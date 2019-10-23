Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Ken Bevis “Songs of Nature”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, Audubon Social, free
Howling Gods, Late Night Shiner, The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Seth Garrido: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25, Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org
Mike Bills: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Dreadful Children, The Rich & Rare Rebels: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Bonnie Birch Trio accordion music: 12-3 p.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Front Street Park Gazebo, Leavenworth, bonniebirch.com
The 509s: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, 888-2234
Fat Fox Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth, iciclebrewing.com
End of the Line: 4 p.m. Oct. 26, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 6 p.m., Oct. 30, The Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, free, skileavenworth.com
Nic Allen: 7 p.m. Oct. 30, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation,Wenatchee, no cover, radarstationart.com
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Wild Turkeys: 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003
Datura, Children in Heat, The Crushers: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Devin Sinha: 7 p.m. Nov. 1, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m.
Nov. 2, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $21-$40, numericapac.org
Eddie Manzanares, Raquel Cabello: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $25-$75, radarstationart.com
Kairos, a concert for families: 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $20-$22, free for 16 and under, iciclecreek.org, 548-6347
Pray for Snow Concert: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Arlberg Sports parking lot, Wenatchee, $15-$20, https://wwrld.us/2qBu10a
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Comedy
Susan Jones: 8 p.m. Oct. 25, Harmony Meadows, Manson, $30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at the Grizzly with Susan Jones: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
■ Play
“The Miracle Worker”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25, 26, Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, Cashmere; Cashmere High School Department production; $5-$8, available only at the door, no reserved seating.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.
■ Performance
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $34-$37, numericapac.org.
Halloween Burlesque: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $30, radarstationart.com
Hallow Queens Drag Show: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Hall, Wenatchee, $25-$45, ywcancw.org
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$22, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org
■ Opera
“Manon”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: through Jan. 13, Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org, pybusmarket.org
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday Nov. 1-Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, with guest artists presenting at 6 p.m.
“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, wwrld.us/MACGallery
Copyright Bandits: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
“Divination Community with the Other Side”: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee
Ginger Reddington: On display through October, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through October, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576
John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching”: On display through Oct. 24, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, free on First Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., wvmcc.org
Scintilla Project: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, Mela, Wenatchee; marketplace 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Designer Flooring, Wenatchee, 662-2116
Walter Graham retrospective: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.
Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 30, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Day of the Dead tissue paper flowers: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28, Van Tassel Center, Wenatchee Valley College, free, to register call 664-7624
Adult Art Class with Karen:
5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Cashmere Public Library, ncrl.org
Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,.Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Robin Benway: “Far From the Tree” author, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, North Central Regional Library Distribution Center, Wenatchee; 662-5021, ncrl.org
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free
Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book
for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Eleanor Deckert “10 Days in December”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 26, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
Sip and Read: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Create Art Studio, Cashmere, featuring Joyce Brandt Williams “Quilt of Grace” and Nicki Corrine White’s “It’s Not About the Pie,” free, 679-2100
Nicki White’s “It’s Not About the Pie — A First Look at Hospitality”:
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
■ Workshops
NaNoWriMo launch party: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org
Memoir writing workshop: 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, presented by author Eleanor Deckert, free. 664-3250
Write on the River’s Novel Seminar: Applications due Dec. 30 for 7-week course that starts Feb. 12, instructor Kay Kenyon, $300, writeontheriver.org
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
independent film
“Winterland”: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$17, free for kids age 12 and under, icicle.org, 548-6347.
“Dawn of the Light” introduced by local artist Robert Wilson: 6:30-8 p.m.
Oct. 29, Pybus Board Room, Wenatchee, free, refreshments served
“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m and 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org
workshops, talks and tours
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
Adult STEM Night “Glow-in-the-Dark Slime”: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org
Wenatchee Beaver Project field trip:
9 a.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth; $28-$35, bring snacks, water, dress for weather, 548-0181
other
■ Festivals & Events
Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Through Oct. 31,
downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org
Pumpkin Fall Festival: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $7, 763-2713
“Night at the Museum: Saying Goodbye”: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, Wenatchee, chelanpud.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
“Embrace the Squeeze” Tipsy Talk: 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee, Leavenworth, proceeds benefit Think Pink, free mammograms for local women, cascademedicalfoundation.org
Ski gear swap: 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Oct. 27, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $7 admission, benefits Leavenworth Ski Hill
Ski Hill Volunteer Work Day:
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com
■ Games
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., costume contest and prizes
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 28, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Duende Libre: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20, wwrld.us/2JfuwmZ
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit:
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
■ Workshops and classes
“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
literature
■ Workshops
Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org
Okanogan/Omak
on stage
■ Plays
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
literature
■ Book clubs
Fiction Freaks Book Club: 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 6, Omak Library, ncrl.org
benefits
John Crandall “Why Floodplains Matter”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, presentation is free, dinner at 5:15 p.m. benefits the center, $9 adults, $5 age 12 and under, okanoganhighlands.org
Columbia Basin
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through
Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
■ Auditions
“Tracking Santa”: 6 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, cold reads, open to all age 8 and up, show runs first two weekends in December, masquers.com/tracking-santa, 509-361-7074
art
■ Exhibits
Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
“Bots & Brews” Adult STEM Night: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28, Quincy Public Market, Jacks Bar Side, ncrl.org
literature
■ Book clubs
Mary Kazda Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org
other
■ Games
Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org