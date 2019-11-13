download.jpg

Two Rivers Gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, is featuring artist Walter Graham this month. Perhaps his most popular painting, “Horsepower,” is being mothballed from Rocky Reach Dam. In addition to huge murals, he also worked in bronze, wood, tile, oil and watercolor. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, go to 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504.

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Wayward Youth, The Schizophonics and The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Joe Guimond: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org

The Feral Folk: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Franks and Deans, Head Honcho, plus guests: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Rylei Franks: 4 p.m. Nov. 16, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Chamber Music Festival 2020 Preview: 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $12-$20, 548-6347

Nic Allen: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 20, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Nov. 21, The Loft, Leavenworth, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

■ Ongoing

NCW Blues Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Hometown Gold Oldies Jam hosted by Joe Guimond: 7 p.m. first and third Monday, Riverside Pub, Wenatchee, free, 888-9993

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Gregory Rawlins: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 22-23, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Joe Guimond Duo: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 22, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Jim Basnight, Dustin Hays, Dylan Morrison, Rylei Franks: 9 p.m. Nov. 22, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

The Spinoffs: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 23, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003

The Skiffs: 7-9-p.m. Nov. 27, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Eddie Manzanares: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29-30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, free, 663-9073

Dan Quigley: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 29, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir, Older & Wiser: 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Club Crow, Cashmere,782-3001

Gavin McLaughlin: 4 p.m. Nov. 30, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Jason Reimath: 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com

Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Play

“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org

“Matilda”: 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

“Clue, On Stage”: 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, Cascade High School Auditorium, Leavenworth, $5-$12 at the door, cascadesd.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org

EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”: Dec. 5, 6, 7, Eastmont High School

Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.

■ Performance

Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz,

“A Tuna Christmas & Friends”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 27-28, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth; $12-$24, icicle.org

Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org

Marlin Handbell Choir: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $15, icicle.org

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org

■ Opera

“Akhnaten”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 23, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Walter Graham retrospective: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504

Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m.

Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee

Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711

Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.

“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, wvmcc.org.

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.

Last Tuesday Artists, “Drawn to Abstracts”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Grunewald Guild, Plain, $10 donation, bring pen, pencil, paper, paints, camera, icicle.org

Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

■ Classes

Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Leavenworth Cider House, Leavenworth, $35, sipandpaint.org

Sip and Paint: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 22, Broken Barrel Mercantile, Leavenworth, $30, sipandpaint.org

“Frozen Winter Lake” Partner Painting: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Yaymakers Paint Nite “Barn Board Snow Bird”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Inna’s Cuisine, Wenatchee, $35, yaymaker.com

Pine Needle Basket Weaving: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Ceramic Paint and Sip: 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, 470-5682

Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, Inna’s Cuisines, Wenatchee, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Rock Painting: 10 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Adult STEM Night “Eggbot Winter Holiday Ornaments”: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Greg Asimakoupoulos’ “Zuzu’s Wonderful Life”: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, The Owl Soda Fountain, Wentachee, free

Deborah Nedelman’s “What We Take for Truth”: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Peshastin Public Library, 548-7821, ncrl.org, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

Dallas Stringer’s “Isn’t That the Man Who?”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Kelli Estes “Today We Go Home”: 10:45 a.m.-noon, Nov. 30, Longdrop Cider Company, Leavenworth, and 1-3 p.m. Nov. 30, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, 548-1451

■ Meetings, book clubs

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

North Central Regional Library Book Clubs: Clubs meet at libraries across the region, ncrl.org

■ Performances

Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Caffe Mela, Wenatchee, free, writeontheriver.org

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.

■ Calls for submissions

Write on the River Writers Competition: Submit fiction, non-fiction, short form or excerpts from longer work, any theme or topic, Nov. 15- Feb. 1, $20 per submission or $40 with three written critiques, writeontheriver.org

“Whispers of Wenatchee”: Stories, poetry, journal entries and prose invited from all for second volume. Only requirement is to have a Wenatchee connections, past or present. Submissions due Nov. 15 to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.

Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.

independent film

Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Wenatchee Convention Center, $11.50-$12.50, benefit for Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D

Banff Mountain Film Festival: 6-10:30 p.m., Nov. 19, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $15-$20, skileavenworth.com

TGR’s “Roadless”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $7-$15, 548-6347

24 Frames, Early Animation Festival: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $10, radarstationart.com

workshops, talks and tours

Botanist Ron Bockelman’s “Snowball Cactus Rescue”: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, free, presented by Wenatchee Valley Native Plant Society

Feliks Banel “Storm Warning”: 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org

other

■ Festivals & Events

Snow Fest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $2, Bavarian Boondockers Snowmobile Club, bavarianboondockers.com

Holiday Artisan Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, Pybus Public Market, 40 local artisans sell crafts, gifts, raffle proceeds benefit Pybus Foundation, pybysmarket.org

Christkindlmarkt: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, downtown Leavenworth, lantern parade at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m. Dec. 5, East Wenatchee City Hall, free activities for whole family including singing, Santa, Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, 886-6108

■ Gatherings and benefits

Fowl Play 5K: 9 a.m. Nov. 28, Front Street Gazebo, Leavenworth, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Cascade High School tennis team, wwrld.us/2Cb6uWa

Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless

■ Games

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 18, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Trivia: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ

on stage

■ Play

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org, admission by donation Nov. 21.

“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6-8, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $10 adults, free for age 18 and under, mercplayhouse.org.

■ Auditions

“The Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, ages 8 and up, no previous experience necessary, bring a parent, rehearsals begin week of Jan. 6, performances March 20-29, 997-7529, mercplayhouse.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

“Wit & Whimsy”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s main gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

Cindy Ruprecht’s “The Generosity of Seed”: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 23, Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s community gallery, Twisp, free, confluence gallery.com, show runs through Jan. 5

■ Call to artists

Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.

Columbia Basin

music scene

■ Live music

Third Friday Slow Jam: 7 p.m. Nov. 15, George Community Hall, George, 797-5632

Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com

Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas, Andrew Knapp: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

Marlin Handbell Ringers: 7 p.m. Dec. 14, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com

on stage

■ Play

“Tracking Santa”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-15, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, 246-2611, masquers.com.

art

■ Workshops

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.

