Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Beth Whitney, Music at the Mountain: 6-8 p.m. July 18, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain. Free. 763-2713.
Hysteria — Tribute to Def Leppard: 6:30 p.m. July 18, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $36, RLStickets.com, defleppartseattletribute.com
Nick Grow: 5-7 p.m. July 18, Rocky Pond Winery’s Chelan Tasting Room. 888.6335.
Seth Garrido’s Power Trio: 7-9 p.m. July 19, Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free.
Danny Vernon’s “The Illusion of Elvis”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 19, Club Clearwater, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee. $20. 888-2003. Under 21 permitted at 2 p.m. show.
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. July 19, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com.
Nic Allen: 6 p.m. July 19, Obelisco Estate Wines, Leavenworth. 888-6463.
Summer Road Trip with The Retros: 7 p.m. July 19, WineGirl Wines, Manson. Winegirlwines.com
Slingshot, Music on the Patio: 6-9 p.m. July 19, Ski Hill Lodge, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club benefit. 548-5477.
Gleewood: 8-10 p.m. July 19, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Like a Rocket, Buffalo Preacher, Guardian of the Underdog: 9:30 p.m. July 20. Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Faraones Del Norte USA (Latin Nights): 6-9 p.m. July 20, Club Clearwater, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee. Cover $10-15. 888-2003.
Sean Lewis Live at Silvara Cellars: 1 p.m. July 20. Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth. silvarawine.com.
The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. July 20, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
British Rashing Green: 2-5 p.m. July 20, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
RedHouse: 7 p.m. July 20, WineGirl Wines, Manson. winegirlwines.com.
Mike Bills: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 20, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Lance Tigner: 7:30 p.m. July 20, The Squirrel Tree, Leavenworth. 763-0336.
Like a Rocket, Buffalo Preacher, Guardian of the Underdog: 9:30 p.m. July 20, Wally’s House of Booze. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Musikkapelle Leavenworth: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. July 20. Gazebo, Leavenworth. Free.
Jesse James and the MOB: 6 p.m. July 20, Harmony Meadows, Chelan. Harmonymeadows.com
“It’s About People” benefit concert: 7 p.m. July 21, Celebration Lutheran Church, East Wenatchee.
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. July 21, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Jennan Oaks Duo: 4-6 p.m. July 22, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Nic Allen Music: 7 p.m. July 24, McGlinn’s, Wenatchee. mcglinns.com.
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. July 25, Leavenworth Farmers Market, Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.
Invisible Touch — A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis: 6:30 p.m. July 25, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $36, RLStickets.com, invisibletouchtribute.com.
Chris Janson: 7 p.m. July 25, Mill Bay Casino’s Deep Water Amphitheater, Manson. $45-$75. wwrld.us/2KVTRoy.
Wyatt Wood: 5-7 p.m. July 25, Rocky Pond Winery’s Chelan Tasting Room. 888.6335.
■ Upcoming
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
O&W: 7 p.m. July 26, WineGirl Wines, Manson. winegirlwines.com.
Analog Jack: 7-9 p.m. July 26, Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free.
Peter Galperin: 8-10 p.m. July 26, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Himiko Cloud: 7 p.m. July 26, Hitching Post Tavern, Cashmere. $5 cover. wwrld.us/30ybLBt.
Beth Whitney: 6:30 p.m. July 27, Plain Cellars, Plain. plaincellars.com.
Ten Foot Pole, Millhous, The Nightmares: 9 p.m. July 27. Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
The Paperboys: 7 p.m. July 27, Music in the Meadow, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $28. icicle.org.
Jesse James and the MOB: 2-5 p.m. July 27, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 27, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Ten Foot Pole, Milhous, The Nightmares: 9 p.m. July 27. Wally’s House of Booze. $15. wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. July 28, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Peter Galperin: 4-6 p.m. July 29, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Blaze of Glory — A Tribute to Bon Jovi: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Ohme Garden, Wenatchee, $36, RLStickets.com.
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays, Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Ian Bagg: 7:30 p.m. July 18, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Ian Bagg: 7 p.m. July 19, 20; 9:30 p.m. July 20. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Susan Rice, Art Krug: 7:30 p.m. July 25, Red Lion Hotel, $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Susan Rice: 7 p.m. July 26, 27; 9:30 p.m. July 27. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, 3; 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
The Winery Comedy Tour at WineGirl Wines: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $20. 293-9679, winegirlwines.com.
■ Play
“The Tempest”: 7:30 p.m. July 18-20, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee. Tickets $18-20. 663-2787, numericapac.org.
The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry: 8 p.m. July 19-Aug. 31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
Perry Hotter & The High School Musical: 8 p.m., July 3-Aug. 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
The Sound of Music: 8 p.m. July 18, 20, 23, 24, 26, 31, Aug. 2, 6, 10, 14, 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Hello Dolly: 8 p.m. July 19, 25, 27, Aug. 1, 7, 9, 13, 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Pirates of Penzance: 8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 3, 8, 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. Leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m. Aug. 7-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. Tickets: numericapac.org.,
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee. Tickets: $29-$43. 663-2787, numericapac.org.
