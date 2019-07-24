Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. July 25, Leavenworth Farmers Market, Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.
Invisible Touch — A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis: 6:30 p.m. July 25, Ohme Gardens, Wenatchee, $36, RLStickets.com, invisibletouchtribute.com.
Chris Janson: 7 p.m. July 25, Mill Bay Casino’s Deep Water Amphitheater, Manson. $45-$75. wwrld.us/2KVTRoy.
Wyatt Wood: 5-7 p.m. July 25, Rocky Pond Winery’s Chelan Tasting Room. 888.6335.
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
O&W: 7 p.m. July 26, WineGirl Wines, Manson. winegirlwines.com.
Analog Jack: 7-9 p.m. July 26, Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free.
Peter Galperin: 8-10 p.m. July 26, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Himiko Cloud: 7 p.m. July 26, Hitching Post Tavern, Cashmere. $5 cover. wwrld.us/30ybLBt.
Justin Rupple: 7-9 p.m. July 26, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Braden McDannell: 8 p.m. July 26, 27, McGlinn’s, Wenatchee. mcglinns.com
Peter Galperin: 8 p.m. July 26, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282.
Hans Hessburg: 5-7 p.m. July 26, Aug. 3, Eagle Creek Winery, $15, eaglecreekwinery.com.
Beth Whitney: 6:30 p.m. July 27, Plain Cellars, Plain. plaincellars.com.
Ten Foot Pole, Millhous, The Nightmares: 9 p.m. July 27. Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
The Paperboys: 7 p.m. July 27, Music in the Meadow, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $28. icicle.org.
Esfuerzo de Tierra Caliente: 10 p.m. July 27, Latin Nights at Club Clearwater, East Wenatchee. $10-$15. Doouerzors open at 6. DJ Johnny Anaya starts at 9 p.m. 888-2003.
Seth Garrizio and Friends: 6-7:30 p.m. July 27, Eagle Creek Winery, $15. eaglecreekwinery.com.
Jesse James and the MOB: 2-5 p.m. July 27, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Freeway Jones: 5-8 p.m. July 27, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Joe Guimond: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 27, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Mac Potts Live: 1 p.m. July 27, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth. 548-1000. silvarawine.com
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. July 28, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036.
Peter Galperin: 4-6 p.m. July 29, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Blaze of Glory — A Tribute to Bon Jovi: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Ohme Garden, Wenatchee, $36, RLStickets.com, blazeofgloryband.com.
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Nic Allen: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Pybus Public Market, free.
Kevin Jones: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2, Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free.
Domi Edson and Jacob Krieger Duo: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Aug. 10, Eagle Creek Winery, Leavenworth. $15. eaglecreekwinery.com.
■ Ongoing
Music in the Park: 4-6 p.m. first and third Sundays Riverwalk Park, Chelan. Free.
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
■ Upcoming
Musikkapelle Leavenworth: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 3. Gazebo, Leavenworth. Free.
Chelan to Africa with Kevin Jones: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3, Benson Vineyards, Manson, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Lance Tigner with Shongo Bongo: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Chloe Caemmerer: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000. silvarawine.com.
Ando’s Birthday Bash: 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Wally’s House of Booze. With Pagan County Rebels, Boss’ Daughter, Billman. $5 cover. wwrld.us/2qWIct6.
Los Alikines:10 p.m. Aug. 3, Latin Nights at Club Clearwater, East Wenatchee. $10-$15. Doors open at 6. DJ Johnny Anaya starts at 9 p.m. 888-2003.
Brittany Jean: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 5, Tsillan Cellars, Chelan. Free.
Just-US: 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Pybus Public Market. Free. on stage
■ Comedy
Comedy at The Grizzly with Susan Rice, Art Krug: 7:30 p.m. July 25, Red Lion Hotel, $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at Campbell’s with Susan Rice: 7 p.m. July 26, 27; 9:30 p.m. July 27. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
Local Comedy Showcase: 7-10 p.m. July 27, RadarStation, Wenatchee. $10-$12. Host Alex Haley, with Loren Meloy, Laine Heikel, Jason Sims, Michael Miller. radarstationart.com.
Comedy at The Grizzly with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee. $20-$30. rottenapplepresents.com.
Comedy at Campbell’s with Kermet Apio, Robert Pidde: 7 p.m. Aug. 2, 3; 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$35. rottenapplepresents.com.
The Winery Comedy Tour at WineGirl Wines: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 20. $20. 293-9679, winegirlwines.com.
Comedy Night at Chateau Faire LePont: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee. $20. wwrld.us/2x5bc5l.
■ Play
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m. July 25; Aug. 2-3, 7-8, 16-17, 21-22, 31-31; Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“Perry Hotter & The High School Musical”: 8 p.m., July 3-Aug. 29; Theater Under the Stars, Chelan, $19-24, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org.
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m. July 26, 31, Aug. 2, 6, 10, 14, 16, 21, 24, 28, 31, Sept. 1. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
“Hello Dolly!”: 8 p.m. July 25, 27, Aug. 1, 7, 9, 13, 17, 22, 27, 30, Hatchery Park, Leavenworth Summer Theater. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
“Pirates of Penzance”: 8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 3, 8, 15, 20, 23, 29. Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater. $14-$35. 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Comedy of Errors”: 7 p.m. Aug. 7-10, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. Tickets: numericapac.org.,
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee. Tickets: $29-$43. 663-2787, numericapac.org.
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center. $24. numericapac.org.
