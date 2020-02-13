music scene
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 13, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583222-0.
Live Music by End of the Line: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599062-0.
Mike Bills and Joe Guimond: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/598928-0.
Live Music by Rylei Franks: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 15, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599069-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 17, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/604060-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566692-0.
Delta Bombers with Reckless Ones, Devils Gulch and The Missionaries: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 20, Club Crow, 108 1/2 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/delta-bombers-wreckless-ones-devils-gulch-and-the-missionaries-tickets-89924290975.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/576372-0.
Live Music by End of the Line: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 22, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599096-0.
Beatles Vs. Stones: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $33. For information: 509-665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/599172-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566694-0.
NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 24, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/604076-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 25, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566702-0.
drama
Masquers Theater of Soap Lake presents “You Can’t Take It With You”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, March 1, Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. Cost: $16. For information: 509-246-2611, masquers.heather@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597627-0.
Mary Poppins: 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 20-21, 27-28, 2 p.m. Feb. 22, 29, Quincy High School, 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E., Quincy. Cost: $15. For information: (509) 398-1949, dhweber7246@gmail.com.
Children’s Live Musical “Peter & Wendy”: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 15, Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St., Wenatchee. For information: roxannetuckerpta@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/581538-0.
literature
Julie Tate-Libby, “The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey”: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2 , Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/591484-0.
Alainna MacPherson Book Signing: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com, go.evvnt.com/584925-0.
Poetry Reading: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 26, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Piere St., Wenatchee. For information: 206-226-8602, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/601235-0.
Julie Tate-Libby, “The Good Way: A Himalayan Journey”: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com, go.evvnt.com/589443-0.
events
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com.
Darkest Moon Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
Paired Up dinner by Smokeblossom: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $65. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paired-up-tickets-87611950703.
Affair of The Heart: 12-5 p.m. Feb. 14-16, Silvara Cellars, 77 Stage Road, Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-1000, info@silvarawine.com, go.evvnt.com/579417-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 509-548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/598876-0.
Empty Bowls: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 16, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: 509-662-6156, info@cdcac.org, go.evvnt.com/604161-0.
Winter Break Snow Camp (grades K-third): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $170-$200. For information: (509) 548-0181, wcrowley@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577498-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 20, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563704-0.
Moonlight Snowshoe Stroll: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $14-$20. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577600-0.
Rep. Schrier Wenatchee Town Hall: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/rep-schrier-wenatchee-town-hall-registration-93118354505.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Feb. 22, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 509-548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/598946-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563705-0.
independent film
Casablanca: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 509-665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/599160-0.
2020 Fly Fishing Film Festival: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $7-$15. For information: 509-670-7782, marketing@icicle.org, go.evvnt.com/587102-0.
classes and courses
Valentines Day Kids Class — Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $15. For information: eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-kids-class-pottery-painting-tickets-90099013575.
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-awareness-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89634714845.
Cigar Rolling Class: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Piere St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-3558, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597865-0.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 15, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580129-0.
Mermaid Wine Glass Paint & Sip: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599075-0.
SAS Yoga + Climb: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Riverfront Rock Gym, 1319 Walla Walla Ave,, Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$3. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-yoga-climb-at-riverfront-rock-gym-tickets-89519115083.
CPR/AED and First Aid: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 18, LifeLine Ambulance Wenatchee, 501 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $50-$80. For information: eventbrite.com/e/cpraed-first-aid-wenatchee-3Road-tuesday-tickets-85572205771.
Tumbler Paint & Sip: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $29. For information: eventbrite.com/e/tumbler-paint-sip-tickets-91413200343.
CPR/AED and First Aid: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 21, LifeLine Ambulance Omak, 913 Koala Ave., Omak. Cost: $50-$80. For information: eventbrite.com/e/cpraed-first-aid-omak-3Road-friday-tickets-84906715271.
Companion Rescue Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/companion-rescue-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89635091973.
Rainbow Creation Class: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 5756505440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580137-0.
Basket Weaving and Wine: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 23, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/599116-0.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 23, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580131-0.
Talks and tours
Science in Our Valley — Geology of Antarctica, Hot Science on a Cold Continent: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 19, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597015-0.
Inspiring Stories: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St. #103, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/inspiring-stories-tickets-89633001721.
Working Towards Zero Waste: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 25, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/working-towaRoads-zero-waste-tickets-86610884487.
Science In Our Valley — A Fruitful Plant Science Path: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 26, WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-7036, suek@ncesd.org, go.evvnt.com/597017-0.
Times and dates are subject to change. Call ahead to check for updates.