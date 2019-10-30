Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Wild Turkeys: 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003
Datura, Children in Heat, The Crushers: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Devin Sinha: 7 p.m. Nov. 1, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $21-$40, numericapac.org
Eddie Manzanares, Raquel Cabello: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
Pray for Snow Concert: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Arlberg Sports parking lot, Wenatchee, with The Brass Monkeys, Buzz Brump and Tallest of Trees, $15-$20, wwrld.us/2qBu10a
Paul Sweeney: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 2, Baren Haus, Leavenworth, barenhaus.com
Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $25-$75, radarstationart.com
Kairos, a concert for families: 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $20-$22, free for 16 and under, iciclecreek.org, 548-6347
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Stoney River Band: 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003
French for Rabbits: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 9, RadarStation, Wenatchee; $7-$10, radarstationart.com
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Wayward Youth, The Schizophonics and The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Franks and Deans, Head Honcho, plus guests: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Danny Vernon’s Illusion of Elvis: 2, 8 p.m. Nov. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $15-$20, 888-2003
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2, Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org
Stage Kids’ “The Music Man”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $14-$22, numericapac.org
Old Time Radio Show “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $13-$23 (must be age 5 or older to be part of live studio audience), numericapac.org. Performance will be broadcast on KOHO 101.1 at 7:30 p.m Christmas eve.
■ Performance
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$24, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, produced by Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2q6UYbz
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $26-$33; numericapac.org
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $18-$37, numericapac.org
■ Opera
“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Laura Truitt’s “Shifting Horizons”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 11, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, free, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m.
Sharratt DeLong’s “Street Light”: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1, First Friday reception 4-7 p.m.
John J. McCabe: On display through November, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee, First Friday reception 5-8 p.m.
Claudia Wiggins and Jennifer Burke: First Friday reception 5-8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee, free, wine tasting available ($10)
Artwork by Joyful Scholars Montessori students: First Friday reception 4:30-6:30 p.m., Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, missionstcommons.com, proceeds benefit school
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Niki Stewart: Through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org
Chad Yenney and Craig van den Bosch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday Nov. 1-Dec. 5, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall, Wenatchee, free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, First Friday reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, with guest artists presenting at 6 p.m.
Day of the Dead show: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee
Scintilla Project exhibition: On display through November, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee, melacoffee.com
Stephanie Waterbury: First Friday reception 5-9 p.m., RadarStation, Wenatchee, free, radarstationart.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through November, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, free on First Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., wvmcc.org
Scintilla Project: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee; marketplace 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Designer Flooring, Wenatchee, 662-2116
Walter Graham retrospective: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504, First Friday reception is 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 26 (every other Monday), Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org.
Stitch Sisters: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Adult Art Class with Karen: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Cashmere Public Library, ncrl.org
Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sip and Paint: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, wwrld.us/2Jyx7c1
Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media consideredm Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed for Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Sip and Read: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Create Art Studio, Cashmere, featuring Joyce Brandt Williams “Quilt of Grace” and Nicki Corrine White’s “It’s Not About the Pie,” free, 679-2100
Nicki White’s “It’s Not About the Pie — A First Look at Hospitality”: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3250
■ Workshops & book clubs
NaNoWriMo launch party: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org
Write on the River’s Novel Seminar: Applications due Dec. 30 for 7-week course that starts Feb. 12, instructor Kay Kenyon, $300, writeontheriver.org
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
New Book Club: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 26, Manson Public Library, ncrl.org
Reading Between the Lines Book Club: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 4, Leavenworth Public Library, ncrl.org
Bavarian Book Group: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Leavenworth Public Library
Women’s Book Club: 9 a.m. Nov. 6, Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
Eat Your Words Cookbook Club: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Wenatchee Public Library, ncrl.org
Book-To-Movie Night: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 7, Chelan Public Library, ncrl.org
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
Adventures in Storytelling: 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Wenatchee River Institute Red Barn, Leavenworth, donation, 548-0181
■ Call for submissions
“Whispers of Wenatchee”: Stories, poetry, journal entries and prose invited from all for second volume. Only requirement is to have a Wenatchee connections, past or present. Submissions due Nov. 15 to whispersofwenatchee@gmail.com.
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org
“Birds of Prey”: 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
“Twisp — The Power of Community”: 7 p.m. Nov. 12 film screening, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $10, panel discussion follows with Carlene Anders, Jasmine Minbashian, Lorah Super, Hannah Dewey, icicle.org
“Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
Warren Miller’s “Timeless”: 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Wenatchee Convention Center, $11.50-$12.50, benefit for Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, wwrld.us/2qCRE8D
workshops, talks and tours
Wenatchee Beaver Project field trip: 9 a.m. Nov. 1, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth; $28-$35, bring snacks, water, dress for weather, 548-0181.
“Gay 101 — An Introduction”: 4:30-8 p.m. Nov. 6, YWCA NCW, 212 First St., Wenatchee, free workshop on LGBTQ justice and equity, light dinner provided, 662-3531
other
■ Festivals & Events
Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Through Oct. 31, downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org
“Night at the Museum, Saying Goodbye”: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center, Wenatchee, chelanpud.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Ski Hill Volunteer Work Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 3, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, skileavenworth.com
Holiday Craft Show: 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Clearwater Saloon and Casino, East Wenatchee, proceeds benefit the homeless
■ Games
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 4, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Duende Libre: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20, wwrld.us/2JfuwmZ
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $5-$20, mercplayhouse.org
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
■ Call to artists
Winter Art Magazine: Send events, classes, camp information, photos, project announcements, festival dates and more for winter publication covering Methow Valley, deadline Nov. 1, Methow Arts Alliance, methowarts.org. 997-4004.
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
Okanogan/Omak
on stage
■ Plays
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, Pastime Brewery, Oroville, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007, presented by Dramatic Escape
literature
■ Book clubs
Fiction Freaks Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Omak Library, ncrl.org
benefits
John Crandall “Why Floodplains Matter”: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, presentation is free, dinner at 5:15 p.m. benefits the center, $9 adults, $5 age 12 and under, okanoganhighlands.org
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Exhibits
Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
literature
■ Book clubs
Mary Kazda Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org
other
■ Games
Adult Scrabble Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 4, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org
Fun with Games: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 2, Quincy Public Library, ncrl.org