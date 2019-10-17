Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Goners UK, Death Trophy, Dustin Hays: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Kristen Marlo Music: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, McGlinn’s Public House, Wenatchee, mcglinns.com, 663-9073
The 509s: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, 888-2234
Released from Quiet: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 18, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18, Pybus Public Market, pybusmarket.org
Mama Mags & Uncle Papa: 608 p.m. Oct. 18, Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, no cover, skileavenworth.com
John Reischman & The Jaybirds: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Cashmere Riverside Center, Cashmere, $3 admission, pass the hat $8-$11 suggested donation, cashmereconcerts.com, 548-1230
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, 888-3558
Guardian of The Underdog, Third Seven, Devil’s Gulch & The Missionaries: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Ivan & Alyosha, with Beth Whitney: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $22, numericapac.org
O&W: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 19, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Volta Piano Trio with Cellist Meta Weiss; 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $12-$22, icicle.org
Jason Lyle Black, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Wenatchee High School, $25, 670-6922.
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Howling Gods, Late Night Shiner, The Nightmares: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Mike Bills: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Dreadful Children, The Rich & Rare Rebels: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Bonnie Birch Trio accordion music: 12-3 p.m., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Front Street Park Gazebo, Leavenworth, bonniebirch.com
The 509s: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, 888-2234
Fat Fox Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth, iciclebrewing.com
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 6 p.m., Oct. 30, The Leavenworth Ski Hill, Leavenworth, free, skileavenworth.com
Wild Turkeys: 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
Datura, Children in Heath, The Crushers: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Wally’s House of Booze, Wenatchee, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Spooktacular: 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, $21-$40, numericapac.org
Ken Stringfellow: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, RadarStation, $25-$75, radarstationart.com
Kairos, a concert for families: 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Leavenworth, $20-$22, free for 16 and under, iciclecreek.org, 548-6347
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain: 8 p.m. Fridays through De, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
Polka Pals Band: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26 (Saturdays), Ludwig’s Gasthaus, Leavenworth, with dancing on wooden dance floor, kingludwids.com
Ducks and Drakes Dance Party: 9-11:50 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 (Fridays and Saturdays), Ducks and Drakes Restaurant, Leavenworth
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Comedy
Susan Jones: 8 p.m. Oct. 25, Harmony Meadows, Manson, $30, rottenapplepresents.com
Comedy at the Grizzly with Susan Jones: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, $20-$30, rottenapplepresents.com
■ Play
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
“The Miracle Worker”: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 25, 26, Cashmere Middle School Auditorium, Cashmere; Cashmere High School Department production; $5-$8, available only at the door, no reserved seating.
“Circle Mirror Transformation”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 14, 15-16, 22-23, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, Full Circle Theatre Company production, $20 (except Nov. 14 is pay what you can), numericapac.org
■ Performance
Harriet Baskas “Washington on Wheels”: 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Leavenworth Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Numerica PAC Variety Show: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, free, numericapac.org
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee; $34-$37, numericapac.org.
Halloween Burlesque: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $30, radarstationart.com
Alchemy Tap Project: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, $12-$22, free age 12 and under, iciclecreek.org
■ Opera
“Manon”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 26, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org
“Madama Butterfly”: 9:55 a.m. Nov. 9, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24, icicle.org
■ Auditions
EHS Drama’s “She Kills Monsters”: Oct. 21-22 at Eastmont High School. Performances Dec. 5-7.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Adelle Johnson, Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: through Jan. 13, Confluence Health, Radiation/Oncology department, through Jan. 13, free, 663-8711
Niki Stewart: on display through mid-November, Pybus Public Market Event Center, Wenatchee, pybusmarket.org, pybusmarket.org
Carolyn Nelson’s “Conflicting Realities”: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Oct. 24, Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall; free, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844.
“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, wwrld.us/MACGallery
Copyright Bandits: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
“Divination Community with the Other Side”: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Pans Grotto, Wenatchee.
Ginger Reddington: On display through October, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee., melacoffee.com
Marti Lyttle: On display through October, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576.
John Lane’s “Watercolor Sketching”: On display through Oct. 24, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
“My Sky”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, admission $2-$5, $2 add-on for planetarium, free on First Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., wvmcc.org.
Scintilla Project: opening reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1, Mela, Wenatchee; marketplace 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2, Designer Flooring, Wenatchee, 662-2116.
