comedy
Winterfest 2020 Comedy with Drew Barth: 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 17, Ruby Theatre, 135 E. Woodin Avenue, Chelan. Cost: $25-$35. For information: 323-423-3262, kelsey@rottenapplepresents.com, go.evvnt.com/572159-0.
live music
Live Music by Paul Graves: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 4, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 2532281611, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/566086-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee , 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/563812-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566671-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 8, Post Office Saloon, 213 9th St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569148-0.
Lance Tigner: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Squirrel Tree, 15251 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/495663-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: go.evvnt.com/566681-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566678-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 16, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569153-0.
arts
First Friday — Beauty of Bronze: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561168-0.
Wenatchee First Friday ArtWalk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Wenatchee, Wenatchee , Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: wenatcheefirstfriday@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/572265-0.
Jesemynn Photography — First Friday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee. For information: anamaree@yeoldbooks.com, go.evvnt.com/567207-0.
Adele Crawford — Revised Editions: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6, Wenatchee Valley College MAC Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: (509)682-6736, sbailey@wvc.edu.
The Color Of Words, show opening and artist reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11, Confluence Gallery & Art Center, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp. For information: 509-997-2787, sarahjo@confluencegallery.com.
literature
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/563954-0.
events
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 2, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563400-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 3, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/569566-0.
Big History — The Evolutionary Story of the Earth And The Life On It: 5:15-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S Western Avenue, Tonasket. For information: 509-429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 4, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/569555-0.
Adult STEM Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 7, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: (509)548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/557663-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563690-0.
Wenatchee Chapter of the Native Plant Society: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 South Mission Street, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 509-548-4137, go.evvnt.com/573538-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 10, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570082-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 11, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570088-0.
Nature’s Secret Pantry — The Wild Foods of Spring, Langdon Cook: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: (509)548-0181 , rryan@wenatcheeriverinstotute.org, go.evvnt.com/571400-2.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 16, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563692-0. Film
Environmental Film & Speaker Series: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 14, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561191-0.
classes and courses
Word of the Year — Family Night: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, go.evvnt.com/568886-2.
Word of the Year — Paint & Sip: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 6, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth Street, Wenatchee. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramics@nwi.net, go.evvnt.com/568888-2.
Get Lit — Light Shards: 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 15, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission Street, Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/569202-2.
DIY Shampoo & Conditioner Bars: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division Street, Leavenworth. Cost: $38-$45. For information: (509)548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/564955-0.