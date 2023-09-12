African Children's Choir

Members of the African Children's Choir are 8-10-year-olds from Uganda who tour the United States performing concerts at churches to benefit their education. 

WENATCHEE — When a 7-year-old girl from Uganda toured America with the African Children’s Choir, she helped encourage funding for her participation in the choir and her education through university through Music for Life, an international Christian organization and nonprofit program since 1984.

This year, she returns as a tour leader and key communications person on the African Children's Choir team to be a co-worker with her former choir manager, Tina Sipp from Spokane, who has been with the choir for 20 years.

"Just as I Am" by African Children's Choir



