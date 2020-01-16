comedy
Winterfest 2020 Comedy with Drew Barth: 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 17, Ruby Theatre, 135 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Cost: $25-$35. For information: 323-423-3262, kelsey@rottenapplepresents.com, go.evvnt.com/572159-0.
live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 16, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569153-0.
Jersey Doll on the Keyboards: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 18, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/574536-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566689-0.
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival 2020: 4-11:55 p.m. Jan. 24, Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: $45-$75. For information: april@artisthome.org, go.evvnt.com/551038-0.
Live Music by Brian Blair: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 25, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/574532-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566683-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go@wenatcheeworld.com, go.evvnt.com/566686-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 30, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/569155-0.
independent film
United by Water, film by the UCUT at the Red Barn: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/577064-0.
Environmental Film & Speaker Series: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 28, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561198-0.
events
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 16, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563692-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 17, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570121-0.
16th Annual NW Ice Fishing Festival: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18, Sidley Lake, Okanogan County. Cost: $10-$25. For information: 509-557-5165, orovillechamber@orovillewashington.com, go.evvnt.com/579372-0.
Women+s March 2020: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: 5096701626, red2552@charter.net.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570124-0.
Martin Luther King Multicultural Fest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/561194-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570125-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 23, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563695-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570172-0.
Planetarium and Moonlight Snowshoe Stroll: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $22-$28. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563895-0.
NCW Woodworkers Guild Exhibition: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: stevefvoorhies@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/568186-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 25, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570183-0.
Snowshoe Tour: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570186-0.
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 30, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 509-548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/563697-0.
Science on Tap! Human Genomes, Sean Mooney, PhD and Wenatchee River Institute: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: (509) 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/576723-2.
Snowshoe Tour at Fish Hatchery: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth. Cost: $12. For information: (509) 548-0181, Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/570193-0.
classes and courses
Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580125-0.
Shhh.. It’s a Speakeasy: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 25, BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $50-$100. For information: teacherjoy@live.com, go.evvnt.com/577107-0.