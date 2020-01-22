live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 23, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583217-0.
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival 2020: 4-11:55 p.m. Jan. 24, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: $45-$75. For information: april@artisthome.org, go.evvnt.com/551038-0.
Live Music by Brian Blair: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 25, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/574532-0.
Shhh.. It's a Speakeasy: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 25, BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $50-$100. For information: teacherjoy@live.com, go.evvnt.com/577107-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566683-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566686-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 30, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569155-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580450-0.
Down North: 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 31, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/584720-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 2, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/583219-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566690-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 5, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569150-0.
events
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 23, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563695-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570172-0.
Palm & Tarot Readings: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 24, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
Planetarium and Moonlight Snowshoe Stroll: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $22-$28. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563895-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 25, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570183-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570186-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 30, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563697-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570193-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570196-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570199-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 6, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563700-0.
art exhibits
NCW Woodworkers Guild Exhibition: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: stevefvoorhies@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/568186-0.
games
Thursday Night Trivia at Pastime Brewery: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, 1307 Main St, 1307 Main St., Oroville. For information: 509-476-3007, info@pastimebarandgrill.com, go.evvnt.com/584716-0.
literature
Spoken Words at Confluence: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp. For information: 509-997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com, go.evvnt.com/584080-1.
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 5, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566679-0.
independent film
United by Water, film by the UCUT at Red Barn: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577064-0.
Environmental Film & Speaker Series: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 28, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561198-0.
Environmental Film & Speaker Series - The True Cost: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581582-0.
talks and tours
Community Listening Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581574-0.
Networking Lunch - NCW Tree Fruit Days: 12-1 p.m. Jan. 27, Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/networking-lunch-ncw-tree-fruit-days-tickets-87137597901.
Networking Lunch - NCW Tree Fruit Days: 12-1 p.m. Jan. 29, Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/networking-lunch-ncw-tree-fruit-days-tickets-87137674129.
Community Listening Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581575-0.
Facing Fire - A Roundtable Discussion about Wildland Fire: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Museum of Culture & Environment, 1200 N. Wildcat Way, Ellensburg. For information: 360-649-3080, zacharyrallen@gmail.com
Science on Tap! Human Genomes, Sean Mooney, PhD: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/576723-2.
Community Listening Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581579-0.
2020 Tourism Summit: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee, 25 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-tourism-summit-tickets-84688753341.
classes and courses
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-awareness-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89634712839.
Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580125-0.
Video Resumes 101: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28, Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare, 1007 Koala Drive, Omak. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/video-resumes-101-tickets-87710383117.
Companion Rescue Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/companion-rescue-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89635089967.
CPR/AED and Stop the Bleed: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5, LifeLine Ambulance, 913 Koala Ave., Omak. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/cpraed-and-stop-the-bleed-tickets-90067264613.