Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, Leavenworth Farmers Market at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Erin Moody, Junk Belly “Ol’ Dog Days” Dinner Concert: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Sunshine Ranch Wenatchee, $40
Nic Allen: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Norman Baker: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13, Pybus Market, free, 888-3900
Gavin McGlaughlin: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 14, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Powerhouse: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com.
Billy Stoops: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Tastebuds, Wenatchee, 888-2783
Kristen Marlo and Luke Stanton: 8 p.m. Sept. 14, RadarStation, $10, radarstationart.com
Older & Wiser: 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Silvara Cellars, 548-1000
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Season Kick-off: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14, Pybus Public Market, free, 888-3900
Lance Tigner: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center $30-$37, georgewinston.com, numericapac.org
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $34-$38, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 18, Post Office Saloon, Leavenworth, 548-7488
■ Ongoing
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841.
Open Mic Night with Daniel Quigley: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, 885-8466, mellisonivineyards.com
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036
Karaoke Night: 9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231, wwrld.us/2M372Qq
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover, radarstationart.com
Karaoke Night: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Buzz Inn Steakhouse & Lounge, Wenatchee. 663-7777.
Karaoke: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, 888-2003
■ Upcoming
Slim Chance: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20, Pybus Market, free, 888-3900
Older & Wiser: Sept. 20, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Buzz Inn, East Wenatchee, 884-6219
Mark Holt: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Squirrel Tree Restaurant, Leavenworth
Seth Garrido Live: 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Silvara Cellars, Leavenworth, 548-1000, silvarawine.com
The Spin Offs: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 21, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Rylie Franks: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Gary Bowling & Marvin Tucker: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22, Wenatchee Senior Activity Center, Wenatchee, $5, 662-7036
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Manson Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Lance Tigner: 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Wildflour, Kahler Glen Golf Course, Lake Wenatchee, 888-2737
Jason Hawk Harris: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, RadarStation, Wenatchee, radarstationart.com
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 26, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Public Library, free, ncrl.org
■ Dance
Caliente Nights with Deseo Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, music and dance at 8 p.m. Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25, deseocarmin.com
■ Workshops
Lake Chelan Ukulele Circle: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Chelan Library, free, ncrl.org.
on stage
■ Play
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org
■ Classes
Foundations of Acting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-Oct. 27, Wenatchee Valley College, instructor Tess Davison, $100, wvc.edu/academics/continuingeducation, 682-6900
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre: On display through Oct. 14, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department. Free. 663-8711.
Joseph Brooks and Starheadboy: On display through September, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1.
Tony Buhr: On display through September, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 888-6306, yeoldbooks.com
Jen Evenhus: On display through September, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Brian Mitchell: On display through September, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Jesemynn Cacka: On display through September, Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, 433-8735, missionstcommons.com, gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
D’oh! A Simpsons Art Show: On display through September, RadarStation, Wenatchee, free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. radarstationart.com.
Cartoonist Dan McConnell: On display through September, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free. 888-9504; gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 2riversgallery.com
Majka Sadel’s “Butterflies in the Stomach”: On display through September, Pybus Public Market Events Center, Wenatchee, pybuspublicmarket.org.
Village Art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
Paint and Sip Class: 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Prestige Senior Living, East Wenatchee, $20, 884-3938
DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, prettynicecreations.com/event
Compact masterpieces: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, 30, prettynicecreations.com/event
Alcohol Ink Creations: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sketching and Watercolor: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $70, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sip and Paint: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, sleepinglady.com
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered,. Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu.
literature
■ Signings and readings
Lucy H. Delaney’s “Gia Addictions”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Kevin O’Brien’s “The Betrayed Wife”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Leigh Calvez’s “Breath of a Whale”: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 25, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, and 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Stephen Hufman’s “A Desperate Need - a Guide to Treating Addictions and Recapturing Life”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28, Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, free, 664-3250.
