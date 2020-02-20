music scene
Delta Bombers with Reckless Ones, Devil’s Gulch and The Missionaries: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20, Club Crow, 108 1/2 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/delta-bombers-wreckless-ones-devils-gulch-and-the-missionaries-tickets-89924290975.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/576372-0.
LOGE Presents: NWAC Fundraiser - Stayin' Alive!: 4-8 p.m. Feb. 22, Yodelin Broth Co. & Beer Garden, 633 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-690-4106, social@logecamps.com, go.evvnt.com/610799-0.
Live Music by End of the Line: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 22, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599096-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566694-0.
NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 24, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/604076-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 25, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566702-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Campbell's Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583067-0.
Live Music by Keith Matsumura: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 29, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599110-0.
Andrew Peterson Concert + Godspeed Pilgrimage Launch: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/andrew-peterson-concert-godspeed-pilgrimage-launch-tickets-90182719943.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 3, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566704-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. March 4, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569151-0.
drama
"Mary Poppins": 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Feb. 22, 29, Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E., Quincy. Cost: $15. For information: 398-1949, dhweber7246@gmail.com
Masquers Theater of Soap Lake presents "You Can't Take It With You": 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28, 29, 2 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. Cost: $16. For information: 246-2611, masquers.heather@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/597627-0.
"The Vagina Monologues": 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, YWCA Women's Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
independent film
2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $7-$15. For information: 670-7782, marketing@icicle.org, go.evvnt.com/587102-0.
Film “Bird of Prey”: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/605800-0.
events
Winter Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 20, 27, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563704-0.
Moonlight Hike: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $14-$20. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577600-0.
Special Olympics Washington State Winter Games: 12-5 p.m. Feb. 28, Wenatchee. For information: arider@sowa.org, go.evvnt.com/586947-0.
WA Nashville Country Star 2020 East & West Quarter Final: 2-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-east-west-quarter-final-tickets-87083461979.
CCVSAR Auction & Dinner: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/ccvsar-auction-dinner-tickets-90043888695.
Literacy Council Team Trivia & Auction Fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/literacy-council-team-trivia-auction-fundraiser-tickets-88542512037.
Pacificly: 6-9 p.m. March 6, Smokeblossom, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/pacificly-tickets-93806516817.
literature
Spoken Words at Confluence, Julie Tate-Libby: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover Street, Twisp. For information: 509-997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com, https://go.evvnt.com/584080-1.
Alainna MacPherson Book Signing: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com, go.evvnt.com/584925-0.
Poetry Reading: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 26, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Piere St., Wenatchee. For information: 206-226-8602, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/601235-0.
Jazz and Friends | National Day of School and Community Readings: 5-5:45 p.m. Feb. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jazz-and-friends-national-day-of-school-and-community-readings-tickets-94512253695.
Julie Tate-Libby's "The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey": 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589443-0.
Lauralee Northcott's "A Cowgirl's Life in the Mountains": 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589455-0.
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal | Call for submissions through March 15: Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal, Wenatchee, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan counties. For information: sfblair61@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/609008-0.
classes and courses
Ceramic Wine Tumbler - Paint & Sip: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599084-0.
Tumbler Paint & Sip: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $29. For information: eventbrite.com/e/tumbler-paint-sip-tickets-91413200343.
Rainbow Creation Class: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580137-0.
Basket Weaving and Wine: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599116-0.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 23, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580131-0.
Floral Design - Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $12. For information: eventbrite.com/e/floral-design-pottery-painting-tickets-91400983803.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607230-0.
One Little Word | Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $49. For information: eventbrite.com/e/one-little-word-painting-tickets-93745291691.
talks and tours
Inspiring Stories, Lorna Rose-Hahn: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103, Wenatchee. Cost: Free, reservations required. For information: eventbrite.com/e/inspiring-stories-tickets-89633001721.
Red Barn Event, “Indian Country, a Diverse Living Culture”: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 20, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/607860-0.
Working Towards Zero Waste: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 25, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/working-towards-zero-waste-tickets-86610884487.
Science In Our Valley’s “A Fruitful Plant Science Path”: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 26, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597017-0.
CDLT's Wild Ideas: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 667-9708, hillary@cdlandtrust.org, go.evvnt.com/594680-0.
Understanding Gender Diversity: 6:30-8 p.m. March 3, Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/understanding-gender-diversity-tickets-93446335505.
Dahlias 101 — Planning, Preparing and Planting Your Dahlia Garden: 7-8:15 p.m. March 3, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/dahlias-101-planning-preparing-and-planting-your-dahlia-garden-tickets-89821844555.
Tech Tour: 3-4:30 p.m. March 4, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite A, East Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/tech-tour-tickets-92779992455.
Science In Our Valley’s “Netting Applications”: 4-5 p.m. March 4, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597018-0.
art exhibits
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit with featured artist Sheri Trepina: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. through April 13, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Free. For information: 663-8711.
Legacies Show Opening: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp. For information: 997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com, go.evvnt.com/605521-0.