Mission Creek Player’s The Elephant Man: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center. $24. numericapac.org.
■ Performance
The Traveling Lantern’s “My Mother the Astronaut”: 6:30 p.m. July 29, Pybus Market. Free. ncrl.org.
Throwback 2000s Drag Show: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, RadarStation Art Lounge and Cinema, Wenatchee. $15. radarstationart.com.
■ Auditions
Addams Family: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Washington Elementary School, Wenatchee. Music Theatre of Wenatchee. Performances in October, November, Riverside Playhouse. 662-7814. mtow.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Stehekin and The North Cascades — Works by Dan Tuttle:” Golden West Gallery, Stehekin. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. 699-2080.
John McCabe: Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee. Free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Oldies Group Show: Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Featuring Jan Cook Mack, Terry Valdez, Dan McConnell, Russ Hepler, Ruth Allan, Marti Lyttle, Susan Kimmel, Phil Yenney, Robert Wilson, Brad Brisbine, Martha Flores, Joe Bissonnette, Jim Huber: Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Robert Wilson solo exhibit: Lower gallery, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Bryant Goetz: Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. melacoffee.com.
Cheyenne Dunn: Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
McKenna Ihde: RadarStation. Free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
“Blossom Days Remembered”: Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free. wvmcc.org.
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map online.
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s Orphans II: Thrift store art modified to become new. Deadline July 25. Show in August. radarstationart.com/submissions.
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25. radarstationart.com/submissions.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Jennifer Pharr Davis, “Pursuit of Endurance”: 6 p.m. July 25, Peshastin Library, 7 p.m. July 26, Pybus Market, 548-1451, abookforallseasons.com.
■ Meetings and workshops
“Playing with Perspective,” Write on the River’s Writing Meeting Writers: 9:15 a.m. July 20, Wenatchee Public Library. Presenter: Susan Lagsdin. Free.
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages and skill levels are welcomed.
■ Performances
Poetry/Spoken Word: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “Revolt of Mother”: 6:30 p.m. July 18, Cashmere library; July 22, Pybus Public Market. ncrl.org.
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “My Summer Vacation”: 6 p.m. July 19, Chelan library. Ncrl.org.
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Mary Poppins Returns” (Movie Night in the Gardens): 8:30 p.m. July 19, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $3. wwrld.us/2Y7sye0.
Anthill Films’ “Return to Earth,” Evergreen Central Mountain Bike Association: 6 p.m. July 25, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee. $10.
workshops, talks and tours
The Lost Apple Project: Lecture by Dave Benscoter, 5:30 p.m. July 19, Cashmere Museum, $5. 782-3230.
Burke Museum Dig In: 3 p.m. July 22, Chelan Public Library. ncrl.org.
other
■ Festivals & Events
Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. July 26-27, Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds. $10. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parade at 7 p.m. July 25. lakechelan.com
■ Gatherings and benefits
Slingshot, Music on the Patio: 6-9 p.m. July 19, Ski Hill Lodge, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, proceeds benefit local. 548-5477.
“It’s About People” benefit concert: 7 p.m. July 21, Celebration Lutheran Church, East Wenatchee. Natalie Kahler and Garrett Snedeker, piano; Steve Stefanides, voice. Proceeds help asylum seekers in shelters at Mexico border. By donation. 670-9840.
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com.
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd.
Corn Hole Tournament: 4 p.m. July 20, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival: 7:30 p.m. July 19-11 p.m. July 21, The Blues Ranch, Winthrop. $120 for weekend pass. 800-820-9884, winthropbluesfestival.com.
Lance Tigner: 7-10 p.m. July 27, Sweet River Bakery, Pateros, 923-2151.
Ken Bevis: 7 p.m. July 28, Merc Playhouse, Twisp. With Julie Du Bois, John Weeks, Laura Love, Wayne Mendro, Lynette Westendorff, Don McIvor, Carl Bevis, Arnold Cleveland. $10. kenvevis.com
on stage
■ Play
“A Diner on the Way”: 7 p.m. July 12, 13, 18, 19, 20; 2 p.m. July 14, 21, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-12, 997-7529, mercplayhhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
workshops, talks and tours
“Embracing the Outdoors” Confluence Art Gallery’s Methow Valley Home Tour: 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$30. 997-2787.
literature
■ Signings and readings
“An Evening with Jennifer Pharr Davis, 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year”: 7 p.m. July 25, Winthrop library. ncrl.org
■ Performances
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “Revolt of Mother”: 6 p.m. July 25, Twisp library. ncrl.org.
Okanogan/Omak
festivals
71st Annual Apple Pie Jamboree, Pateros: July 19-21. paterosapj.org
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
Above and Beyond: 2 p.m. July 27, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
on stage
■ Auditions
“Guys and Dolls”: 3 p.m. July 27 and 28, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake. Musical. Cattle call process. Play opens Oct. 18, runs for four weekends. masquers.com, 237-3969.
art
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ.
literature
■ Performance
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “Revolt of Mother”: 6 p.m. July 23, Quincy library. ncrl.org.