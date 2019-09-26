TRADITIONS Matt Kimmel 2.jpg

Matt Kimmel’s pottery is on display at Traditions Home and Holiday Decor, 19 S. Wenatchee Ave.

 Provided photo

Chelan/Douglas

music scene

■ Live music

Jason Hawk Harris: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $12, radarstationart.com

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 26, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Public Library, free, ncrl.org

Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com.

The Rusty Cage Outlaw Country Band:9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, no cover, 888-2003

Mike Bills: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Pybus Market, free, 888-3900

No Names: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 27, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

The Swaggerlies, Garden Chat, Himiko Cloud: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Brian Blair: 4:30-6:30 Sept. 27, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org

The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282

Jones, Woods & Nichols: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.

The Drag Queens starring Fernanda: 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, no cover, 888-2003

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 29, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Ghost Power, Wet Temple, Uncle Lord: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Gavin Mclaughlin: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.

■ Ongoing

Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.

Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.

Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.

Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.

Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.

Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.

Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.

Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003

■ Upcoming

Hans Hessburg: 6 p.m. Oct. 4, Eagle Creek Winery, Leavenworth, $15 includes six wine tastings, eaglecreekwinery.com

The Stoney River Band: 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003

Larry Murante Duo: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.

DAR, Revolution Red, Stone Heathens: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6

Rook-Land Bridge: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 5, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682

Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036

Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue, Wenatchee Community Concerts:

2 p.m. Oct. 6, Wenatchee High School. Tickets: $25. 670-6922.

Beth Whitney: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Goose Ridge Estate Winery Tasting Room, Leavenworth, 470-8676

Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 10, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231

Rylei Franks: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, free, 888-3558

A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell: 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10-$12, 888-2003

The Lake Boys: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $20, 662-7036Freeway Jones: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.

■ Dance

Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:

8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.

■ Workshops

Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.

on stage

■ Play

“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org

■ Performance

Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $39-$79, towntoyotacenter.com

Dead & Glam Drag Show: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, RadarStation, Wenatchee, performers Frankie Doom, Luna Tik Hex, Nikita Romanoff, Katie Rockwell, Sage Valentine, $20, radarstationart.com

■ Opera

“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24. icicle.org.

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Pybus Portfolio Exhibit: 10 portfolios, 10 artists on display at the Pybus Public Market Concourse, pybusmarket.org

Carolyn Nelson’s “Conflicting Realities”: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Thursday Sept. 23-Oct. 24 at Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall; artist reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, free; robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844

“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, wwrld.us/MACGallery

Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: On display through Oct. 14, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.

Joseph Brooks and Starheadboy: On display through September, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon- 5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.

Tony Buhr: On display through September, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 888-6306, yeoldbooks.com

Jen Evenhus: On display through September, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com

Brian Mitchell: On display through September, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Jesemynn Cacka: On display through September, Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, 433-8735, missionstcommons.com, gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

D’oh! A Simpsons Art Show: On display through September, RadarStation, Wenatchee, free, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.

Cartoonist Dan McConnell: Last Friday reception, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com

Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org

Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.

■ Gatherings, meetings

Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org

Watercolor Workshop with Joan Archer: 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Oct. 6-7, Chelan Fire Station, $195 for two days or $125 for one day, joanearcher@yahoo.com

■ Classes

Sip and Paint “Salmon Run”: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, sleepinglady.com

Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event

■ Call for Entries

Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.

Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed of Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com

Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com

Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com

literature

■ Signings and readings

Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need - a Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, free, 664-3250.

Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Reasonable Stout”: 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Icicle Brewery, Leavenworth; 4 p.m. Oct. 3, A Book for All Seasons; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Leavenworth Library, free, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org

Lance Brender’s “Images of America — Cashmere”: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free

Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free

■ Meetings and workshops

Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.

Science on Tap “Foothill Mule Deer”: 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, presentation by Chelan PUD Wildlife Biologist Von Pope

■ Performances

Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.

Writers Meeting Writers, ‘Art of Critiquing’: 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org

Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org

■ Calls for submissions

Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.

independent film

“Ice on Fire”: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Leavenworth Red Barn, Wenatchee River Institute, 548-0181

“A River Film”: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, free film screening, Q&A with local experts, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347

workshops, talks and tours

Native Heritage Bus Tour: 9 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $50-$55, 888-6240

Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m. Oct. 5, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $40-$45, 888-6240

Story of Icons - Visual Arts of early Christians: 4 p.m. Oct. 6, Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church, Wenartchee, speaker Frederica Mathewes-Green, 263-6441

Wenatchee Valley Erratics: 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, free, presenter Don Hruska on “Searching the Okanogan Drainage for Multiple Ice Age Events and Catastrophic Flooding — a FOOL’s Journey”

Pacific Salmon in a Changing Climate: 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, Red Barn event, speaker Tracy Bowerman, 548-0181

other

■ Festivals & Events

Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: Sept. 28-29, downtown Leavenworth, grand parade at noon Saturday, wastalfa.org

North Central Washington Dahlia Society’s 2019 Dahlia Show: Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29, Pybus Market, Wenatchee, free, ncwdahlias.org

“Wool Work for Wine” fiber arts festival: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 29, Snowgrass Winery, Entiat River Road, 784-5101, snowgrasswines.com

■ Gatherings and benefits

Hike for a Cause: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Walla Walla Point Park; $5-$20, costumes encouraged, CASA, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, 662-2109

■ Games

Parking Lot Party: 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Badger Mountain Brewing, $5, 888-2234

Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com

Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org

Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 30, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32

Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd

Methow Valley

music scene

■ Live music

Nancy Zahn: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20-$25, cascadiamusic.org

on stage

■ Play

“Boeing Boeing”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20-29, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org

■ Auditions

“Breaking Legs”: 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Merc Playhouse, Twisp; roles for three men in their 50s, one woman in her 30s, rehearsals start in November, performances Jan. 10-12, 16-19, mercplayhouse.org

“Rope”: One man, one woman still needed for play that runs Nov. 15-24. Mercplayhouse.org.

art

■ Exhibits and presentations

Twisp Fall Art Walk & Studio Tour: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Glover Street, Confluence Gallery, TwispWorks; free

Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.

■ Workshops and classes

“The Anatomy of a Landscape” drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 20, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

“Leaves & Trees” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 27, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

“The Colors of Fall” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 18, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714

■ Call to artists

Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.

literature

■ Workshops

Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org

Okanogan/Omak

art

■ Exhibits

Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com

Columbia Basin

on stage

■ Play

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.

art

■ Workshops

Adult STEM Night “Laser Cutter Coasters”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Quincy Public Market, ncrl.org

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com