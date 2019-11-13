Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Wayward Youth, The Schizophonics and The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Joe Guimond: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
The Feral Folk: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Franks and Deans, Head Honcho, plus guests: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Rylei Franks: 4 p.m. Nov. 16, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Chamber Music Festival 2020 Preview: 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$20, 548-6347
Nic Allen: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
■ Ongoing
NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Joe Guimond Duo: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003
The Skiffs: 7-9-p.m. Nov. 27, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Eddie Manzanares: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073
Dan Quigley: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 29, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir, Older & Wiser: 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Club Crow, Cashmere,782-3001
Gavin McLaughlin: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Jason Reimath: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org
“Matilda”: 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Clue, On Stage”: 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, Cascade High School Auditorium, Leavenworth, $5-$12 at the door, cascadesd.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”: Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School
Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.
■ Performance
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,
“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 27-28, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth; $12-$24, icicle.org
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org
Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org
■ Opera
“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Walter Graham retrospective: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m.
Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.
Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org
Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Leavenworth Cider House, Leavenworth, $35, sipandpaint.org
Sip and Paint: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Broken Barrel Mercantile, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org
“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com
Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Ceramic Paint and Sip: 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682
Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Adult STEM Night “Eggbot Winter Holiday Ornaments”: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Greg Asimakoupoulos’ “Zuzu’s Wonderful Life”: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, The Owl Soda Fountain, Wentachee, free
Deborah Nedelman’s “What We Take for Truth”: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Peshastin Public Library, 548-7821, ncrl.org, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451
Dallas Stringer’s “Isn’t That the Man Who?”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
Kelli Estes “Today We Go Home”: 10:45 a.m.-noon, Nov. 30, Longdrop Cider Company, Leavenworth, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451
■ Meetings, book clubs
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org
■ Performances
Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Caffe Mela, Wenatchee, free, writeontheriver.org
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
■ Calls for submissions
Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, Nov. 15- Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org
“Whispers of Wenatchee”: Stories, poetry, journal entries and prose invited from all for second volume. Only requirement is to have a Wenatchee connections, past or present. Submissions due Nov. 15 to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Wenatchee Convention Center, $11.50-$12.50, benefit for Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com
TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347
24 Frames, Early Animation Festival: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $10, radarstationart.com
workshops, talks and tours
Botanist Ron Bockelman’s “Snowball Cactus Rescue”: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, free, presented by Wenatchee Valley Native Plant Society
Feliks Banel “Storm Warning”: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org
other
■ Festivals & Events
Snow Fest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $2, Bavarian Boondockers Snowmobile Club, bavarianboondockers.com
Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, Pybus Public Market, 40 local artisans sell crafts, gifts, raffle proceeds benefit Pybus Foundation, pybysmarket.org
Christkindlmarkt: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108
■ Gatherings and benefits
Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa
Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless
■ Games
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 18, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org, admission by donation Nov. 21.
“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.
■ Auditions
“The Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, ages 8 and up, no previous experience necessary, bring a parent, rehearsals begin week of Jan. 6, performances March 20-29, 997-7529, mercplayhouse.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Wit & Whimsy”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
Third Friday Slow Jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 15, George Community Hall, George, 797-5632
Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.