MarlinHandbellGroup_for wen world.jpg

Leavenworth’s Marlin Handbell Ringers are making the rounds in December, with traditional and fun songs for the whole community. See the brief list below. For details, go to marlinhandbells.com. Pictured, front row from left: Alex Weirich, Vicki Stebbins, LaVerne Bergstrom. Second row from left: JoAnne Prusa, Tina Rieman, Ruth Hull, Melissa Cano, Dawn Fike. Back row from left: Clayton Phipps, Joyce Phipps, Clifford Phipps. Not pictured: Miranda Ka’apuni. 

 Provided photo

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Well Strung Duo Jac Tiechner, Steve Sanders: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybusublicmarket.org

Joe Guimond Duo: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Duo: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverside Center, Cashmere, $3 admission, one-time hat pass donation $8-$11, Cashmere Community Concerts, cashmereconcerts.com

Jersey Doll: 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, free, hardhatwinery.com

The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003

The Skiffs: 7-9-p.m. Nov. 27, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

■ Ongoing

NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466,

mellisonivineyards.com.

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Eddie Manzanares: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Dan Quigley: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 29, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir, Older & Wiser, Lance Tigner: 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Club Crow, Cashmere, 782-3001

Saddle Rockers: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org

Gavin McLaughlin: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Jason Reimath: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Stein, Leavenworth, free, 888-0220

Kenny G: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $35-$79, towntoyotacenter.com

Lance Tigner: 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Celtic Guitar, Tony McManus and Julia Toaspern: 7 p.m. Dec. 10, The Grove Recital Hall, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee, $12-$20 lmmo.org,

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Dec. 11, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth

Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org

The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas:

7 p.m. Dec. 13, Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, $35-$40;

7 p.m. Dec. 14, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth; $40-$100, 800-514-3849

Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker:

2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Affiniti Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m.

Dec. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $20-$28, numericapac.org

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:

8 p.m. Nov. 22, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 23, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com

Ducks and Drakes Dance Party:

9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 22, 23, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Play

“Circle Mirror Transformation”:

8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20, numericapac.org

“Matilda”: Nov. 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org

EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”:

7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School Auditorium, East Wenatchee, $5-$10, numericapac.org

Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must be age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.

■ Performance

The Goddesses Drag Queens, Fernanda Malone: 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $7, 888-2003

“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 27-28, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth; $12-$24, icicle.org

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, Icicle Inn Resort, Leavenworth, $10-$12, 669-6086; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $15-17, icicle.org; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, donation, 884-6813, 3 p.m. Dec. 14, George Coffee House, George, donation, 669-6086.

Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org

Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org

Handel’s Messiah Singalong: 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, Wenatchee High School Auditorium, Wenatchee, donation, event benefits Serve Wenatchee, servewenatchee.org

A Star Shines Hope: 7 p.m. Dec. 8,

Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee, free, glcwen.org

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org

Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan, free

■ Opera

“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

“Fields, Folds and Folk”: 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 6, Grand Central Building, Wenatchee, Diana Sanford oil landscapes, Chloe Vizcaino’s folded paper sculptures, folk music by Cherie Butler

Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”:

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free

Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”:

4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee

Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, free, 663-8711

Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.

“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.

Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org

■ Classes

Sip and Paint “Watercolors”: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Broken Barrel Mercantile, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org

Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Get Lit! Stained Glass Ornaments: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Wenatchee Valley Museum’s MakerSpace, Wenatchee, $30-$35, includes ornament, wine, 888-6240

Sip and Paint “Winter Barn Owl”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 4, Leavenworth Cider House, Leavenworth, $35, sipandpaint.org

Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Sip and Paint “Wood Ornaments”: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8, O’Grady’s Pantry, Sleeping Lady, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org

Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Winter Wreath class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, instructor Amy Wall, $28-$35,for ages 16 and up, 548-0181

Alcohol Ink Creations: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Adult STEM Night “Eggbot Winter Holiday Ornaments”: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Dallas Stringer’s “Isn’t He the Man Who?”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need — A Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 29, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Blake Suzelis’ “The Gift of Luck”:

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, motivation lecture and book signing; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. dulcimer music by Amy Albright; 1-2:30 p.m. keyboard music by Jeannie McPherson, 664-3250

Kelli Estes “Today We Go Home”:

10:45 a.m.-noon, Nov. 30, Longdrop Cider Company, Leavenworth, and

1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Reasonable Stout”: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Leavenworth Public Library, Leavenworth, free, ncrl.org

■ Meetings, book clubs

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group:

9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org

■ Calls for submissions

Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, through Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org

Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.

independent film

TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347

“Love Anyway” screening, discussion: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, free, New Song Community Church event

“The Grinch”: 3 p.m. Nov. 30, The Ruby Theatre, Chelan, free

24 Frames, Early Animation Festival: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $10, radarstationart.com

workshops, talks and tours

Feliks Banel “Storm Warning”: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org

other

■ Festivals & Events

Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 23, Pybus Public Market, 40 local artisans sell crafts, gifts, raffle proceeds benefit Pybus Foundation, pybysmarket.org

Christkindlmarkt: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108

■ Gatherings and benefits

Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa

WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Wenatchee High School commons, proceeds benefit Golden Apple Marching Band

Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless

■ Games

Trivia: 6 p.m. Nov. 21, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com

Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

Trivia: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 25, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Duo: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, TwispWorks, Twisp, $18-$20, 509-997-1022

on stage

■ Play

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org, admission by donation Nov. 21.

“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

“Wit & Whimsy”: opening reception

5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

■ Call to artists

Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.

Okanogan/Omak

music scene

■ Performance

Okanogan County Music Teachers Association student recital: 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Tonasket High School, free, 433-8112

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

on stage

■ Play

“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 246-2611, masquers.com.

art

■ Workshops

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.

Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org

Adult STEM Night “Fall-Theme Tie Dye”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov., 25, Quincy Public Market, ncrl.org

Other

■ Games

Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org

