music
The 509’s Band: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13, Pybus Public Market, 3 North Worthen Street, Wenatchee. For information: 509-664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com.
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13, Chelan Performing Arts Center, 215 Webster Avenue, Chelan. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/558018-0.
Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$24. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, https://go.evvnt.com/564981-0.
Live Music by Nic Allen at Hard Hat Winery: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 14, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth Street, Wenatchee. For information: 5094705682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565414-0.
The Gothard Sister Celtic Christmas: 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front Street, Leavenworth. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/558017-0.
Lance Tigner, Riverhouse Cigar Bar - Wenatchee: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 North Piere Street, Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/487950-0.
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14 and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$24. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, https://go.evvnt.com/564983-0.
Gary Bowling: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple Street, Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: go@wenatcheeworld.com, https://go.evvnt.com/563952-0.
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15, Omak Performing Arts Center (PAC, 20 South Cedar Street, Omak. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/560450-0.
Evening of Christmas Music: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1621 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee. For information: go@wenatcheeworld.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565684-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee , 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: ajguimond@hotmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/563799-0.
Affiniti Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $20-$28. For information: numericapac.org
Lance Tigner w/ Easy St. Mens Choir & Guest - Pybus Market, Wenatchee: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, Pybus Public Market, 3 North Worthen Street, Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/496385-0.
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Chelan Performing Arts Center, 215 Webster Avenue, Chelan. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/558020-0.
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$24. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, https://go.evvnt.com/564987-0.
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$24. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, https://go.evvnt.com/564988-0.
Jersey Doll on the Keyboards at Hard Hat Winery: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 21, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth Street, Wenatchee. For information: (509) 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565446-0.
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front Street, Leavenworth. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/558015-0.
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 22, Wallenstien Theater, 6989 College Parkway Northeast, Moses Lake. For information: (509) 682-9150, Info@ChristmasInWashington.com, https://go.evvnt.com/560449-0.
NCW Blues Jam: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 23, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive , Wenatchee. For information: ajguimond@hotmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/563766-0.
Live Music by One of a Kind ~ Josh Field at Hard Hat Winery ~ Wenatchee: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 28, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth Street, Wenatchee. For information: 2532281611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565436-0.
Lance Tigner - The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 28, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/522179-0.
games
Thursday Night Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth Street, Wenatchee. For information: 2532281611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565383-0.
Trivia Night! hosted by the Wenatchee Public Library: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. For information: 509-662-5021, wenatchee@ncrl.org, https://go.evvnt.com/565475-0.
independent film
The Winter’s Tale Premiere: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12, Liberty Cinema, 1 South Mission Street, Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, https://go.evvnt.com/564980-0.
classes
Winter Wreath Class, Wenatchee River Institute and Cashmere’s Amy Wall: 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division Street, Leavenworth. Cost: $28-$35. For information: (509)548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, https://go.evvnt.com/537085-0.
Get Lit! Family Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 South Mission Street, Wenatchee. Cost: $5-$30. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, https://go.evvnt.com/543744-1.
Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 5756505440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565333-0.
Wine Cork Ornaments: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth Street, Wenatchee. For information: 5094705682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/565398-0.
Drop-in Art Class: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S Mission, Wenatchee. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, https://go.evvnt.com/543832-0.
events & activities
Bus trip features letters to Santa, trip to post office: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 13, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia Street, Wenatchee. For information: 509-664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com, https://go.evvnt.com/430577-0.
Cascade Elementary Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Cascade Elementary School, 2330 North Baker Avenue, East Wenatchee. For information: 509-884-0523, cascadecubspto@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/517607-0.
Wells House Holiday Tea: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Avenue, Wenatchee. Cost: $40-$50. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, https://go.evvnt.com/543752-1.
One Year Celebration: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 15, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 9th Street, Wenatchee. For information: 5098882464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, https://go.evvnt.com/564304-2.
Audubon’s 120th Christmas Bird Count with Wenatchee River Institute: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division Street, Leavenworth. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, https://go.evvnt.com/563335-2.