The Skiffs

Darik Peet and Katie Peet of The Skiffs

WENATCHEE — “Skiffabilly” is how The Skiffs describe their style of music, covering hits from many decades in a rockabilly meets classic Western feel for rhythm.

Upcoming shows include 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Tsillan Cellars, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, and 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

