Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Jason Hawk Harris: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, $12, radarstationart.com
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 26, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Lance Tigner: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Campbell’s Resort, Chelan, campbellsresort.com.
The Rusty Cage Outlaw Country Band:9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 27, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, no cover, 888-2003
Mike Bills: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Pybus Market, free, 888-3900
No Names: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 27, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
The Swaggerlies, Garden Chat, Himiko Cloud: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Brian Blair: 4:30-6:30 Sept. 27, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org
The Lakeboys: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Jones, Woods & Nichols: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
The Drag Queens starring Fernanda: 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, no cover, 888-2003
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 29, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Ghost Power, Wet Temple, Uncle Lord: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Gavin Mclaughlin: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com.
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036.
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq.
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com.
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Hans Hessburg: 6 p.m. Oct. 4, Eagle Creek Winery, Leavenworth, $15 includes six wine tastings, eaglecreekwinery.com
The Stoney River Band: 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5 cover, 888-2003
Larry Murante Duo: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 5, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
DAR, Revolution Red, Stone Heathens: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
Rook-Land Bridge: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 5, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Double Deal: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue, Wenatchee Community Concerts:
2 p.m. Oct. 6, Wenatchee High School. Tickets: $25. 670-6922.
Beth Whitney: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Goose Ridge Estate Winery Tasting Room, Leavenworth, 470-8676
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Oct. 10, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Rylei Franks: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, Wenatchee, free, 888-3558
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell: 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $10-$12, 888-2003
The Lake Boys: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $20, 662-7036Freeway Jones: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
■ Dance
Dance Party with DJ Love Chain:
8 p.m. Fridays, Bushel & Bee Taproom, Leavenworth, no cover, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32.
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
“Matilda”: Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, Wenatchee High School auditorium. wwrld.us/matilda, numericapac.org
Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s “The Addams Family”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Riverside Playhouse, Wenatchee, $20, numericapac.org
■ Performance
Jay Owenhouse “The Authentic Illusionist”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $39-$79, towntoyotacenter.com
Dead & Glam Drag Show: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, RadarStation, Wenatchee, performers Frankie Doom, Luna Tik Hex, Nikita Romanoff, Katie Rockwell, Sage Valentine, $20, radarstationart.com
■ Opera
“Turandot”: 9:55 a.m. Oct. 12, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Center for the Arts, Leavenworth. $5-$24. icicle.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Pybus Portfolio Exhibit: 10 portfolios, 10 artists on display at the Pybus Public Market Concourse, pybusmarket.org
Carolyn Nelson’s “Conflicting Realities”: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Thursday Sept. 23-Oct. 24 at Robert Graves Gallery, WVC’s Sexton Hall; artist reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, free; robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844
“ReStructured”: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 25, WVC MAC Gallery, Wenatchee, artists Scott Bailey, Natalie Dotzauer, Yev Rybakov, free, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, wwrld.us/MACGallery
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: On display through Oct. 14, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
Joseph Brooks and Starheadboy: On display through September, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon- 5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Tony Buhr: On display through September, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 888-6306, yeoldbooks.com
Jen Evenhus: On display through September, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Brian Mitchell: On display through September, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Jesemynn Cacka: On display through September, Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, 433-8735, missionstcommons.com, gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
D’oh! A Simpsons Art Show: On display through September, RadarStation, Wenatchee, free, 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Cartoonist Dan McConnell: Last Friday reception, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free. 888-9504, 2riversgallery.com
Village art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Gatherings, meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Watercolor Workshop with Joan Archer: 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Oct. 6-7, Chelan Fire Station, $195 for two days or $125 for one day, joanearcher@yahoo.com
■ Classes
Sip and Paint “Salmon Run”: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, sleepinglady.com
Prayer Flag: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Crow Sewing Class: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $50, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
Lake Chelan in Winter: 15 artists needed of Lake Chelan Arts Council art exhibit Jan. 15-Feb. 19; contact Maggie Jarr, maggiejarr1@gmail.com
Picture This Program: Lake Chelan Arts Council seeks volunteers for elementary school program, merapod@gmail.com
Heritage Heights Gallery of Legacies: More Chelan artists needed; contact Cam at darlinlily@frontier.com
literature
■ Signings and readings
Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need - a Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, free, 664-3250.
