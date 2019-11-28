Rich and Rare Rebels.jpg

The Rich and Rare Rebels join The Nightmares and Datura for a homegrown show at Wally’s House of Booze Saturday. 

 Provided photo

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Eddie Manzanares: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Dan Quigley: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 29, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir, Older & Wiser: 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Club Crow, Cashmere, 782-3001

Saddle Rockers: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org

Gavin McLaughlin: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Jason Reimath: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Rich & Rare Rebels, The Nightmares, Datura: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Josh Field: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 4, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Stein, Leavenworth, free, 888-0220

Kenny G: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $35-$79, towntoyotacenter.com

■ Ongoing

NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, mellisonivineyards.com

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Stoney River Band: 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003

Alex Rasmussen: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Lance Tigner: 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Ball Bag, Not All There, The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 21, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth; 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, 800-514-3849, lakechelanchristmas.com

Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, $12-$20, Learn from the Masters Music Outreach event, lmmo.org

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Dec. 11, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth

Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org

The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, $35-$40; 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Leavenworth Festhalle, 800-514-3849

Waterdog: 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003

Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14,

1 p.m. Dec. 15, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Affiniti Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $20-$28, numericapac.org

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwigs.com

Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 27, 28, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Comedy

Billy Anderson: 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, $15-$25; 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $10-$20, rottenapplepresents.com

■ Play

EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School Auditorium, East Wenatchee, $5-$10, numericapac.org

Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must be age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.

■ Performance

“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 27-28, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth; $12-$24, icicle.org

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, $10-$12, 669-6086; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $15-17, icicle.org;

6 p.m. Dec. 10, Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, donation, 884-6813

Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org

Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org

Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, donation, event benefits Serve Wenatchee, servewenatchee.org

A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, free, glcwen.org

Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Chelan Performing Arts Center, free

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Oil painter Rod Weagant: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Wenatchee, music by harpist Suzanne Grassell, 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com

“Fields, Folds and Folk”: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Grand Central Building, Wenatchee, Diana Sanford oil landscapes, Chloe Vizcaino’s folded paper sculptures, folk music by Cherie Butler, part of First Friday ArtWalk.

Laura Truitt shifting horizons.jpg

Laura Pruitt's "Shifting Horizons" oil on canvas, which measures 58x68 inches, is the centerpiece of the MAC Gallery's exhibit by the same name.

Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6.

Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee

Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711

Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org

Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Knit with Wit: 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.

■ Classes

Get Lit! Stained Glass Ornaments: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum’s MakerSpace, Wenatchee, $30-$35, includes ornament, wine, 888-6240

Sip and Paint “Winter Barn Owl”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Leavenworth Cider House, Leavenworth, $35, sipandpaint.org

Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Sip and Paint “Wood Ornaments”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8, O’Grady’s Pantry, Sleeping Lady, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org

Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Winter Wreath class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, instructor Amy Wall, $28-$35,for ages 16 and up, 548-0181

Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

literature

■ Signings and readings

Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need — A Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Kelli Estes “Today We Go Home”: 10:45 a.m.-noon, Nov. 30, Longdrop Cider Company, Leavenworth, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Blake Suzelis’ “The Gift of Luck”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, motivation lecture and book signing; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. dulcimer music by Amy Albright; 1-2:30 p.m. keyboard music by Jeannie McPherson, 664-3250

Reasonable Stout”: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Leavenworth Public Library, Leavenworth, free, ncrl.org; 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 6, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth

■ Meetings, book clubs

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org

■ Performances

Joyce Williams’ “Lady Theresa” — book 7 of The Rose and The Ring series: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259, free, with easy listening music from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by Mike McCarl and Friends; old-time favorites and bluegrass by storyteller, fiddler, composer EliAnn Oaks, 1-2:30 p.m.

■ Calls for submissions

Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, through Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org

Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.

independent film

“The Grinch”: 3 p.m. Nov. 30, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free

“Arthur Christmas”: 3 p.m. Dec. 7, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free

workshops and talks

Feliks Banel “Storm Warning”: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org

Above the Arctic Circle — Exploring Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, free, Wenatchee Valley Erratics program, EWU professor John Buchanan speaker, wenatcheevalleyerratics@yahoo.com

other

■ Festivals & Events

Christkindlmarkt: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for the whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108

■ Gatherings and benefits

Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa

Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless

Wenatchee Valley Empty Bowls: 1-6 p.m. Dec. 1, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee; $10 per bowl, $35 per family, includes bowl to paint, soup and bread meal in March, fundraiser for Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 662-6156, cdcad.org

Golden Apple Band Boosters’ WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee

■ Games

Trivia: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com

Trivia: 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 2, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 17, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

The Paperboys: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $20-$25, 997-4004, methowarts.org

on stage

■ Play

“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

“Wit & Whimsy”: Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Suzy Bogguss: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Big Bend Community College Wallenstien Theater, Moses Lake, $15-$30, cba-arts.org

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 3 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.como

on stage

■ Play

“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 246-2611, masquers.com

■ Auditions

“You Can’t Take It With You”: 6 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 7 parts for women age 18-70, 10 parts for men age 18-70; opens Feb. 14, 771-2595

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com