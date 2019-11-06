Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Stoney River Band: 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003
Nic Allen: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 8, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Rosie Flores Band: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 8, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Kimo Muraki Music: 7 p.m., Nov. 8, 9, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Mary and Steve Sanders: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Pybus Public Market, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
French for Rabbits: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 9, RadarStation, Wenatchee; $7-$10, radarstationart.com
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 9, The Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee, 884-6219
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 12, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Nate Weakley: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 13, The Old Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth, 548-7488
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, Wenatchee, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Wayward Youth, The Schizophonics and The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
The Feral Folk: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Franks and Deans, Head Honcho, plus guests: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Franks: 4 p.m. Nov. 16, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Chamber Music Festival 2020 Preview: 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$20, 548-6347
Nic Allen: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:
8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party:
9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 8, 9, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
■ Performance
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$22, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org
Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org
■ Opera
“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org
“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”:
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m.
Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.
Walter Graham retrospective: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.
Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org
■ Classes
Sip and Paint: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, wwrld.us/2Jyx7c1
Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D
Yaymakers Paint Nite “Autumn Lookout”: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Yaymakers Paint Nite “Red Autumn Barn”: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Sip and Read: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Create Art Studio, Cashmere, featuring Joyce Brandt Williams “Quilt of Grace” and Nicki Corrine White’s “It’s Not About the Pie,” free, 679-2100
Stephen Hufman “A Desperate Need - A Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 1-3 p.m., Nov. 9, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451
Nicki White’s “It’s Not About the Pie — A First Look at Hospitality”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
Deborah Nedelman’s “What We Take for Truth”: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Peshastin Public Library, 548-7821, ncrl.org, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451
■ Meetings, book clubs
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org
■ Performances
Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Mela Coffee Roasting, Wenatchee, free, writeontheriver.org
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
■ Calls for submissions
“Whispers of Wenatchee”: Stories, poetry, journal entries and prose invited from all for second volume. Only requirement is to have a Wenatchee connections, past or present. Submissions due Nov. 15 to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Bird of Prey”: 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
“Twisp — The Power of Community”:
7 p.m. Nov. 12 film screening, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $10, panel discussion follows with Carlene Anders, Jasmine Minbashian, Lorah Super, Hannah Dewey, icicle.org
“Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m.
Nov. 15, Wenatchee Convention Center, $11.50-$12.50, benefit for Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D
Banff Mountain Film Festival:
6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com
TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347
workshops, talks, tours
Washington Wildlife Science Speaker Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (Cascade Red Fox and wolverines); Nov. 19 (I-90 wildlife overpass); Nov. 26 (grouse of the Columbia Basin), Milepost 111 Brewing Co., Cashmere, $60-$75 for series, Wenatchee River Institute, 548-0181
other
■ Festivals & Events
Snow Fest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $2, Bavarian Boondockers Snowmobile Club, bavarianboondockers.com
■ Gatherings and benefits
Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless
Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa
■ Games
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 11, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Duende Libre: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20, wwrld.us/2JfuwmZ
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org.
■ Auditions
“The Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 4 p.m.
Nov. 19 and 20, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, ages 8 and up, no previous experience necessary, bring a parent, rehearsals begin week of Jan. 6, performances March 20-29, 997-7529, mercplayhouse.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Third Friday Slow Jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 15, George Community Hall, George, 797-5632
Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Exhibits
Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
Other
■ Games
Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 18, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org