music scene
Lance Tigner — Two Rivers Art Gallery, Wenatchee: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/487951-0.
Lance Tigner — Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 8, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/567096-0.
Joe Guimond and Mike Bills: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566684-0.
An Evening with Clayton Chaney — Live at Collapse Art Gallery: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-clayton-chaney-live-at-collapse-art-gallery-tickets-89707255817.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11, 18, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566691-0.
Lance Tigner — The Loft, Leavenworth: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 13, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583222-0.
arts
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589329-0.
Art on the Move — Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve!: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 7, Cashmere Public Library, 300 Woodring St., Cashmere. Cost: Free. For information: 664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com, go.evvnt.com/577694-0.
First Friday at the Wenatchee Chamber Tasting Room: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Visitor Center and Tasting Room, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 669-5808, lutzgal@gmail.com.
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589368-0.
Chocolate and Rocks! First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
First Friday At Hilton Garden Inn: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee, 25 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 662-0600, dcollings@hgiwenatchee.com.
Drawings & Prints from the Collection of Dr. Donald S. Smith.: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7, Robert Graves Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., (Within Sexton Hall Building), Wenatchee. For information: 663-0100, mail@robertgravesgallery.org, go.evvnt.com/577749-0.
Darkest Moon Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
drama
Masquers Theater of Soap Lake presents “You Can’t Take It With You”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, March 1, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. East, Soap Lake. Cost: $16. For information: 246-2611, masquers.heather@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597627-0.
Children’s Live Musical “Peter & Wendy”: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 15, Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St., Wenatchee. For information: roxannetuckerpta@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/581538-0.
Mary Poppins: 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 20, Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St. NE, Quincy. Cost: $15. For information: 398-1949, dhweber7246@gmail.com.
literature
Julie Tate-Libby: The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2 , Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/591484-0.
events
2020 Tourism Summit: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee, 25 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-tourism-summit-tickets-84688753341.
Snowshoe Strolls at WRI: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563700-0.
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 8, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0161, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/595581-0.
2020 Echo Ridge Loppet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8, Echo Ridge Recreation Area Trailheads, Echo Ridge Recreation Trailheads, Manson. Cost: $25. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-echo-ridge-loppet-tickets-90572435593.
Okanogan County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 8, Omak Elks Lodge #1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St. South, Omak. Cost: Free-$35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/okanogan-county-republican-party-lincoln-day-dinner-tickets-90719196559.
Winter Aloha Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Leavenworth Cider House, 939 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$45. For information: eventbrite.com/e/winter-aloha-night-tickets-89520798117.
Affair of The Heart @ Silvara Cellars: 12-5 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1000, info@silvarawine.com, go.evvnt.com/579417-0.
Paired Up dinner: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14, 15, Smokeblossom, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $65. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paired-up-tickets-87611950703.
Valentine’s Date Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 8886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589372-0.
Volunteer Appreciation Open House: 12-2 p.m. Feb. 16, Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-appreciation-open-house-tickets-90533392815.
Winter Break Snow Camp (K-3rd) at Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $170-$200. For information: 548-0181, wcrowley@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577498-0.
classes and courses
Take Precautions Against Elder Financial Abuse with Prestige Senior Living: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 6, Prestige Senior Living at East Wenatchee, 589 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 884-3938, kelly@firmani.com, go.evvnt.com/594434-0.
MAT Waiver Training: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, #102, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/mat-waiver-training-tickets-79479145263.
Cascades Wildlife Tracking Certification Class with David Moskowitz: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $290-$330. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/566561-1.
Single Ladies — Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 9th St., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/single-ladies-pottery-painting-tickets-90090572327.
First Aid & CPR English: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/first-aid-cpr-english-tickets-91195272515.
Spanish First Aid & CPR: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/spanish-first-aid-cpr-tickets-91197216329.
Paint Nite, The Original Paint and Sip Party: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11, Inna’s Cuisine, 26 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paint-nite-the-original-paint-and-sip-party-tickets-90449776717.
Fly Tying Series with Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers’ Bruce Merighi and WRI: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $60-$70. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/576351-0.
Valentine’s Day Kids Class — Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 9th St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-kids-class-pottery-painting-tickets-90099013575.
Avalanche Awareness Workshop — Mission Ridge: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-awareness-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89634714845.
Matters of the Heart: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 15, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589401-0.
Cigar Rolling Class — Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 North Piere St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-3558, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597865-0.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 15, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580129-0.
Mermaid Wine Glass Painting: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580128-0.
CPR/AED & First Aid, Wenatchee 3rd Tuesday: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 18, LifeLine Ambulance Wenatchee, 501 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $50-$80. For information: eventbrite.com/e/cpraed-first-aid-wenatchee-3rd-tuesday-tickets-85572205771.
talks and tours
Native Stink Bugs and their Plant Hosts: 5:15-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org, go.evvnt.com/585741-0.
Salmon in our Streams: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 11, Pybus Public Market, 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/salmon-in-our-streams-tickets-86610090111.
Science In Our Valley, “Fire Blight Resistant Apple Varieties”: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 12, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597014-0
Canoeing the Hood River — An Adventure to the Vanishing Arctic: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/581524-0.
Software and Apps for Tree Fruit Management: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/software-and-apps-for-tree-fruit-management-tickets-76137895495.
Science in Our Valley, “Geology of Antarctica, Hot Science on a Cold Continent”: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 19, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597015-0.
Inspiring Stories: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/inspiring-stories-tickets-89633001721.
Times and dates are subject to change. Call ahead to check for updates.