Ellie Alexander’s “Beyond a Reasonable Stout”: 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Icicle Brewery, Leavenworth; 4 p.m. Oct. 3, A Book for All Seasons; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Leavenworth Library, free, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Claudia Rowe’s “The Spider and the Fly”: 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Cashmere Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Lance Brender’s “Images of America — Cashmere”: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Jae Carvel’s “Secrets From the Mountain”: 1 p.m. Oct. 26, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Wenatchee Valley College Grove Recital Hall, free
Poets Claudia Castro Luna, Derek Sheffield, Joe Powell, Jack Johnson: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Leavenworth Library, free
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
Science on Tap “Foothill Mule Deer”: 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, presentation by Chelan PUD Wildlife Biologist Von Pope
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306.
Writers Meeting Writers, ‘Art of Critiquing’: 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org
■ Calls for submissions
Comet Tales: Submit your short original works to be featured in the monthly Comet Magazine, infothecometmagazine.com. Rolling submission period.
independent film
“Ice on Fire”: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Leavenworth Red Barn, Wenatchee River Institute, 548-0181
“A River Film”: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, free film screening, Q&A with local experts, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347
workshops, talks and tours
Native Heritage Bus Tour: 9 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $50-$55, 888-6240
Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m. Oct. 5, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, $40-$45, 888-6240
Story of Icons - Visual Arts of early Christians: 4 p.m. Oct. 6, Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church, Wenartchee, speaker Frederica Mathewes-Green, 263-6441
Wenatchee Valley Erratics: 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, free, presenter Don Hruska on “Searching the Okanogan Drainage for Multiple Ice Age Events and Catastrophic Flooding — a FOOL’s Journey”
Pacific Salmon in a Changing Climate: 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, Red Barn event, speaker Tracy Bowerman, 548-0181
other
■ Festivals & Events
Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: Sept. 28-29, downtown Leavenworth, grand parade at noon Saturday, wastalfa.org
North Central Washington Dahlia Society’s 2019 Dahlia Show: Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29, Pybus Market, Wenatchee, free, ncwdahlias.org
“Wool Work for Wine” fiber arts festival: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 29, Snowgrass Winery, Entiat River Road, 784-5101, snowgrasswines.com
■ Gatherings and benefits
Hike for a Cause: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Walla Walla Point Park; $5-$20, costumes encouraged, CASA, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, 662-2109
■ Games
Parking Lot Party: 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Badger Mountain Brewing, $5, 888-2234
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 30, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Nancy Zahn: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20-$25, cascadiamusic.org
on stage
■ Play
“Boeing Boeing”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20-29, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org
■ Auditions
“Breaking Legs”: 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Merc Playhouse, Twisp; roles for three men in their 50s, one woman in her 30s, rehearsals start in November, performances Jan. 10-12, 16-19, mercplayhouse.org
“Rope”: One man, one woman still needed for play that runs Nov. 15-24. Mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Twisp Fall Art Walk & Studio Tour: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 28, Glover Street, Confluence Gallery, TwispWorks; free
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Workshops and classes
“The Anatomy of a Landscape” drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 20, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
“Leaves & Trees” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 27, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
“The Colors of Fall” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 18, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
“Death & Decay” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 25, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
■ Call to artists
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787.
literature
■ Workshops
Four Minutes of Fame at Sun Mountain: Oct. 25, Write on the River event at Sun Mountain Lodge, Winthrop, free, writeontheriver.org
Okanogan/Omak
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 31, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
Columbia Basin
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Workshops
Adult STEM Night “Laser Cutter Coasters”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Quincy Public Market, ncrl.org