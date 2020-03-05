CHELAN — Seattle comedian Mike Coletta takes the stage at Chelan’s Historic Ruby Theatre March 13, part of Rotten Apple’s stand-up comedy lineup.
Originally from Alaska, Coletta started performing improv as part of the Nuthouse Improv Comedy Troupe. He uses his quick wit, energetic delivery and positive presence to connect with audiences, offering honest reactions to life experiences. He has performed at The Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Emerald City Comic Con, Treefort Fest and Bumbershoot. He’s also co-host of the HugLife Podcast.
The show contains strong language and is intended for adults.
Tickets are $20-$35. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. The theater is at 135 E. Woodin Ave.
For more information, go to rottenapplepresents.com.