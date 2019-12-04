Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Stein, Leavenworth, free, 888-0220
Valley Winds: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Chelan High School, free
Kenny G: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $35-$79, towntoyotacenter.com
Winter Mariachi Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 6,
Wenatchee High School Auditorium, free, featuring Wenatchee School District mariachi programs, 663-8117
Stoney River Band: 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003
Alex Rasmussen: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
These Guitars Say Sorry: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Squirrel Tree, Coles Corner, Leavenworth, 763-0336
Lance Tigner: 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Leavenworth Festhalle, 800-514-3849
Ball Bag, Not All There, The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, $12-$20 lmmo.org
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Dec. 11, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth
■ Ongoing
NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, $35-$40; 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, 800-514-3849
Waterdog: 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
Carly Schoening: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Affiniti Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $20-$28, numericapac.org
Night Riders: 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 21, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth; 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, 800-514-3849, lakechelanchristmas.com
“Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
Wild Turkeys: 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $20 cover, 888-2003
Double Deal: 6-9:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Comedy
Billy Anderson: 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, $15-$25; 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $10-$20, rottenapplepresents.com
■ Play
EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School Auditorium, East Wenatchee, $5-$10, numericapac.org
Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.
■ Performance
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $15-17, icicle.org; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, donation, 884-6813.
Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, Wenatchee, donation, event benefits Serve Wenatchee, servewenatchee.org
A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, free, glcwen.org
Columbia River Conservative Music: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
Puppeteer Marla Bailey: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, free
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil painter Rod Weagant: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Wenatchee, music by harpist Suzanne Grassell, 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com
“Fields, Folds and Folk”: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Grand Central Building, Wenatchee, Diana Sanford oil landscapes, Chloe Vizcaino’s folded paper sculptures, folk music by Cherie Butler, part of First Friday ArtWalk.
Ron Medeiros photography exhibit: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Hilton Garden Inn, Wenatchee
Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6.
“Mystical Realism” of Vvb KvB Art: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
Three generations of Allen artists: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, wenatchee.org
Susan Kimmel: on display through December, Pybus Public Market Events Center, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Betsy Dudash’s “Reimaginings”: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, missionstcommons.com
Lindsay Breidenthal, Alessandra Piro, karen dawn dean: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Debra Nava photography: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee, 664-6576.
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.
Wells House Christmas with the Clarks: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6, Wells House, WVC campus, Wenatchee, 888-6240
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map online.
Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19-23, $5 admission, free for children age 6 and under, cashmeremuseum.org
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
T-shirt painting: 12-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, 662-6494
“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Sip and Paint “Wood Ornaments”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8, O’Grady’s Pantry, Sleeping Lady, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org
Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Winter Wreath class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, instructor Amy Wall, $28-$35,for ages 16 and up, 548-0181
Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Adult STEM Night “Eggbot Winter Holiday Ornaments”: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Reasonable Stout”: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth; 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Leavenworth Public Library, Leavenworth, free, ncrl.org; 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 6, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth
Julie Zielinski’s “Matt’s Last Call — Surviving Our Protectors”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
KK Weakley’s “Daughter of Arella”: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Weeds Cafe, Cashmere, 888-7050
■ Meetings, book clubs
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org
■ Performances
Joyce Williams’ “Lady Theresa”, book 7 of The Rose and The Ring series: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259, free, with easy listening music from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by Mike McCarl and Friends; old-time favorites and bluegrass by storyteller, fiddler,composer EliAnn Oaks, 1-2:30 p.m.
■ Calls for submissions
Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, through Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Winter’s Tale” premiere and fundraiser: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Liberty Cinemas, Wenatchee, $10, icicle.org
Holiday Movies at the Library: 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, Peshastin Public Library, free, ncrl.org
“Arthur Christmas”: 3 p.m. Dec. 7, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free
“The Polar Express”: 3 p.m. Dec. 14, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free
“Elf”: 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Chelan Public Library, Chelan, free
“White Christmas”: 4 p.m. Dec. 22, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $3, numericapac.org
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $3, numericapac.org
workshops, talks and tours
Above the Arctic Circle — Exploring Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, free, Wenatchee Valley Erratics program, EWU professor John Buchanan speaker, wenatcheevalleyerratics@yahoo.com
other
■ Festivals & Events
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for the whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108
Wenatchee Festival of Trees: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, free, numerica.pac
Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, Santa photos, craft, storytime, pizza, apples, pybusmarket.org
Christmas Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, $10 per family, $5 for members, at the door, 888-6240.
Lake Chelan Festival of Trees: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Campbell’s Resort, benefits Historic Downtown Chelan Association, Thrive Chelan Valley, historicchelan.org
Lady of the Lake Christmas Cruise: 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Chelan, donation to food bank, 682-4584
■ Gatherings and benefits
Heart of Wenatchee Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, proceeds benefit Chelan-Douglas Land Trust for Kenzie’s Landing, sponsored by Wenatchee High School Interact Club, interactclubwen@gmail.com
Golden Apple Band Boosters’ WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee
Wells House Holiday Tea: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14, The Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, $40-$50, 888-6240
Wenatchee Valley Empty Bowls: 1-6 p.m. Jan. 19, Feb. 16, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee; $10 per bowl, $35 per family, includes bowl to paint, soup and bread meal in March, fundraiser for Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 662-6156, cdcad.org
■ Games
Trivia: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 9, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 17, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
The Paperboys: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $20-$25, 997-4004, methowarts.org
on stage
■ Play
“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Wit & Whimsy”: Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Suzy Bogguss: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Big Bend Community College Wallenstien Theater, Moses Lake, $15-$30, cba-arts.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 3 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
Third Friday Slow Jam: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, George Community Hall, George, 797-5632
on stage
■ Play
“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $10-$12, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Workshops
Fun with Origami: 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org
Adult Christmas Crafts: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17, Quincy Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Other
■ Games
Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Dec. 9, 16, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org
Fun with Games: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 28, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org