Mary Poppins 6.JPG

The "Mary Poppins — The Broadway Musical" cast winds up a number during a rehearsals for the Quincy Valley Allied Arts production that continues through Feb. 29.

 Provided photo

music scene

Lance Tigner.jpg

Lance Tigner is playing The Buzz Inn in East Wenatchee on Saturday.

Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583067-0.

WA Nashville Country Star 2020 East & West Quarter Final: 2-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-east-west-quarter-final-tickets-87083461979.

Live music by Keith Matsumura: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 29, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599110-0.

Jeremy Abbott: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jeremy-abbott-at-icicle-brewery-tickets-96239877063.

Andrew Peterson Concert + Godspeed Pilgrimage Launch: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/andrew-peterson-concert-godspeed-pilgrimage-launch-tickets-90182719943.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 3, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566704-0.

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight March 4, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569151-0.

The 509’s: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/618018-0.

Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566698-0.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566705-0.

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight March 12, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597739-0.

drama

Mary Poppins 7.jpg

The "Let's Go Fly a Kite" scene takes form during rehearsals for "Mary Poppins — The Broadway Musical."

“Mary Poppins”: 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E., Quincy. Cost: $15. For information: 398-1949, dhweber7246@gmail.com

Masquers.jpeg

A scene from Masquers Theater's "You Can't Take it With You" that opened Valentine's Day for a three weekend run.

Masquers Theater of Soap Lake presents “You Can’t Take It With You”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 29, 2 p.m. March 1, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. Cost: $16. For information: 246-2611, masquers.heather@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597627-0.

“The Vagina Monologues”: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4-7, 2 p.m. March 7, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: 509-421-4258, cgurnard@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615513-0.

“Cinderella” — Enchanted Edition: 7 p.m. March 5-7, 12-14, 2 p.m. March 14, Eastmont High School Auditorium, 955 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Cost: $10-$15. For information: 884-6665.

events

Winter Hike: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 27, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563705-0.

Thursday Night Trivia: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617259-0.

Special Olympics Washington State Winter Games: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 28, various sites. For information: arider@sowa.org, go.evvnt.com/586947-0.

CCVSAR Auction and Dinner: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/ccvsar-auction-dinner-tickets-90043888695.

Landscapes and Landforms of the Okanogan Highlands: 5:15-8 p.m. March 6, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org, go.evvnt.com/614345-0.

Literacy Council Team Trivia and Auction Fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/literacy-council-team-trivia-auction-fundraiser-tickets-88542512037.

Sisters in Action Sports Snow Day: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: $10-$58.69. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-snow-day-at-mission-ridge-3720-tickets-87603565623.

Nick’s Bricks: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 206-619-4364, kvitulli@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/608484-0.

Leavenworth Young Life annual fundraiser: 5-7:30 p.m. March 8, Enzian Inn, 590 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/leavenworth-younglife-annual-fundraiser-tickets-87726100127.

Best Summer Ever — Keeping Your Kids Busy and Happy All Summer with Options: 7-8:15 p.m. March 10, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/best-summer-ever-keeping-your-kids-busy-and-happy-all-summer-with-options-tickets-86624703821.

classes and courses

Floral Design — Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $12. For information: 5098882464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615145-0.

Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607230-0.

One Little Word | Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $49. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615160-0.

DIY Macrame Bottle Class: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/600263-0.

Class with a Glass — Springtime Sunset: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10, Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/class-with-a-glass-springtime-sunset-tickets-95526112173.

Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607231-0.

literature

Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal | Call for submissions: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 15, Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal. For information: sfblair61@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/609008-0.

Jazz and Friends | National Day of School and Community Readings: 5-5:45 p.m. Feb. 27, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jazz-and-friends-national-day-of-school-and-community-readings-tickets-94512253695.

Julie Tate-Libby.jpg

Julie Tate-Libby

Julie Tate-Libby — The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589443-0.

Lauralee Northcott — A Cowgirl’s Life in the Mountains: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 29, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. 2 , Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589455-0.

talks and tours

Science on Tap! Avalanche Cycles and Atmospheric Rivers: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 27, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615111-0.

CDLT’s Wild Ideas: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 667-9708, hillary@cdlandtrust.org, go.evvnt.com/594680-0.

Understanding Gender Diversity: 6:30-8 p.m. March 3, Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/understanding-gender-diversity-tickets-93446335505.

Dahlias 101 — Planning, Preparing and Planting Your Dahlia Garden: 7-8:15 p.m. March 3, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/dahlias-101-planning-preparing-and-planting-your-dahlia-garden-tickets-89821844555.

Tech Tour: 3-4:30 p.m. March 4, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite A, East Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/tech-tour-tickets-92779992455.

Science In Our Valley — Netting Applications: 4-5 p.m. March 4, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597018-0.

Gay 101: 5-8 p.m. March 4, YWCA NCW, 212 First St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/gay-101-tickets-94034747461.

North Central Washington Beekeepers Association Apprentice Beekeeping classes: 9 a.m. March 7, The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Cost: $35. For information: 264-5075, terimcgarr@gmail.com.

Science In Our Valley — Technology For Trade: 4-5 p.m. March 11, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/598191-0.

Forest Health – What’s Eating the Trees: 7-8:30 p.m. Mar. 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615322-0.

independent film

Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Albatross: 7-9 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 8886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607239-0.

Red Bull’s North of Nightfall — Mountain Bike Movie Showing: 6-9 p.m. Mar. 12, Pybus Market, Wenatchee , Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: JulieEllington@evergreenmtb.org, go.evvnt.com/600876-0.

art exhibits

Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. through April 13, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 663-8711, go@wenatcheeworld.com.

Legacies Show Opening: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 29, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp. For information: 509-997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com, go.evvnt.com/605521-0.

Ric Evans fine print exhibition: 4-5 p.m. March 6, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: collapsegallery@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615088-0.

The Immensity of our Essence — new paintings by Martha Flores: 5-7 p.m. March 6, Robert Graves Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 663-0100, mail@robertgravesgallery.org, go.evvnt.com/601355-0.

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com