■ Performance
The Traveling Lantern’s “My Mother the Astronaut”: 11 a.m. July 29 at Manson Public Library; 6:30 p.m. July 29, Pybus Market. Free. ncrl.org.
Throwback 2000s Drag Show: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, RadarStation Art Lounge and Cinema, Wenatchee. $15. radarstationart.com.
■ Auditions
Addams Family: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Washington Elementary School, Wenatchee. Music Theatre of Wenatchee. Performances in October, November, Riverside Playhouse. 662-7814. mtow.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Burke Museum “Dig In”: 6:30 p.m. July 25, Pybus Public Market. ncrl.org.
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
“Stehekin and The North Cascades — Works by Dan Tuttle”: Golden West Gallery, Stehekin. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily. 699-2080.
John McCabe: Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee. Free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com. Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Oldies Group Show: On display through July 31, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Featuring Jan Cook Mack, Terry Valdez, Dan McConnell, Russ Hepler, Ruth Allan, Marti Lyttle, Susan Kimmel, Phil Yenney, Robert Wilson, Brad Brisbine, Martha Flores, Joe Bissonnette, Jim Huber: Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Robert Wilson solo exhibit: On display through July 31, lower gallery, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Bryant Goetz: On display through July 31, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. melacoffee.com.
Shelby Campbell, Heirloom Apparel and Design: Through July 31. Tumbleweed Shop & Studio, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 423-4722, tumbleweedbeadco.com
Cheyenne Dunn: Through July 31, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Photography by Duff Bangs, Paintings by Alex Jacobs-Nicholls: Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee. missionstreetcommons.com
McKenna Ihde: Through July 31, RadarStation. Free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson: Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee. Free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com. Patric Thompson, glenn Isaacson on piano, bass. Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
First Friday ArtsWalk tour/Photographer Marc Dilley: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Columbia Station. 664-7624.
S. Rose Vintage Designs Trunk Show: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. 888-6306.
“Blossom Days Remembered”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, through Sept. 7. wvmcc.org.
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org.
Rock Painting: 3-5 p.m. July 25, Chelan Senior Center. chelanseniorcenter.com.
■ Call for Entries
RadarStation’s Orphans II: Thrift store art modified to become new. Deadline July 25. Show in August. radarstationart.com/submissions.
RadarStation’s “D’oh! A Simpsons inspired art show”: Deadline Aug. 25. radarstationart.com/submissions.
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: All fine art media considered. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844. Contact: Susan Kimmel: robertgravesgallerywvc.edu. Rolling submissions.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Jennifer Pharr Davis, “Pursuit of Endurance”: 6 p.m. July 25, Peshastin Library, 7 p.m. July 26, Pybus Market, 548-1451, abookforallseasons.com.
Open Mic for Music, Comedy, Poetry: 7 p.m. July 25, RadarStation. radarstationart.com.
■ Meetings and workshops
Reaching Readers Writer’s Workshop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27, Wenatchee Valley College. Presenters: Olivia Hawker, Theresa Monsey. $70-$85. writeontheriver.org.
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
Harry Potter Birthday Party: 3-7 p.m. July 31, Pybus Public Market. ncrl.org.
Genevieve Layman, “Gather and Make”: 3 p.m. Aug. 3, Peshastin Public Library, ncrl.org.
■ Performances
Open Mic Poetry/Spoken Word: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
Anthill Films’ “Return to Earth,” Evergreen Central Mountain Bike Association: 6 p.m. July 25, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee. $10.
BarnFlix presents “Big Fish”: 9 p.m. July 26, The Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. $8. 662-5357.
talks and tours
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
other
■ Festivals & Events
Lake Chelan Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. July 26-27, Lake Chelan Rodeo grounds. $10. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parade at 7 p.m. July 25. lakechelan.com
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt thetapandputt.com.
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Mondays,
Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m., first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 7-10 p.m. July 27, Sweet River Bakery, Pateros, 923-2151.
Ken Bevis: 7 p.m. July 28, Merc Playhouse, Twisp. With Julie Du Bois, John Weeks, Laura Love, Wayne Mendro, Lynette Westendorff, Don McIvor, Carl Bevis, Arnold Cleveland. $10. kenbevis.com.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Metamorphic Alchemy” and Chrysta Kay’s “Ephemeral”: July 13-Aug. 17, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
■ Workshops, talks and tours
“Embracing the Outdoors” Confluence Art Gallery’s Methow Valley Home Tour: 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Aug. 3. $25-$30. 997-2787.
literature
■ Signings and readings
“An Evening with Jennifer Pharr Davis, 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year”: 7 p.m. July 25, Winthrop library. ncrl.org.
■ Performances
Michele LaRue’s Tales Well Told, A Story Hour for Grown Ups — “Revolt of Mother”: 6 p.m. July 25, Twisp library. Ncrl.org.
The Traveling Lantern’s “My Mother the Astronaut”: 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Winthrop Public Library. Free. ncrl.org.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
Above and Beyond: 2 p.m. July 27, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
Watershed Festival: Aug. 2-4, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
Mumford & Sons: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. wwrld.us/TheGorge.
on stage
■ Auditions
“Guys and Dolls”: 3 p.m. July 27 and 28, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake. Musical. Cattle call process. Play opens Oct. 18, runs for four weekends. Masquers.com, 237-3969.
art
■ Exhibits
“Bomber Boys, Portraits from the Front”: On display through Aug. 23, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ.
■ Workshop
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
literature
■ Performance
The Traveling Lantern’s “My Mother the Astronaut”: 10:30 a.m. July 30, Soap Lake Library. Free. ncrl.org.