and tours
Science and Art of Wildlife Tracking: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $150-$175, 548-0182, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
other
■ Festivals & Events
Chelan County Fair: Sept. 5-8, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival: Sept. 19-21, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, salmonfest.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14, $20, cascademedicalfoundation.org
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Corn Hole Tournament: 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
Methow Valley
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
■ Call to artists
“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor, up to five pieces, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. Deadline Sept. 15, show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, confluencegallery.com.
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
talks and tours
Beaver Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, author Ben Goldfarb’s “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” and Sarah Koenigsberg’s film “The Beaver Believers,” 289-2770, methow.beaver@gmail.com
Okanogan/Omak
art
■ Exhibits
“Wander Over Yonder” Western and Native American Art Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Aug. 31-Oct. 31, 49º North Artists Association’s Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
Columbia Basin
on stage
■ Workshops
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City, $50. ages 8 and up, 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com
art
■ Exhibits
Chad Yenney’s “Chasing Paper”: artist reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13, on display Sept. 6-Oct. 4, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
David Smith “Civil Conversation in an Angry Age”: 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, part of Chad Yenney exhibit artist reception, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