■ Meetings and workshops
Wenatchee Senior Writers Group: 9:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays, Suite B at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 662-7036. All ages, skill levels.
Book-to-Movie Night: 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19, Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org. Earnest Cline’s “Ready Player One.”
Lake Chelan Book Group: 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Chelan Library, 682-5131, ncrl.org
Science on Tap “Foothill Mule Deer”: 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Badger Mountain Brewing, Wenatchee, presentation by Chelan PUD Wildlife Biologist Von Pope
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
Write on the River’s Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, South, Leavenworth, writeontheriver.org
Writers Meeting Writers: 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28, Wenatchee Public Library, free, writeontheriver.org
Walking the Wild Side, The Nature of Nature Writing: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Barn Beach Reserve, Leavenworth, $70, Write on the River, Wenatchee River Institute, wenatcheeinstitute.org, writeontheriver.org
independent film
“A River Film”: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, free film screening, Q&A with local experts, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347
workshops, talks and tours
Science and Art of Wildlife Tracking: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $150-$175, 548-0182, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
Sleeping Lady Birdwalk: 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 21, Sleeping Lady Resort, free, sleepinglady.com
other
■ Festivals & Events
Bacon, Bourbon, Bluegrass & Blues: 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee. $45-$55.
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival: Sept. 19-21, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, salmonfest.org
Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: Sept. 27-29, downtown Leavenworth, grand parade at noon Sept. 28, wastalfa.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Ol’ Dog Days Dinner Concert: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Sunshine Ranch, Wenatchee, $40 adults
Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14, $20, cascademedicalfoundation.org.
■ Games
Parking Lot Party: 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Badger Mountain Brewing, $5, 888-2234
Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays, Tap and Putt, 470-8890, thetapandputt.com
Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays, Riverfront Rock Gym, 888-2427, riverfrontrockgym.com
Trivia Night with the Wenatchee Public Library: 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Pybus Public Market, ncrl.org
Game Night: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 16, Bushel & Bee Taproom, 818-3373, wwrld.us/2LLwb32
Bingo at Stein: 7-8 p.m. first and third Tuesday, 888-0220, wwrld.us/2m8SXXd
Corn Hole Tournament: 4 p.m. Sept. 14, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558.
Methow Valley
music scene
■ Live music
Nancy Zahn: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Methow Valley Community Center, Twisp, $20-$25, cascadiamusic.org
on stage
■ Play
“Boeing Boeing”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20-29, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15-24, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
■ Workshops
Adult STEM Night “Laser Cutter Coasters”: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17, Methow Valley Cider House, Winthrop, ncrl.org
“The Anatomy of a Landscape” drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept 20, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
■ Call to artists
“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor, up to five pieces, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. Deadline Sept. 15, show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, confluence gallery.com.
talks and tours
Beaver Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, author Ben Goldfarb’s “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” and Sarah Koenigsberg’s film “The Beaver Believers,” 289-2770, methow.beaver@gmail.com
Okanogan/Omak
music scene
■ Live music
BrassWorks: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Okanogan High School Cafetorium, free.
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m., Sept. 14, Sweet River Bakery, Pateros, sweetriverbakery.com
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. first Friday of the month, George Community Hall, free, potluck at 6 p.m., georgecommunityhall.com
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Quincy Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Blues Festival: Sept. 16-22, George, The Weavils, Rusty Hinges, Kevin Pace and the Early Edition, The Combinations, Starrland Band, Beyond the Rain, georgecommunityhall.com
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Ephrata Public Library, free, ncrl.org
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com.
art
■ Exhibits
Chad Yenney’s “Chasing Paper”: artist reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13, on display Sept. 6-Oct. 4, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
David Smith “Civil Conversation in an Angry Age”: 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, part of Chad Yenney exhibit artist reception, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
■ Workshops
Fiber Arts Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ephrata Library, 754-3971, ncrl.org.
Adult craft night: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Soap Lake Library, 246-1313, ncrl.org