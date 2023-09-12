WENATCHEE — When a 7-year-old girl from Uganda toured America with the African Children’s Choir, she helped encourage funding for her participation in the choir and her education through university through Music for Life, an international Christian organization and nonprofit program since 1984.
This year, she returns as a tour leader and key communications person on the African Children's Choir team to be a co-worker with her former choir manager, Tina Sipp from Spokane, who has been with the choir for 20 years.
The African Children’s Choir’s concert benefit is at 7 p.m. Friday at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 Methow St., Wenatchee.
Making more than 50 stops at churches on a west coast tour, the choir performs popular children’s music, traditional spiritual songs and African cultural pieces by singing, dancing and drumming.
The choir’s children are 8-10 years old. They began training, preparing and rehearsing for their tour six months ago at the boarding school and center in Uganda, where they will return for regular school programming after the tour to prepare for national educational exams in their grade.
“Little ones become upper-classmen. They go through grade seven and are given all kinds of opportunities for service in prefects, the kitchen, dorms, storehouse, all these different positions. They take spiritual leadership, governmental leadership and mentorship at the school,” Sipp said. The provided education continues for 17 years, through post-secondary or university study.
“I can’t say enough about the African staff and what they pour into these children. It’s a beautiful thing with solid training, character building, accountability, responsibility, caring compassion for others — it’s the whole gamut,” Sipp said.
Money raised by donations at the African Children’s Choir concerts goes to support hundreds of Ugandan children, not just the choir kids.
“What we are trying to do is fill the seats in any venue and let the children speak for themselves. I think people give because they see the spirit of the children. They are magnetic. Their joy is contagious,” Sipp said.
For housing while on tour, the church venues provide seven or eight host families for groups of two to three children with a host chaperone to stay for one to three nights. These host families are generous and enthusiastic about taking the children to local hot spots and fun experiences, Sipp said.
“On a personal level, the kids get vision. Their world is a couple mile radius. They don’t have any idea what they could become or what else is available. We are into education and the book learning, but I don’t think you can trade the vision that is cast spiritually on their whole life,” Sipp said.
Since their Ugandan families work menial jobs to subsist each day, apart from boarding school education, the program “benefits families with support, Christmas packages, (school) term packages, food parcels and essentials families need as support,” Sipp said.
“The Lord will have people give as he wants. They speak for themselves. We are unashamed and not embarrassed to ask on their behalf. The money goes where we say it goes to change their lives,” Sipp said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone