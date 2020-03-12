Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. March 12, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597739-0.
The 509’s: 6-9 p.m. March 13, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/618023-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. March 13, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/576377-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. March 14, Leavenworth Sausage Garten, 636 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/608342-0.
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam: 7-10 p.m. March 16, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/620323-0.
The Radar Dames — live on St. Patrick’s Day: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. March 17, Stein Leavenworth, 801 Front St., Leavenworth. Cost: $30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/the-radar-dames-live-on-st-patricks-day-tickets-93684764653.
St. Paddy’s Party with live music: 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 21, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617261-0.
A Night At The Museum: 6-9 p.m. March 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/569209-2.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. March 26, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597742-0.
talks and tours
Forest Health – What’s Eating the Trees, Connie Mehmel: 7-8:30 p.m. March 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615322-0.
Inspiring Stories: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 19, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/inspiring-stories-tickets-96239008465.
Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Canoeing the Vanishing Arctic: 7-9 p.m. March 24, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607235-0.
stage
Cinderella — Eastmont High School Drama Club: 7 p.m. March 12-14, March 14 (Princess Matinee) at 2pm. Tickets are $15, students pay $10. EHS auditorium.
Disenchanted!: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $29. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619625-0.
One Man Star Wars Trilogy: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 26, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619637-0.
literature
Jamie Thomas Book Signing: 1-3 p.m. March 14, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2 , Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 18, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607232-0.
Poetry Reading: 4:30-6 p.m. March 25, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 N. Piere St., Wenatchee. For information: 206-226-8602, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/628785-0.
classes and courses
Winter Shrub Identification Class: 9-11 a.m. March 13, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $30-$35. For information: 548-0181, americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/581590-0.
Magical Adventure — Kids Painting: 6-7:30 p.m. March 13, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $33. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615316-0.
Tree of Life Class: 2-4 p.m. March 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580123-0.
Acrylic Pouring Class: 3-5 p.m. March 15, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617257-0.
SAS Yoga + Climb: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 16, Riverfront Rock Gym, 1319 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$3. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-yoga-climb-at-riverfront-rock-gym-tickets-89519576463.
Modern Design — Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 19, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615334-0.
Makers’ Class — Sip wine while learning to make fudge: 6-8 p.m. March 19, Broken Barrel Mercantile, 220 9th St., Suite C, Leavenworth. Cost: $40. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sip-taste-make-makers-class-sip-wine-while-learning-to-make-fudge-tickets-91923330155.
Potted Cactus Rock Painting Class: 2-4 p.m. March 21, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580140-0.
Paint Nite — The Original Paint and Sip Party: 2-4 p.m. March 22, Chateau Faire Le Pont, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Cost: $30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/paint-nite-the-original-paint-and-sip-party-tickets-90340311303.
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-5 p.m. March 22, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/623648-0.
Canapes y Vino — Intermediate+ Level Spanish Immersion: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 23, Anjou Bakery, 3898 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere. Cost: $450. For information: eventbrite.com/e/canapes-y-vino-intermediate-level-spanish-immersion-tickets-73206740331.
Watercolor Place Cards for Your Spring Table Scape: 7-8:15 p.m. March 24, Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/watercolor-place-cards-for-your-spring-table-scape-tickets-86592373119.
Custom Glass Holder — Designing: 6-8 p.m. March 25, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $47. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615347-0.
events
Wenatchee Valley RoboFLEX Challenge: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14, Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/wenatchee-valley-roboflex-challenge-tickets-94721413297.
Shamrock Shuffle 5K: 9:30-11 a.m. March 14, Chelan Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan. Cost: Free-$30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/shamrock-shuffle-5k-tickets-83227510725.
Spring Brewfest: 12-4 p.m. March 14, Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Cost: $35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/spring-brewfest-tickets-91714515585.
Live music by Nate Weakley: 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 14, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617252-0.
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series featuring Todd Barry: 7 and 9 p.m. March 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619632-0.
Jordan World Circus 2020: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 19 and 20, Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $9-$30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jordan-world-circus-2020-wenatchee-wa-tickets-89620893505.
Caveman Roar n’ Pour 5K Trail Fun Run: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Cave B Estate Winery, Main Tasting Room-Quincy, 348 Silica Road NW, Quincy. Cost: $35. For information: 785-3500, events@caveb.com, go.evvnt.com/597918-0.
20th Anniversary Laugh Riot! with Jake Johannsen and Ralph Porter: 8-10:30 p.m. March 21, Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $24. For information: eventbrite.com/e/20th-anniversary-laugh-riot-march-21st-2020-with-jake-johannsen-and-ralph-porter-tickets-83737237331.
Chehalis River at a Crossroads: 7-8:30 p.m. March 25, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615343-0.
WRI’s Science on Tap! — The Cosmic Crisp Apple: 6-7 p.m. March 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 548-0181, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/621873-0.
independent films
Red Bull’s North of Nightfall — Mountain Bike Movie Showing: 6-9 p.m. March 12, Pybus Market, Wenatchee. Cost: $10. For information: JulieEllington@evergreenmtb.org, go.evvnt.com/600876-0.
“Field of Dreams”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619634-0.