Chelan/Douglas
music scene
■ Live music
Jazz Night at Chateau Faire le Pont: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5, Chateau Faire le Pont, Wenatchee
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 5, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio, Wenatchee Community Concerts: 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee High School. Tickets: $25 single, $70 for season pass. 670-6922
Joe Diffie: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, free with fair admission, chelancountyfair.com
Lucky Break Boys: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6, Pybus Market, free, 888-3900
Erisy Watt: 6 p.m. Sept. 6, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth, iciclebrewing.com
Slag Callahan: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 6, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Rylei Franks: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 888-3558
GenRAShun: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Ph Factor: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 7, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
The Riffbrokers, Mopsey, The Fun Ladies: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Wally’s House of Booze, $5 cover, wwrld.us/2qWIct6
End of the Line: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Waterdog: 9 p.m. Sept. 7, Clearwater Saloon & Casino, East Wenatchee, $5, 888-2003
Evan Egerer: 3 p.m. Sept. 7, Icicle Brewing Company, Leavenworth, iciclebrewing.com
Lena Paige: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 8, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
Pressure Ridge: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $5, 662-7036
Lance Tigner: 9 p.m. Sept. 8, The Loft, Leavenworth, 888-0231
The Craguns Gospel Music: 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Mid-Valley Baptist Church, Dryden
The Golden Bear Trio: 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, Lake Chelan Bach Fest, free, 687-6002
Lance Tigner: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, Leavenworth Farmers Market
at Lions Club Park, leavenworthfarmersmarket.org
Erin Moody, Junk Belly “Ol’ Dog Days” Dinner Concert: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Sunshine Ranch Wenatchee, $40
Shongo Bongo: 1-3 p.m. Sundays, Duffy’s Tavern, Dryden, 888-4841
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. Mondays, der Hinterhof, 888-4191, derhinterhof.com
Country Comfort: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, $3, 662-7036
Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, RadarStation, no cover,
Nic Allen: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 13, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Norman Baker: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13,
Pybus Market, free, 888-3900
Gavin McGlaughlin: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 14, The Vogue, Chelan, chelanvogue.com, 888-5282
Powerhouse: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14, Benson Vineyards, Manson, free, 687-0313, bensonvineyards.com
Kristen Marlo and Luke Stanton:
8 p.m. Sept. 14, RadarStation, $10, radarstationart.com
Older & Wiser: 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Silvara Cellars, 548-1000
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Season Kick-off: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14, Pybus Public Market, free, 888-3900
Lance Tigner: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15, Hard Hat Winery, Wenatchee, hardhatwinery.com, 470-5682
“An Evening with George Winston”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Numerica Performing Arts Center $30-$37. georgewinston.com, numericapac.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $34-$38, 663-2787, numericapac.org
■ Dance
Caliente Nights with Deseo Carmin: Flamenco dance lesson, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, music and dance at 8 p.m. Mellisoni Vineyards, Chelan, $25, deseocarmin.com
on stage
■ Play
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play”: 9 p.m. Sept. 6, RadarStation, Wenatchee, by donation, radarstationart.com
Mission Creek Player’s “The Elephant Man”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $24, numericapac.org
■ Performance
Linda Allen’s “Here’s to the Women!” tour: 3 p.m. Sept. 5, Entiat Public Library; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Chelan Public LIbrary, free, ncrl.org
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Wenatchee, $45-$55, wwrld.us/2lZ6Bj1
■ Auditions
Holiday Spice variety show: 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Numerica Performing Arts Center; numericapac.org. Prepare 2 minutes of material; all performance artists invited.
■ Classes
Foundations of Acting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-Oct. 27, Wenatchee Valley College, instructor Tess Davison, $100, wvc.edu/academics/continuingeducation, 682-6900
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Wenatchee Watercolor Society Exhibit: Featuring LaVerna Henderson and Jennifer McIntyre, Confluence Health Radiation/Oncology Department, free, 663-8711
Joseph Brooks and Starheadboy: First Friday reception 4-9 p.m. Sept. 6; on display through September, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; noon-5 p.m. Saturday. wwrld.us/2IGRVA1
Tony Buhr: First Friday reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6; on display through September, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, Wenatchee. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 888-6306, yeoldbooks.com
Jen Evenhus: First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, on display through September, Mela Coffee Roasting Co., Wenatchee. Gallery Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. melacoffee.com
Colours by Sheri: First Friday reception 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Garden Inn, Wenatchee, 662-0600.
Ink work by Joseph John Sanchez III: First Friday reception 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Designer Floors, Wenatchee, 664-9021
Brian Mitchell: On display through September, Lemolo Cafe & Deli, Wenatchee; 664-6576. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, Monday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Jesemynn Cacka: On display through September, Mission St. Commons, Wenatchee, 433-8735, missionstcommons.com, gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Frank Cone: First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee, 662-2116, wenatchee.org
Matthew Kimmel: First Friday reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Traditions Holiday and Home Decor, Wenatchee, 664-8050
D’oh! A Simpsons Art Show: First Friday reception: 4-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, RadarStation, Wenatchee, free. Gallery hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, radarstationart.com
Cartoonist Dan McConnell: First Friday reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Two Rivers Gallery, Wenatchee, free. 888-9504; gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 2riversgallery.com
“Blossom Days Remembered”: On display through Sept. 7, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, free, wvmcc.org
Majka Sadel’s “Butterflies in the Stomach”: On display through September, Pybus Public Market Events Center, Wenatchee
Village Art in the Park: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October, downtown Leavenworth, 548-5809, villageartinthepark.org
Art on the Avenues: Outdoor exhibit, free, artontheavenues.org. Map available online.
