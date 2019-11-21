Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Well Strung Duo Jac Tiechner, Steve Sanders: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybusublicmarket.org
Joe Guimond Duo: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Duo: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverside Center, Cashmere, $3 admission, one-time hat pass donation $8-$11, Cashmere Community Concerts, cashmereconcerts.com
Jersey Doll: 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, free, hardhatwinery.com
The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003
The Skiffs: 7-9-p.m. Nov. 27, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
■ Ongoing
NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466,
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Eddie Manzanares: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Dan Quigley: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 29, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir, Older & Wiser, Lance Tigner: 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Club Crow, Cashmere, 782-3001
Saddle Rockers: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
Gavin McLaughlin: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Jason Reimath: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Stein, Leavenworth, free, 888-0220
Kenny G: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $35-$79, towntoyotacenter.com
Lance Tigner: 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, $12-$20 lmmo.org,
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Dec. 11, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth
Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas:
7 p.m. Dec. 13, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, $35-$40;
7 p.m. Dec. 14, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth; $40-$100, 800-514-3849
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker:
2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Affiniti Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m.
Dec. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $20-$28, numericapac.org
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:
8 p.m. Nov. 22, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 23, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party:
9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 22, 23, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
“Circle Mirror Transformation”:
8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”:
7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School Auditorium, East Wenatchee, $5-$10, numericapac.org
Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must be age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.
■ Performance
The Goddesses Drag Queens, Fernanda Malone: 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $7, 888-2003
“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 27-28, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth; $12-$24, icicle.org
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, $10-$12, 669-6086; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $15-17, icicle.org; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, donation, 884-6813, 3 p.m. Dec. 14, George Coffee House, George, donation, 669-6086.
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org
Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org
Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 8, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, Wenatchee, donation, event benefits Serve Wenatchee, servewenatchee.org
A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Dec. 8,
Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, free, glcwen.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org
Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, free
■ Opera
“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Fields, Folds and Folk”: 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 6, Grand Central Building, Wenatchee, Diana Sanford oil landscapes, Chloe Vizcaino’s folded paper sculptures, folk music by Cherie Butler
Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”:
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free
Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”:
4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, free, 663-8711
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.
Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org
■ Classes
Sip and Paint “Watercolors”: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Broken Barrel Mercantile, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org
Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Get Lit! Stained Glass Ornaments: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum’s MakerSpace, Wenatchee, $30-$35, includes ornament, wine, 888-6240
Sip and Paint “Winter Barn Owl”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Leavenworth Cider House, Leavenworth, $35, sipandpaint.org
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Sip and Paint “Wood Ornaments”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8, O’Grady’s Pantry, Sleeping Lady, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org
Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Winter Wreath class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, instructor Amy Wall, $28-$35,for ages 16 and up, 548-0181
Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Adult STEM Night “Eggbot Winter Holiday Ornaments”: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Dallas Stringer’s “Isn’t He the Man Who?”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need — A Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 29, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
Blake Suzelis’ “The Gift of Luck”:
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, motivation lecture and book signing; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. dulcimer music by Amy Albright; 1-2:30 p.m. keyboard music by Jeannie McPherson, 664-3250
Kelli Estes “Today We Go Home”:
10:45 a.m.-noon, Nov. 30, Longdrop Cider Company, Leavenworth, and
1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451
Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Reasonable Stout”: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Leavenworth Public Library, Leavenworth, free, ncrl.org
■ Meetings, book clubs
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group:
9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org
■ Calls for submissions
Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, through Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347
“Love Anyway” screening, discussion: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, free, New Song Community Church event
“The Grinch”: 3 p.m. Nov. 30, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free
24 Frames, Early Animation Festival: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $10, radarstationart.com
workshops, talks and tours
Feliks Banel “Storm Warning”: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org
other
■ Festivals & Events
Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 23, Pybus Public Market, 40 local artisans sell crafts, gifts, raffle proceeds benefit Pybus Foundation, pybysmarket.org
Christkindlmarkt: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108
■ Gatherings and benefits
Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa
WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar:
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee High School commons, proceeds benefit Golden Apple Marching Band
Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless
■ Games
Trivia: 6 p.m. Nov. 21, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com
Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
Trivia: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 25, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Duo: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, TwispWorks, Twisp, $18-$20, 509-997-1022
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org, admission by donation Nov. 21.
“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
“Wit & Whimsy”: opening reception
5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
Okanogan/Omak
music scene
■ Performance
Okanogan County Music Teachers Association student recital: 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Tonasket High School, free, 433-8112
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
Adult STEM Night “Fall-Theme Tie Dye”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov., 25, Quincy Public Market, ncrl.org
Other
■ Games
Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org