Live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight Jan. 30, Feb. 2, 13, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569155-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580450-0.
Down North: 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 31, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/584720-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566690-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 5, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569150-0.
Lance Tigner: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Two Rivers Art Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/487951-0.
Lance Tigner: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 8, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/567096-0.
Joe Guimond and Mike Bills: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566684-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566691-0.
An Evening with Clayton Chaney: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-clayton-chaney-live-at-collapse-art-gallery-tickets-89707255817.
Classes and courses
Companion Rescue Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1, Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/companion-rescue-workshop-mission-ridge-tickets-89635089967.
One-of-a-Kind Valentine - Make-and-Take Painting: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $33. For information: eventbrite.com/e/one-of-a-kind-valentine-make-take-painting-tickets-88576549845.
DIY Felt Flower Valentine Wreath from Recycled Materials Make and Take: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 4, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/diy-felt-flower-valentine-wreath-from-recycled-materials-make-and-take-tickets-86606489341.
Get Lit! Jewelry: 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 5, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589323-2.
MAT Waiver Training: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way #102, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/mat-waiver-training-tickets-79479145263.
Cascades Wildlife Tracking Certification Class with David Moskowitz: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $290-$330. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/566561-1.
Single Ladies - Pottery Painting: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/single-ladies-pottery-painting-tickets-90090572327.
Paint Nite — The Original Paint and Sip Party: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11, Inna's Cuisine, 26 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paint-nite-the-original-paint-and-sip-party-tickets-90449776717.
First Aid & CPR English: 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/first-aid-cpr-english-tickets-91195272515.
Spanish First Aid & CPR: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/spanish-first-aid-cpr-tickets-91197216329.
Fly Tying Series with Bruce Merighi and WRI: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $60-$70. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/576351-0.
Theater
The Met, “Porgy and Bess”: 9:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $22-$24. For information: 670-7782, marketing@icicle.org, go.evvnt.com/587109-0.
Independent film
Environmental Film & Speaker Series: The True Cost: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581582-0.
Talks and tour
Facing Fire: A Roundtable Discussion about Wildland Fire: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Museum of Culture & Environment, 1200 N. Wildcat Way, Ellensburg. For information: 360-649-3080, zacharyrallen@gmail.com.
Science on Tap! Human Genomes: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/576723-2.
Community Listening Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/581579-0.
Native Stink Bugs and their Plant Hosts: 5:15-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org, go.evvnt.com/585741-0.
Salmon in our Streams: 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 11, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/salmon-in-our-streams-tickets-86610090111.
Canoeing the Hood River, An Adventure to the Vanishing Arctic: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/581524-0.
Software and Apps for Tree Fruit Management: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/software-and-apps-for-tree-fruit-management-tickets-76137895495.
Literature
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 5, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566679-0.
Arts and exhibits
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589329-0.
Art on the Move — Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve!: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 7, Cashmere Public Library, 300 Woodring St., Cashmere. Cost: Free. For information: 509-664-7624, sdanko@linktransit.com, go.evvnt.com/577694-0.
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 5098886240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589368-0.
Chocolate and Rocks! First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
First Friday At Hilton Garden Inn: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee, 25 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 662-0600, dcollings@hgiwenatchee.com.
Drawings & Prints from the Collection of Dr. Donald S. Smith: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7, Robert Graves Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., (Sexton Hall Building), Wenatchee. For information: 509-663-0100, mail@robertgravesgallery.org, go.evvnt.com/577749-0.
Darkest Moon Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6306, customerservice@yeoldbooks.com.
Events
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 30, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563697-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570193-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570196-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery - Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570199-0.
CPR/AED and Stop the Bleed: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5, LifeLine Ambulance, 913 Koala Ave., Omak. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/cpraed-and-stop-the-bleed-tickets-90067264613.
2020 Tourism Summit: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Hilton Garden Inn Wenatchee, 25 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$75. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-tourism-summit-tickets-84688753341.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 6, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563700-0.
2020 Echo Ridge Loppet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8, Echo Ridge Recreation Area Trailheads, Echo Ridge Recreation Trailheads, Manson. Cost: $25. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-echo-ridge-loppet-tickets-90572435593.
Okanogan County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 8, Omak Elks Lodge #1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St. S., Omak. Cost: Free-$35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/okanogan-county-republican-party-lincoln-day-dinner-tickets-90719196559.
Winter Aloha Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Leavenworth Cider House, 939 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: Free-$45. For information: eventbrite.com/e/winter-aloha-night-tickets-89520798117.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563702-0.
Paired Up dinner: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14, Smokeblossom, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $65. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paired-up-tickets-87611950703.
Valentine's Date Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The Wells House, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/589372-0.
Volunteer Appreciation Open House: 12-2 p.m. Feb. 16, Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-appreciation-open-house-tickets-90533392815.
Times and dates are subject to change. Call ahead to check for updates.