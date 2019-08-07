Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Released from Quiet: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 10, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee. mcglinns.com
Older & Wiser: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 9, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Just-US: 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Pybus Public Market. Free. Featuring Kyle Flick, Brad Blackburn, Mark Sele, Heather Houtz, Bonnie McClaine.
Chris Ward: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Concert in the Vineyard, Chateau Faire Le Pont, Wenatchee. $15, 667-9463.
Ravens Kole: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 10, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Jaripeo y Baile de Media Noche: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Town Toyota Center, $50. towntoyotacenter.com.
Hans Hessburg: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10, Eagle Creek Winery, $15, eaglecreekwinery.com.
Loose Change: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 10, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Jesse James and the MOB: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, WineGirl Wines, Manson. winegirlwines.com.
Double Deal: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10, Milepost 111, Cashmere, 888-0222.
Reggae Night with Naughty Pine: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Wally’s House of Booze. $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Seth Garrido Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000. silvarawine.com.
Domi Edson, Jake Houser, bass, pianist duo: 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Eagle Creek Winery, Leavenworth, $15 includes wine tasting. eaglecreekwinery.com.
The Skiffs: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free. 682-9263.
“Weird Al” Strings Attached: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Town Toyota Center. $47. towntoyotacenter.com.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Aug. 14, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth. 548-7488.
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.
Guest River Dog Shakedown: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Music at the Mountain, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain. Free. 763-2713.
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays through Labor Day, Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466,
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, Leavenworth, 888-4191,
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, Wenatchee, no cover,
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
■ Upcoming
Older & Wiser: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pybus Public Market. Free.
CC Benton: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 16, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Lance Tigner: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Squirrel Tree Restaurant, Leavenworth. 763-0336
Sam Densmore: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee. mcglinns.com.
These Guitars Say Sorry: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Analog Jack: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Gary & Marvin: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Jason McCue: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, RadarStation, Wenatchee. Lance Tigner with Easy Street Mens Choir: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Dos Dudes: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Pybus Public Market. Free.
The Dimestore Prophets: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Kids on Fire, Bobby’s Oar, Not all There!: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Mac Potts Live: 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth. 548-1000. silvarawine.com
Elephant Gun Riot: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover.
The 509s: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
The Winery Comedy Tour at WineGirl Wines: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $20. 293-9679, winegirlwines.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Jon Dore: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Jason Sims Magic Show: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Jon Dore: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Cory Michaelis: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Cory Michaelis: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Greg Santos: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Greg Santos: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
■ Play
“Fiddler on the Roof”: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Aug. 16, 17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Stage Teens, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. $15. wwrld.us/2TbQ1bY.
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 16-17, 21-22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., Aug. 9, 10, 14, 15, 23, 24, 28, 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 14, 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. Aug. 9, 13, 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m. Aug. 7-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. Tickets: numericapac.org.,
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 8, 14-15; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee. Tickets: $29-$43. 663-2787, numericapac.org.
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center. $24. numericapac.org.
■ Performance
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: Stage reading 9 p.m. Aug. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee. radarstationart.com.
Puppet show: 2 p.m. Aug. 15, Leavenworth Public Library. Free.
■ Auditions
Addams Family: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Washington Elementary School, Wenatchee. Music Theatre of Wenatchee. Performances in October, November, Riverside Playhouse. 662-7814. mtow.org.
Leavenworth Village Voices: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Lions Club Park, Leavenworth. Season opener picnic for returning, prospective members. Rehearsals start Aug. 19. leavenworthvillagevoices.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Erika Rier: On display through August, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Photographer Johnathan Thomas, “See Poverty — a Mosaic of Need”: On display through August, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre, on display through Oct. 14, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
Bitterroot and Brass: On display through August. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Ginger Reddington: On display through August, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Orphans II: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 2, RadarStation. Free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: On display through August, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee. Free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
S. Rose Vintage Designs Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. 888-6306.
“Blossom Days Remembered,” Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: On display through Sept. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free. wvmcc.org.
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org.
Alcohol Ink: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24,
Sept. 22. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. $30. pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com.
Basic Cartooning with Dan McConnell: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 10, 17, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery. $30. collapsegallery@gmail.com.
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25. radarstationart.com/submissions.
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: All fine art media considered. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844. Contact: Susan Kimmel: robertgravesgallerywvc.edu. Rolling submissions.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Anne Maggs: noon-2 p.m. Aug. 13, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth. abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451.
Vic Tapscott: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16. Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. 888-6306.
Dennis Dauble: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451.
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
Inspiring stories, JC Baldwin, GTC Technical Support: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Julie Aynn Photography, Wenatchee. julieaynnphotography.com.
Perri the Poetry Fairy Presents Poems for Kids: 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. wvmcc.org.
independent film
“Artifishal”: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Leavenworth Festhalle. Documentary screening and Q&A. Donation. ccfeg.org/events-1, 888-7268.
“How to Train Your Dragon” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3. wwrld.us/2Y7sye0.
BarnFlix presents “Stand By Me”: 9 p.m. Aug. 9, The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. $8. 662-5357.
talks and tours
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
Worldwide Ice Age Megafloods: 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee. Hosted by Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute. Presenter is Vic Baker.
Sleeping Lady Organic Garden Tour: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24, Sleeping Lady Resort, Leavenworth, free, 574-2123, sleepinglady.com.
other
■ Festivals & Events
NCW Quilt and Fiber Art Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 15-17, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee. $7 for both days. ncwquilt.org.
■ Gatherings and benefits
Winemakers Dinner: 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. $90 for museum members, $100 for nonmembers. Reservations due Aug. 12. wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, 888-6240.
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com.
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com.
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Pybus Public Market.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd.
Corn Hole Tournament: 6 p.m. Aug. 16, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Methow Valley
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: Through Aug. 17, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
Okanogan/Omak
music scene
■ Live music
Omak Stampede Gospel Stage: 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11. 422-4660.
festivals
Omak Stampede and Suicide Race: Aug. 8-11, Omak Eastside Park and Stampede Arena, 421 Stampede Drive E., Omak. omakstampede.org.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
Mumford & Sons: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
The Avett Brothers: 6 p.m. Aug. 10, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
art
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ.
■ Workshop
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up. 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com.