Live music
Lance Tigner w/ Easy St. Mens Choir & Guest - Pybus Market, Wenatchee: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/496385-0.
Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Chelan Performing Arts Center, 215 Webster Ave. For information: (509) 682-9150, info@christmasinwashington.com, go.evvnt.com/558020-0.
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$24. For information: (509) 548-6347, alex@icicle.org, go.evvnt.com/564987-0.
Jersey Doll on the Keyboards at Hard Hat Winery: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 21, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/565446-0.
Joe Guimond: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 509-664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com.
Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St. For information: (509) 682-9150, info@christmasinwashington.com, go.evvnt.com/558015-0.
Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 22, Wallenstien Theater, 6989 College Parkway NE, Moses Lake. For information: (509) 682-9150, info@christmasinwashington.com, go.evvnt.com/560449-0.
NCW Blues Jam: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 23, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 509-664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com.
Live Music by One of a Kind — Josh Field at Hard Hat Winery: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 28, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 253-228-1611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/565436-0.
Lance Tigner - The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 28, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/522179-0.
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center's New Year's Eve Dance: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 31, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566676-0.
Live Music by Paul Graves at Hard Hat Winery: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 4, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 253-228-1611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/566086-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/563812-0.
Arts
Drop-in Art Class: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/543832-0.
First Friday — Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561168-0.
Jesemynn Photography - First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: anamaree@yeoldbooks.com, go.evvnt.com/567207-0.
Word of the Year - Family Night: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-2464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, go.evvnt.com/568886-2.
Classes, workshops, lectures
Big History — The evolutionary story of the Earth and the life on it: 5:15-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org.
Games
Trivia Night! hosted by the Wenatchee Public Library: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. For information: 509-662-5021, wenatchee@ncrl.org, go.evvnt.com/565475-0.
Events
New Year's Eve Celebration: 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Dec. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-3900, jacobi.schall@pybusmarket.org, go.evvnt.com/568141-0.
Lake Wenatchee 1st Day Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 1, Lake Wenatchee State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park, 21588 State Route, Chelan County. For information: 509-763-3101, lake.wenatchee@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/567607-0.
Guided Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 1, Squilchuck State Park, 2805 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 509-670-4587, andrew.branscum@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/564913-0.
Snowshoe Strolls at WRI: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 2, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563400-0.
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 3, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561193-0.