Craig van den Bosch’s creative 3D ceramic-based works are on display at The Robert Graves Gallery in Sexton Hall at Wenatchee Valley College, part of a dual exhibit that also features collage work by Chad Yenney. Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday excluding holidays. Admission is always free. 

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Stoney River Band: 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003

Nic Allen: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 8, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Rosie Flores Band: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 8, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Kimo Muraki Music: 7 p.m., Nov. 8, 9, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Mary and Steve Sanders: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Pybus Public Market, free, pybuspublicmarket.org

French for Rabbits: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 9, RadarStation, Wenatchee; $7-$10, radarstationart.com

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee, 884-6219

Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 12, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Nate Weakley: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth, 548-7488

■ Ongoing

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, Wenatchee, no cover, radarstationart.com.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Wayward Youth, The Schizophonics and The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

The Feral Folk: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Franks and Deans, Head Honcho, plus guests: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Franks: 4 p.m. Nov. 16, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Chamber Music Festival 2020 Preview: 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$20, 548-6347

Nic Allen: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:

8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com

Ducks and Drakes Dance Party:

9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Play

“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org

“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org

■ Performance

Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$22, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org

Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,

Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org

Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org

■ Opera

“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org

“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”:

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m.

Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee

Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711

Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org

Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.

“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.

Walter Graham retrospective: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Knit with Wit: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.

Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org

■ Classes

Sip and Paint: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, wwrld.us/2Jyx7c1

Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving:

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D

Yaymakers Paint Nite “Autumn Lookout”: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Yaymakers Paint Nite “Red Autumn Barn”: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Sip and Read: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Create Art Studio, Cashmere, featuring Joyce Brandt Williams “Quilt of Grace” and Nicki Corrine White’s “It’s Not About the Pie,” free, 679-2100

Stephen Hufman “A Desperate Need - A Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 1-3 p.m., Nov. 9, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

Nicki White’s “It’s Not About the Pie — A First Look at Hospitality”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Deborah Nedelman’s “What We Take for Truth”: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Peshastin Public Library, 548-7821, ncrl.org, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

■ Meetings, book clubs

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org

■ Performances

Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Mela Coffee Roasting, Wenatchee, free, writeontheriver.org

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.

■ Calls for submissions

“Whispers of Wenatchee”: Stories, poetry, journal entries and prose invited from all for second volume. Only requirement is to have a Wenatchee connections, past or present. Submissions due Nov. 15 to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.

Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.

independent film

“Bird of Prey”: 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

“Twisp — The Power of Community”:

7 p.m. Nov. 12 film screening, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $10, panel discussion follows with Carlene Anders, Jasmine Minbashian, Lorah Super, Hannah Dewey, icicle.org

“Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org

Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m.

Nov. 15, Wenatchee Convention Center, $11.50-$12.50, benefit for Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D

Banff Mountain Film Festival:

6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com

TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347

workshops, talks, tours

Washington Wildlife Science Speaker Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (Cascade Red Fox and wolverines); Nov. 19 (I-90 wildlife overpass); Nov. 26 (grouse of the Columbia Basin), Milepost 111 Brewing Co., Cashmere, $60-$75 for series, Wenatchee River Institute, 548-0181

other

■ Festivals & Events

Snow Fest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $2, Bavarian Boondockers Snowmobile Club, bavarianboondockers.com

■ Gatherings and benefits

Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless

Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa

■ Games

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 11, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Duende Libre: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20, wwrld.us/2JfuwmZ

Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ

on stage

■ Play

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org.

■ Auditions

“The Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 and 20, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, ages 8 and up, no previous experience necessary, bring a parent, rehearsals begin week of Jan. 6, performances March 20-29, 997-7529, mercplayhouse.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

■ Call to artists

Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Third Friday Slow Jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 15, George Community Hall, George, 797-5632

Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

on stage

■ Play

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.

art

■ Exhibits

Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ

■ Workshops

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.

Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org

Other

■ Games

Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 18, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org

