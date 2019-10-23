Addams family

Music Theatre of Wenatchee's "The Addams Family" opens Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 2 at the Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee. For ticket and times, go to numericapac.org.

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Methow Valley singer Ken Bevis will present “Songs of Nature” at Thursday’s Audubon Social at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.  The event is open to the public. The family friendly social starts at 7 p.m.

Ken Bevis “Songs of Nature”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, Audubon Social, free

Howling Gods, Late Night Shiner, The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Seth Garrido: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org

Mike Bills: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Dreadful Children, The Rich & Rare Rebels: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Bonnie Birch Trio accordion music: 12-3 p.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Front Street Park Gazebo, Leavenworth, bonniebirch.com

The 509s: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, 888-2234

Fat Fox Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth, iciclebrewing.com

End of the Line: 4 p.m. Oct. 26, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.

Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Lance Tigner: 6 p.m., Oct. 30, The Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, free, skileavenworth.com

Nic Allen: 7 p.m. Oct. 30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073

■ Ongoing

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation,Wenatchee, no cover, radarstationart.com

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Wild Turkeys: 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003

Datura, Children in Heat, The Crushers: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Devin Sinha: 7 p.m. Nov. 1, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m.

Nov. 2, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $21-$40, numericapac.org

Eddie Manzanares, Raquel Cabello: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073

KenStringfellow by Olli Tumelius.jpg

For his solo tour, Ken Stringfellow is revisiting his album “Touched,” released on Sept. 11, 2001. Though obviously not intended to mark such a tragic day, he said the record proved therapeutic for many people in the days following.

Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $25-$75, radarstationart.com

Kairos, a concert for families: 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $20-$22, free for 16 and under, iciclecreek.org, 548-6347

Pray for Snow Concert: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Arlberg Sports parking lot, Wenatchee, $15-$20, https://wwrld.us/2qBu10a

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, kingludwids.com

Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Comedy

Susan Jones: 8 p.m. Oct. 25, Harmony Meadows, Manson, $30, rottenapplepresents.com

Comedy at the Grizzly with Susan Jones: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com

■ Play

“The Miracle Worker”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25, 26, Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, Cashmere; Cashmere High School Department production; $5-$8, available only at the door, no reserved seating.

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org

“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org

Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org

Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.

■ Performance

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $34-$37, numericapac.org.

Halloween Burlesque: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $30, radarstationart.com

Hallow Queens Drag Show: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Hall, Wenatchee, $25-$45, ywcancw.org

Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$22, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org

■ Opera

“Manon”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org

“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: through Jan. 13, Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711

Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org, pybusmarket.org

Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday Nov. 1-Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, with guest artists presenting at 6 p.m.

“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, wwrld.us/MACGallery

Copyright Bandits: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1

“Divination Community with the Other Side”: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee

Ginger Reddington: On display through October, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com

Marti Lyttle: On display through October, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576

John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching”: On display through Oct. 24, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504

“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, free on First Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., wvmcc.org

Scintilla Project: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, Mela, Wenatchee; marketplace 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Designer Flooring, Wenatchee, 662-2116

Walter Graham retrospective: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504

Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.

Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 30, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

■ Classes

Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Day of the Dead tissue paper flowers: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28, Van Tassel Center, Wenatchee Valley College, free, to register call 664-7624

Adult Art Class with Karen:

5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Cashmere Public Library, ncrl.org

Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving:

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,.Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Robin Benway: “Far From the Tree” author, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, North Central Regional Library Distribution Center, Wenatchee; 662-5021, ncrl.org

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free

Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book

for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Eleanor Deckert “10 Days in December”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 26, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

Sip and Read: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Create Art Studio, Cashmere, featuring Joyce Brandt Williams “Quilt of Grace” and Nicki Corrine White’s “It’s Not About the Pie,” free, 679-2100

Nicki White’s “It’s Not About the Pie — A First Look at Hospitality”:

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250

■ Workshops

NaNoWriMo launch party: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org

Memoir writing workshop: 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, presented by author Eleanor Deckert, free. 664-3250

Write on the River’s Novel Seminar: Applications due Dec. 30 for 7-week course that starts Feb. 12, instructor Kay Kenyon, $300, writeontheriver.org

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

■ Performances

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306

independent film

“Winterland”: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$17, free for kids age 12 and under, icicle.org, 548-6347.

“Dawn of the Light” introduced by local artist Robert Wilson: 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 29, Pybus Board Room, Wenatchee, free, refreshments served

“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m and 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org

“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org

workshops, talks and tours

Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com

Adult STEM Night “Glow-in-the-Dark Slime”: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org

Wenatchee Beaver Project field trip:

9 a.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth; $28-$35, bring snacks, water, dress for weather, 548-0181

other

■ Festivals & Events

Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Through Oct. 31,

downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org

Pumpkin Fall Festival: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $7, 763-2713

“Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye”: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, Wenatchee, chelanpud.org

■ Gatherings and benefits

“Embrace the Squeeze” Tipsy Talk: 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee, Leavenworth, proceeds benefit Think Pink, free mammograms for local women, cascademedicalfoundation.org

Ski gear swap: 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Oct. 27, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $7 admission, benefits Leavenworth Ski Hill

Ski Hill Volunteer Work Day:

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com

■ Games

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., costume contest and prizes

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 28, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Duende Libre: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20, wwrld.us/2JfuwmZ

Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ

on stage

■ Play

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit:

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com

■ Workshops and classes

“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

literature

■ Workshops

Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org

Okanogan/Omak

on stage

■ Plays

“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007

art

■ Exhibits

Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com

literature

■ Book clubs

Fiction Freaks Book Club: 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 6, Omak Library, ncrl.org

benefits

John Crandall “Why Floodplains Matter”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, presentation is free, dinner at 5:15 p.m. benefits the center, $9 adults, $5 age 12 and under, okanoganhighlands.org

Columbia Basin

on stage

■ Play

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through

Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.

■ Auditions

“Tracking Santa”: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, cold reads, open to all age 8 and up, show runs first two weekends in December, masquers.com/tracking-santa, 509-361-7074

art

■ Exhibits

Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ

■ Workshops

Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org

Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org

“Bots & Brews” Adult STEM Night: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28, Quincy Public Market, Jacks Bar Side, ncrl.org

literature

■ Book clubs

Mary Kazda Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org

other

■ Games

Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org