Walter Graham retrospective: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free, 2riversgallery.com, 888-9504
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
■ Classes
Sip & Paint: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, sleepinglady.com, sipandpaint.org
Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Day of the Dead tissue paper flowers: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28, Van Tassel Center, Wenatchee Valley College, free, to register call 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com
Rock Painting: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Ponderosa Pine Basket Weaving: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $75-$85, lunch provided, wwrld.us/2mnaq1D
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed of Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Lance Brender’s “Images of America — Cashmere”: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Robin Benway: “Far From the Tree” author, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, North Central Regional Library Distribution Center, Wenatchee; 662-5021, ncrl.org
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free
Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Winterland”: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$17, free for kids age 12 and under, icicle.org, 548-6347.
“Dawn of the Light” introduced by local artist Robert Wilson: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Pybus Board Room, Wenatchee, free, refreshments served.
“Hocus Pocus”: 6:30 p.m, 9 p.m. Oct. 30, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $3, numericapac.org
“Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Snowy Owl Theater, $7-$15, icicle.org
workshops, talks and tours
Erin McCool presents “Water Rights Law”: 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Wenatchee River Institute Red Barn, by donation, 548-0181
Link bus tour to Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25, meet at Columbia Station, Wenatchee, 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com
Adult STEM Night “Glow-in-the-Dark Slime”: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 509 Bierwerks, Wenatchee, ncrl.org
other
■ Festivals & Events
Leavenworth Oktoberfest: 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays, noon-1 a.m. Saturdays, 18-19, downtown Leavenworth, four venues, tickets $10 Friday, $20 Saturday, keg-tapping ceremony 1 p.m. Saturdays, leavenworthoktoberfest.com
Scare-Crazy Cashmere: Through Oct. 31, downtown Cashmere, tour of scarecrows, cashmerechamber.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Chelan Chase 5K: 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Chelan Riverwalk Park, Chelan, benefits Lake Chelan Community Hospital, $15-$35, lakechelanrotary.org
Oktoberfest Trail Runs: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, Leavenworth Ski Hill, 2K, 5-mile and 10-mile routes, benefits Leavenworth Winter Sports, runwenatchee.com
“Embrace the Squeeze” Tipsy Talk: 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Bushel & Bee, Leavenworth, proceeds benefit Think Pink, free mammograms for local women, cascademedicalfoundation.org.
Ski gear swap: 10 a.m. -12 p.m., Oct. 27, Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, $7 admission, benefits Leavenworth Ski Hill.
■ Games
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night! Halloween edition: 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Costume contest and prizes.
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Farewell Angelina: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Winthrop Barn, Winthrop, $11-$30, 509-997-4004, wwrld.us/2Iz1WfQ
on stage
■ Play
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org.
■ Exhibits and presentations
Oil & Water, A Plein Aire Exhibit: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 18, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 23 artists featured, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Workshops and classes
“The Colors of Fall” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 18, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
"Death & Decay" nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
■ Call to artists
Winter Art Magazine: Send events, classes, camp information, photos, project announcements, festival dates and more for winter publication covering Methow Valley, deadline Nov. 1, Methow Arts Alliance, methowarts.org. 997-4004.
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
independent film
“Winterland”: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, The Barnyard Cinema, Winthrop, $10-$15, proceeds benefit Ian Fair Memorial Fund, ianfairfest.org, thebarnyardcincema.com, 996-3222
Literature
■ Workshops
One River, Many Voices, Claudia Castro Luna: poetry workshop 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, poetry reading, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pateros Firehall, poetry workshop 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 20, Methow Arts, Twisp, free, info@methowartsalliance.org
Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org
festivals
Okanogan/Omak
on stage
■ Plays
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” Dinner Theater: Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 21-plus crowd, $50, 509-429-8051 or 509-476-3007.
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
■ Workshops
Paints and Pints: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Pastime Brewery Bar and Grill, Oroville, $35, 509-476-3007.
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Beyond the Rain: 7 p.m., Nov. 16, George Community Hall, George, $5 admission, plus hat pass donation, suggested $8-$12, George WA CoffeeHouse presentation, georgecommunityhall.com
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Exhibits
Justin Colt Beckman’s “Western Territory”: Through Nov. 15, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org
Adult STEM Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Quincy Public Market, ncrl.org