Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org

Guest River Dog Shakedown: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Music at the Mountain, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, free, 763-2713

Older & Wiser: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pybus Public Market, free

CC Benton: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Music for a Summer Evening: Piano benefit concert with Oksana Ezhokina, Emily Phelps, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $12-$24, icicle.org, 548-6347

The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Nik Allen: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

End of the Line: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Lance Tigner: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Squirrel Tree Restaurant, Leavenworth, 763-0336

Sam Densmore: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com.

Analog Jack: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

The 509s, Mugsy’s Groove: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17, Plain, Moonlight Musicfest and Car Show, lwfr.org

Gary & Marvin: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036

These Guitars Say Sorry: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free.

Jason McCue: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, RadarStation, Wenatchee, Lance Tigner with Easy Street Mens Choir

■ Ongoing

Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays through Labor Day, Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466,

mellisonivineyards.com

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee, 663-7777

■ Upcoming

Lance Tigner: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558

Dos Dudes: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Pybus Public Market, free

These Guitars Say Sorry: 5 p.m. Aug. 23, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, Hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

The Dimestore Prophets: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Kids on Fire, Bobby’s Oar, Not all There!: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Mac Potts Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com

Elephant Gun Riot: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

The 509s: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036

Allison Preisinger: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 26, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free

REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $65-$140. towntoyotacenter.com

Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com

Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558

Tom Bennett, Michael Carlos, Cowboy Dan: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Petty Thief: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

Waking Maya: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036

The Side Project: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan, free

Ben Gulley with the Mark Lowrey Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts:

7 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee High School, $25 single, $70 for season pass, 670-6922

Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.

GenRAShun: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036

Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, Leavenworth Farmers Market

at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org

Powerhouse: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $30-$37, georgewinston.com, numericapac.org

Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan,

campbellsresort.com

Jones, Woods & Nichols: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com

Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com

on stage

■ Comedy

Comedy at The Grizzly with Cory Michaelis: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at Campbell’s with Cory Michaelis: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at The Grizzly with Greg Santos: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at Campbell’s with Greg Santos: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at The Grizzly with Adam Ray: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at Campbell’s with Adam Ray: 8 p.m. Aug. 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $25-$35, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy Night at Chateau Faire LePont: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $20, wwrld.us/2x5bc5l

■ Dance

Deso Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson,

7 p.m., music and dance at 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25

■ Play

“Fiddler on the Roof”: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Aug. 16, 17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. $15. wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY

“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17, 21-22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org

“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., Aug. 15, 23, 24, 28, 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869

“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1, Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, $14-$35. 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater,

$14-$35, 548-2000, leavenworthsummertheater.org

Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 15; 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $29-$43, 663-2787, numericapac.org

Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org

■ Performance

The Radar Dames Burlesque: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $30, wwrld.us/2KA1JdW

“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: Stage reading 9 p.m. Aug. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com.

Puppet show: 2 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Public Library, free. ncrl.org

■ Auditions

Haunted Museum: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, facebook.com/wenatcheehaunt/

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Stehekin Community Art Show: On display through August, Golden West Gallery, Stehekin, gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily

Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.

Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.

Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: On display through August, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com

Bitterroot and Brass: On display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com

Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576, gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Orphans II: On display through August, RadarStation, free, gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.

Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: On display through August, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com, gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday

“Blossom Days Remembered,” Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: On display through Sept. 7, gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, free, wvmcc.org.

Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org, map available online

■ Workshops and meetings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Alcohol Ink: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, Sept. 22. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery,. $30, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com

Basic Cartooning with Dan McConnell: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 17, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com

September Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $35, sipandpaint.org

DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, collapsegallery@gmail.com

Rock Painting: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com

Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20, $30, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, collapsegallery@gmail.com

■ Call for Entries

RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25, radarstationart.com/submissions

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu

literature

■ Signings and readings

Vic Tapscott: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee, 888-6306

Dennis Dauble: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Lucy H. Delaney: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Kevin O’Brien: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

■ Meetings and workshops

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036, all ages, skill levels

■ Performances

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306

Inspiring stories, JC Baldwin, GTC Technical Support: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Julie Aynn Photography, Wenatchee, julieaynnphotography.com

Perri the Poetry Fairy Presents Poems for Kids: 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, wvmcc.org.

■ Calls for submissions

Comet Tales: Submit short original works to be featured in monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com

independent film

“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3, wwrld.us/2yX8i3x.

talks and tours

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

Sleeping Lady Organic Garden Tour: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24, Sleeping Lady Resort, Leavenworth, free, 574-2123, sleepinglady.comother

■ Festivals & Events

NCW Quilt and Fiber Art Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 15-17, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $7 for both days, ncwquilt.org.

NCW Fair: Aug. 22-25, Waterville fairgrounds, ncwfair.org

■ Gatherings and benefits

Winemakers Dinner: 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $90 for museum members, $100 for nonmembers, reservations due Aug. 12, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, 888-6240

Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14,$20, cascademedicalfoundation.org

■ Games

Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Pybus Public Market

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Corn Hole Tournament: 6 p.m. Aug. 16, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Methow Valley

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: Through Aug. 17, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com

Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com, gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com

“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com

“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Aug. 24-Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

■ Call to artists

“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor, up to five pieces. Deadline Sept. 15. Show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, confluence gallery.com

Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Cody Beebe & The Crooks: 4 p.m. Aug. 16, Grant County Fairgrounds, Moses Lakert

■ Exhibits

“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ

■ Workshop

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org

Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up, 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com