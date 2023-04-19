WENATCHEE — “Skiffabilly” is how The Skiffs describe their style of music, covering hits from many decades in a rockabilly meets classic Western feel for rhythm.
Upcoming shows include 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Tsillan Cellars, 3875 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, and 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson.
On upright bass is Katie Peet, who started playing music with her husband, guitarist Darik Peet, in 2010. He is a lifelong musician and once owned a local recording studio. Occasionally, Mike Bills joins The Skiffs with three instruments: electric guitar, keyboards and lap steel guitar.
The Skiffs perform two weekends a month at various venues in North Central Washington, including Tsillan Cellars, Chelan Ridge Winery, The Vogue Coffee Bar, Badger Mountain Brewing, Martin Scott Winery, Rhein Haus Leavenworth and Icicle Brewing Company.
“We don’t book where we can’t take our kid,” who is 7, and "wrangles the (other) kids of the venue for fun," Katie Peet said.
Katie talked about the early days of the band.
"Being a female in the industry, I felt a lot of judgment from musical peers because I was just beginning and learning,” she said.
“I identified with the wood of the bass guitar, similar to chopping cords of wood,” she added, because her dad was a logger.
“We play a lot of radio-friendly songs, past hits; we do them our style… one minute an ‘80s tune, a current hit, an old country song, a ‘70s tune — they (listeners) enjoy the variety of the eras," Darik said.
The band's latest song is a cover of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.