■ Workshops and meetings
Fiber Fridays: 2-4 p.m. Fridays, Peshastin Library, free, ncrl.org
September Sip and Paint: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9, Mountain Springs Lodge, Plain, $35, sipandpaint.org
DIY Wrap Bracelet Class: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $35, prettynicecreations.com/event
Compact masterpieces: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, Wenatchee, 30, prettynicecreations.com/event
Alcohol Ink Creations: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $30, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sketching and Watercolor: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, $70, pretty.nice.creations.com/event
Sip and Paint: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 27, O’Grady’s Pantry, Leavenworth, $35, sleepinglady.com
■ Call for Entries
Exhibition at Robert Graves Gallery: Rolling submissions, all fine art media considered, Wenatchee Valley College, robertgravesgallery.org, 470-7844, robertgravesgallerywvc.edu
literature
■ Signings and readings
Lucy H. Delaney’s “Gia Addictions”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
Kevin O’Brien’s “The Betrayed Wife”: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, A Book for All Seasons, Leavenworth, abookforallseasons.com, 548-1451
■ Performances
Open Mic — poetry, spoken word, short stories, music: 6 p.m. Mondays, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, free, yeoldbooks.com, 888-6306
Write on the River’s Four Minutes of Fame: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, South, Leavenworth, writeontheriver.org
independent film
“Incredibles2” (Movie in the Park): 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Lincoln Park, free, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, 888-3283
“A River Film”: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Snowy Owl Theater, Leavenworth, free film screening, Q&A with local experts, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 548-6347
workshops, talks and tours
Science and Art of Wildlife Tracking: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, $150-$175, 548-0182, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
Sleeping Lady Birdwalk: 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 7, 21, Sleeping Lady Resort, free, sleepinglady.com
other
■ Festivals & Events
Chelan County Fair: Sept. 5-8, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, chelancountyfair.com
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival: Sept. 19-21, Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, salmonfest.org
Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival: Sept. 27-29, downtown Leavenworth, grand parade at noon Sept. 28, wastalfa.org
■ Gatherings and benefits
Blind Date with Lilac Annual Dinner & Auction: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen, Wenatchee, $40 or $75 for two, 888-0251, lilacblind.org
Ol’ Dog Days Dinner Concert: 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Sunshine Ranch, Wenatchee, $40 adults
Cascade Medical Foundation 24th Annual Home and Garden Tour: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 14, $20, cascademedicalfoundation.org
Methow Valley
on stage
■ Play
“Boeing Boeing”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20-29, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp, $18-$20, mercplayhouse.org
■ Auditions
“Rope”: 1 p.m. Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, The Merc Playhouse, Twisp. Psychological thriller. Roles for three men, one woman in early 20s, woman age 40-plus, man 50-plus, man and woman any age. No experience or prepared readings necessary. Rehearsals begin first week of October. Show is Nov. 15-24, RSVP to info@mercplayhouse.org.
art
■ Exhibits and presentations
Methow Contemporary: Robin Doggett, Don Ashford, Vern White, Tonia Gonzalez-Ortega, Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp, 997-2787, confluencegallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
ML Harris’ “The Gift of Water”: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com.
“Weatherbound” by Perri Howard: Through Sept. 28, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
“Women in the Workplace” by Cymone Van Marter: Through Sept. 28, Community Gallery, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. 997-2787, confluencegallery.com
■ Workshops
“The Anatomy of a Landscape” drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept 20, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
“Leaves & Trees” nature drawing class: 12:30-5 p.m. Sept. 27, instructors Perri Howard and Mary Kiesau, $70, mountainkindphotography.com, 551-6714
■ Call to artists
“Wit & Whimsy”: Artists express themselves with humor, up to five pieces, Confluence Gallery, Twisp. Deadline Sept. 15, show is Nov. 23-Jan. 4, confluence gallery.com.
Confluence Gallery Gift Shop: On display/sale year round at Confluence Gallery. Contact: Salyna Gracie, confluencegallery.com, 997–2787
workshops, talks and tours
Beaver Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, author Ben Goldfarb’s “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” and Sarah Koenigsberg’s film “The Beaver Believers,” 289-2770, methow.beaver@gmail.com
Okanogan/Omak
music scene
■ Live music
BrassWorks: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Okanogan Farmers Market, free
BrassWorks: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Okanogan High School Cafetorium, free.
Lance Tigner: 7 p.m., Sweet River Bakery, Pateros, sweetriverbakery.com
art
■ Exhibits
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art on The Line Gallery, Main Street, Oroville, 49northartists@gmail.com
Columbia Basin
music scene
■ Live music
First Friday Jam at George: 7-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. George Community Hall. Free. Potluck at 6 p.m. georgecommunityhall.com.
Bon Iver: 7 p.m. Sept. 6, The Gorge, George, $36, livenation.com
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Quincy Public Library, free, ncrl.org
Mark and Cindy Lemaire: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Ephrata Public Library, free, ncrl.org
on stage
■ Play
“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Masquers Theater, Soap Lake, $20, 246-2611, masquers.com
■ Workshops
Columbia Theatre Camp: Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Royal Intermediate School Gym, Royal City. $50. Ages 8 and up, 761-2730, studio2223.producer@gmail.com
art
■ Exhibits
Chad Yenney’s “Chasing Paper”: artist reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13, on display Sept. 6-Oct. 4, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ
David Smith “Civil Conversation in an Angry Age”: 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, part of Chad Yenney exhibit artist reception, 764-3830, free, wwrld.us/2T58lCJ