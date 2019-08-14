Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Guest River Dog Shakedown: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Music at the Mountain, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, free, 763-2713
Older & Wiser: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pybus Public Market, free
CC Benton: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Music for a Summer Evening: Piano benefit concert with Oksana Ezhokina, Emily Phelps, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $12-$24, icicle.org, 548-6347
The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Nik Allen: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
End of the Line: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Lance Tigner: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Squirrel Tree Restaurant, Leavenworth, 763-0336
Sam Densmore: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com.
Analog Jack: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
The 509s, Mugsy’s Groove: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17, Plain, Moonlight Musicfest and Car Show, lwfr.org
Gary & Marvin: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
These Guitars Say Sorry: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free.
Jason McCue: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, RadarStation, Wenatchee, Lance Tigner with Easy Street Mens Choir
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays through Labor Day, Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466,
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee, 663-7777
■ Upcoming
Lance Tigner: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
Dos Dudes: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Pybus Public Market, free
These Guitars Say Sorry: 5 p.m. Aug. 23, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, Hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
The Dimestore Prophets: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Kids on Fire, Bobby’s Oar, Not all There!: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Mac Potts Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com
Elephant Gun Riot: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
The 509s: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
Allison Preisinger: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free
REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $65-$140. towntoyotacenter.com
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com
Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
Tom Bennett, Michael Carlos, Cowboy Dan: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Petty Thief: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Waking Maya: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
The Side Project: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free
Ben Gulley with the Mark Lowrey Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts:
7 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee High School, $25 single, $70 for season pass, 670-6922
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
GenRAShun: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, Leavenworth Farmers Market
at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Powerhouse: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $30-$37, georgewinston.com, numericapac.org
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan,
Jones, Woods & Nichols: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Cory Michaelis: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Cory Michaelis: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at The Grizzly with Greg Santos: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Greg Santos: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at The Grizzly with Adam Ray: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Adam Ray: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy Night at Chateau Faire LePont: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $20, wwrld.us/2x5bc5l
■ Dance
Deso Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson,
7 p.m., music and dance at 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25
■ Play
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Aug. 16, 17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. $15. wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17, 21-22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., Aug. 15, 23, 24, 28, 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, $14-$35. 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater,
$14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 15; 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $29-$43, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org
■ Performance
The Radar Dames Burlesque: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $30, wwrld.us/2KA1JdW
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: Stage reading 9 p.m. Aug. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com.
Puppet show: 2 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Public Library, free. ncrl.org
■ Auditions
Haunted Museum: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, facebook.com/wenatcheehaunt/
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Stehekin Community Art Show: On display through August, Golden West Gallery, Stehekin, gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: On display through August, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Bitterroot and Brass: On display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576, gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Orphans II: On display through August, RadarStation, free, gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: On display through August, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com, gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday
“Blossom Days Remembered,” Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: On display through Sept. 7, gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, free, wvmcc.org.
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org, map available online
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Alcohol Ink: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, Sept. 22. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery,. $30, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com
Basic Cartooning with Dan McConnell: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 17, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com
September Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $35, sipandpaint.org
DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, collapsegallery@gmail.com
Rock Painting: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20, $30, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25, radarstationart.com/submissions
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu
literature
■ Signings and readings
Vic Tapscott: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee, 888-6306
Dennis Dauble: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Lucy H. Delaney: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Kevin O’Brien: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036, all ages, skill levels
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
Inspiring stories, JC Baldwin, GTC Technical Support: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Julie Aynn Photography, Wenatchee, julieaynnphotography.com
Perri the Poetry Fairy Presents Poems for Kids: 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, wvmcc.org.
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit short original works to be featured in monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com
independent film
“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3, wwrld.us/2yX8i3x.
talks and tours
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
Sleeping Lady Organic Garden Tour: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24, Sleeping Lady Resort, Leavenworth, free, 574-2123, sleepinglady.comother
■ Festivals & Events
NCW Quilt and Fiber Art Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 15-17, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $7 for both days, ncwquilt.org.
NCW Fair: Aug. 22-25, Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Winemakers Dinner: 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $90 for museum members, $100 for nonmembers, reservations due Aug. 12, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, 888-6240
Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14,$20, cascademedicalfoundation.org
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Pybus Public Market
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Corn Hole Tournament: 6 p.m. Aug. 16, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Methow Valley
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: Through Aug. 17, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com, gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Call to artists
“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor, up to five pieces. Deadline Sept. 15. Show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, confluence gallery.com
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Cody Beebe & The Crooks: 4 p.m. Aug. 16, Grant County Fairgrounds, Moses Lakert
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshop
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up, 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com