music scene
The Well Strung Blues Edition: 12-1 p.m. March 5, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/620458-0.
The 509’s: 6-8 p.m. March 6 and 13, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/618018-0.
Live Music by Josh Field: 4:30-6:30 a.m. March 7, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room — Wenatchee, 1 Fifth St. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/624205-0.
Black Box Concert featuring Deep Sea Diver: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619618-0.
Live Music and Dancing at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center: 2-4 p.m. March 8, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. For information: 662-7036, alyson@wenatcheeseniorcenter.com, go.evvnt.com/620651-0.
Gary Bowling and Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St. Cost: $5. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566698-0.
NCW Blues Jam: 7-10 p.m. March 9, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/620314-0.
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m.-midnight, March 12, The Loft Bar & Grill, 843 Front St., Leavenworth. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/597739-0.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. March 13, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Casino, 280 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/576377-0.
Live music by Nate Weakley: 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 14, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617252-0.
Semi-Finals, Washington State Nashville Country Star: 6-8 p.m. March 14, Okanogan Junior-Senior High School, 244 5th Ave. N. Cost: $10. For information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-semi-final-round-tickets-96189213527.
Lance Tigner: 6-8 p.m. March 14, Leavenworth Sausage Garten, 636 Front St. For information: 425-770-3268, lstigner@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/608342-0.
Hometown Golden Oldies Jam: 7-10 p.m. March 16, Riverside Pub, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. For information: 664-4077, ajguimond@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/620323-0.
The Radar Dames: 9 p.m.-midnight March 17, Stein Leavenworth, 801 Front St. Cost: $30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/the-radar-dames-live-on-st-patricks-day-tickets-93684764653.
drama
The Diary of Anne Frank: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 4, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave. Cost: $15. For information: 421-4258, cgurnard@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615513-0.
Disenchanted!: 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 12, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $29. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619625-0.
events
Sisters in Action Sports Snow Day: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road. Cost: $10-$58.69. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-snow-day-at-mission-ridge-3720-tickets-87603565623.
Nick’s Bricks: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St. For information: 206-619-4364, kvitulli@hotmail.com, go.evvnt.com/608484-0.
Leavenworth Younglife Annual Fundraiser: 5-7:30 p.m. March 8, Enzian Inn, 590 U.S. 2, Leavenworth. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/leavenworth-younglife-annual-fundraiser-tickets-87726100127.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566705-0.
Wenatchee Valley RoboFLEX Challenge: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14, Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/wenatchee-valley-roboflex-challenge-tickets-94721413297.
Shamrock Shuffle 5k: 9:30-11 a.m. March 14, Chelan Riverwalk Park, 117 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan. Cost: Free-$30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/shamrock-shuffle-5k-tickets-83227510725.
Spring Brewfest: Noon-4 p.m. March 14, Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Cost: $35. For information: eventbrite.com/e/spring-brewfest-tickets-91714515585.
Music and Dancing at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center: 6-8 p.m. March 14, 1312 Maple St. For information: 662-7036, alyson@wenatcheeseniorcenter.com, go.evvnt.com/620680-0.
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series featuring Todd Barry: 7-8:30 p.m. March 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $22. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619632-0.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. March 17, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St. Cost: $3. For information: 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566706-0.
Jordan World Circus: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 19, Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Cost: $9-$30. For information: eventbrite.com/e/jordan-world-circus-2020-wenatchee-wa-tickets-89620893505.
classes and courses
Ceramic Paint: 5-7 p.m. March 6, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room — Wenatchee, 1 Fifth St. Cost: $49. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/624201-0.
One Little Word | Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 6, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $49. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615160-0.
North Central Washington Beekeepers Association Apprentice Beekeeping class: 9 a.m. March 7, The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Cost: $35. For information: 264-5075, terimcgarr@gmail.com.
DIY Macrame Bottle Class: 2-4 p.m. March 8, Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/600263-0.
Canapes y Vino — Basic Level Spanish Immersion: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 9, Anjou Bakery, 3898 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere. Cost: $450. For information: eventbrite.com/e/canapes-y-vino-basic-level-spanish-immersion-tickets-73206050267.
Class with a Glass — Springtime Sunset: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10, Horan Estates Winery, 15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/class-with-a-glass-springtime-sunset-tickets-95526112173.
Winter Shrub Identification Class: 9-11 a.m. March 13, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. Cost: $30-$35. For information: 548-0181, americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/581590-0.
Magical Adventure | Kids Painting: 6-7:30 p.m. March 13, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $33. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615316-0.
Tree of Life Class: 2-4 p.m. March 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $35. For information: 575-650-5440, pretty.nice.creations@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/580123-0.
Acrylic Pouring Class: 3-5 p.m. March 15, Hard Hat Winery Tasting Room — Wenatchee, 1 Fifth St. For information: 470-5682, shannon@hardhatwinery.com, go.evvnt.com/617257-0.
SAS Yoga + Climb at Riverfront Rock Gym: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 16, 1319 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free-$3. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sas-yoga-climb-at-riverfront-rock-gym-tickets-89519576463.
Modern Design | Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 19, Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe, 400 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Cost: $5. For information: 888-2464, inspirationsceramic@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615334-0.
Makers’ Class — Sip wine while learning to make Fudge!: 6-8 p.m. March 19, Broken Barrel Mercantile, 220 9th St., #Suite C, Leavenworth. Cost: $40. For information: eventbrite.com/e/sip-taste-make-makers-class-sip-wine-while-learning-to-make-fudge-tickets-91923330155.
literature
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal | Call for submissions: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 15, Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan counties. For information: sfblair61@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/609008-0.
Literacy Council Team Trivia and Auction Fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 6, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St. Cost: $50. For information: eventbrite.com/e/literacy-council-team-trivia-auction-fundraiser-tickets-88542512037.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607231-0.
Jamie Thomas Book Signing: 1-3 p.m. March 14, A Book For All Seasons, 707 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth. For information: 548-1451, theresa@abookforallseasons.com.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30-9 p.m. March 18, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607232-0.
talks and tours
Forest Health – What’s eating the trees, Connie Mehmel: 7-8:30 p.m. March 12, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/615322-0.
independent films
Is Your Story Making you Sick? documentary screening: 6-9 p.m. March 10, 1550 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/aihm-wenatchee-wa-chapter-is-your-story-making-sick-documentary-screening-tickets-97365913067.
Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Albatross: 7-9 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. For information: 888-6240, info@wvmcc.org, go.evvnt.com/607239-0.
Field of Dreams: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: $3. For information: 665-9096, maribethb@numericapac.org, go.evvnt.com/619634-0.
art exhibits
Wenatchee Watercolor Society exhibit, featured artist Sheri Trepina: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. through April 13, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 663-8711.
Ric Evans fine print exhibition: 4-5 p.m. March 6, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: collapsegallery@gmail.com, go.evvnt.com/615088-0.
The Immensity of our Essence, new paintings by Martha Flores: 5-7 p.m. March 6, Robert Graves Gallery, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee. For information: 663-0100, mail@robertgravesgallery.org, go.evvnt.com/601355-0.
Landscapes and Landforms of the Okanogan Highlands: 5:15-8 p.m. March 6, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S. Western Ave., Tonasket. For information: 429-4399, jen@okanoganhighlands.org, go.evvnt.com/614345-0.
talks and tours
Up Close and Personal with Bears and Cougars: 7-8:30 p.m. March 18, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth. For information: 548-0181, rryan@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, go.evvnt.com/616924-0.
Inspiring Stories: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 19, Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse St., #103, Wenatchee. Cost: Free. For information: eventbrite.com/e/inspiring-stories-tickets-96239008465.