music scene
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583067-0.
WA Nashville Country Star 2020 East & West Quarter Final: 2-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-east-west-quarter-final-tickets-87083461979.
Live music by Keith Matsumura: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 29, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599110-0.
Jeremy Abbott: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jeremy-abbott-at-icicle-brewery-tickets-96239877063.
Andrew Peterson Concert + Godspeed Pilgrimage Launch: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/andrew-peterson-concert-godspeed-pilgrimage-launch-tickets-90182719943.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 3, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566704-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight March 4, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569151-0.
The 509’s: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/618018-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566698-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566705-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight March 12, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597739-0.
drama
“Mary Poppins”: 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E., Quincy. Cost: $15. For information: 398-1949, dhweber7246@gmail.com
Masquers Theater of Soap Lake presents “You Can’t Take It With You”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 29, 2 p.m. March 1, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. Cost: $16. For information: 246-2611, masquers.heather@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597627-0.
“The Vagina Monologues”: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
“The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4-7, 2 p.m. March 7, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: 509-421-4258, cgurnard@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615513-0.
“Cinderella” — Enchanted Edition: 7 p.m. March 5-7, 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14, Eastmont High School Auditorium, 955 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Cost: $10-$15. For information: 884-6665.
events
Winter Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 27, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563705-0.
Thursday Night Trivia: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617259-0.
Special Olympics Washington State Winter Games: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 28, various sites. For information: arider@sowa.org, go.evvnt.com/586947-0.
CCVSAR Auction and Dinner: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/ccvsar-auction-dinner-tickets-90043888695.
Landscapes and Landforms of the Okanogan Highlands: 5:15-8 p.m. March 6, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org, go.evvnt.com/614345-0.
Literacy Council Team Trivia and Auction Fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/literacy-council-team-trivia-auction-fundraiser-tickets-88542512037.
Sisters in Action Sports Snow Day: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: $10-$58.69. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-snow-day-at-mission-ridge-3720-tickets-87603565623.
Nick’s Bricks: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 206-619-4364, kvitulli@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/608484-0.
Leavenworth Young Life annual fundraiser: 5-7:30 p.m. March 8, Enzian Inn, 590 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/leavenworth-younglife-annual-fundraiser-tickets-87726100127.
Best Summer Ever — Keeping Your Kids Busy and Happy All Summer with Options: 7-8:15 p.m. March 10, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/best-summer-ever-keeping-your-kids-busy-and-happy-all-summer-with-options-tickets-86624703821.
classes and courses
Floral Design — Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $12. For information: 5098882464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615145-0.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607230-0.
One Little Word | Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $49. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615160-0.
DIY Macrame Bottle Class: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/600263-0.
Class with a Glass — Springtime Sunset: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10, Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/class-with-a-glass-springtime-sunset-tickets-95526112173.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607231-0.
literature
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal | Call for submissions: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 15, Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal. For information: sfblair61@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/609008-0.
Jazz and Friends | National Day of School and Community Readings: 5-5:45 p.m. Feb. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jazz-and-friends-national-day-of-school-and-community-readings-tickets-94512253695.
Julie Tate-Libby — The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589443-0.
Lauralee Northcott — A Cowgirl’s Life in the Mountains: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. 2 , Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589455-0.
talks and tours
Science on Tap! Avalanche Cycles and Atmospheric Rivers: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 27, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615111-0.
CDLT’s Wild Ideas: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 667-9708, hillary@cdlandtrust.org, go.evvnt.com/594680-0.
Understanding Gender Diversity: 6:30-8 p.m. March 3, Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/understanding-gender-diversity-tickets-93446335505.
Dahlias 101 — Planning, Preparing and Planting Your Dahlia Garden: 7-8:15 p.m. March 3, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/dahlias-101-planning-preparing-and-planting-your-dahlia-garden-tickets-89821844555.
Tech Tour: 3-4:30 p.m. March 4, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite A, East Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/tech-tour-tickets-92779992455.
Science In Our Valley — Netting Applications: 4-5 p.m. March 4, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597018-0.
Gay 101: 5-8 p.m. March 4, YWCA NCW, 212 First St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/gay-101-tickets-94034747461.
North Central Washington Beekeepers Association Apprentice Beekeeping classes: 9 a.m. March 7, The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Cost: $35. For information: 264-5075, terimcgarr@gmail.com.
Science In Our Valley — Technology For Trade: 4-5 p.m. March 11, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/598191-0.
Forest Health – What’s Eating the Trees: 7-8:30 p.m. Mar. 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615322-0.
independent film
Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Albatross: 7-9 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 8886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607239-0.
Red Bull’s North of Nightfall — Mountain Bike Movie Showing: 6-9 p.m. Mar. 12, Pybus Market, Wenatchee , Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: JulieEllington@evergreenmtb.org, go.evvnt.com/600876-0.
art exhibits
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. through April 13, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 663-8711, go@wenatcheeworld.com.
Legacies Show Opening: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp. For information: 509-997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com, go.evvnt.com/605521-0.
Ric Evans fine print exhibition: 4-5 p.m. March 6, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: collapsegallery@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615088-0.
The Immensity of our Essence — new paintings by Martha Flores: 5-7 p.m. March 6, Robert Graves Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 663-0100, mail@robertgravesgallery.org, go.evvnt.com/601355-0.