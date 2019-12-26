live music
Live Music by One of a Kind ~ Josh Field: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 28, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 2532281611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/565436-0.
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 28, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/522179-0.
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center’s New Year’s Eve Dance: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 31, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Featuring Double Deal. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566676-0.
New Year’s Eve Celebration: 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Dec. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-3900, jacobi.schall@pybusmarket.org, go.evvnt.com/568141-0.
Live Music by Paul Graves: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 4, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 2532281611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/566086-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee , 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/563812-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566671-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 8, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569148-0.
Lance Tigner, Coles Corner: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Squirrel Tree, 15251 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/495663-0.
classes and courses
Adult STEM Night, Wenatchee River Institute and North Central Regional Library: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 7, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: (509)548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/557663-0.
events
Trivia Night! hosted by the Wenatchee Public Library: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-662-5021, wenatchee@ncrl.org, go.evvnt.com/565475-0.
Lake Wenatchee 1st Day Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 1, Lake Wenatchee State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park , 21588 State Route, Chelan County. For information: 509 763-3101, lake.wenatchee@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/567607-0.
Guided Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 1, Squilchuck State Park, 2805 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 509-670-4587, andrew.branscum@parks.wa.gov, go.evvnt.com/564913-0.
Snowshoe Stroll: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 2, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563400-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 3, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/569566-0.
Big History: The Evolutionary Story of the Earth and the Life On It: 5:15-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Jan. 4, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/569555-0.
Snowshoe Stroll: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563690-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 10, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570082-0.
arts
First Friday: Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561168-0.
Jesemynn Photography — First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: anamaree@yeoldbooks.com, go.evvnt.com/567207-0.
Word of the Year — Family Night: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. For information: 5098882464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, go.evvnt.com/568886-2.
Adele Crawford: Revised Editions: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6, Wenatchee Valley College MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: (509)682-6736, sbailey@wvc.edu.
Word of the Year — Paint & Sip: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 6, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. For information: 5098882464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, go.evvnt.com/568888-2.