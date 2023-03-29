WENATCHEE — A traditional three-ring circus from Las Vegas touring the United States makes a stop at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, on Thursday and Friday.
Tickets for the Jordan World Circus are priced at $10 for kids and $20 for adults, with family pack options (and vouchers for free kid tickets floating through town) at jordancircus.com.
“For every town we play, we try to pass it on — when we save on anything we pass it on to the public,” said producer Delisa Jordan, who is the sister of owner Jody Jordan, and a former trapeze aerialist artist.
The siblings are third-generation circus people, born into it while their parents were performing, and took over the business when their father died. The Jordan World Circus has gone on for almost 30 years.
“You’ll find a lot of the performers were born in the business and the family passes the tradition on to the next generation and the next,” Delisa Jordan said.
Performers in this circus come from around the world, including Argentina, Mexico, France and Germany.
Instead of touring by train as in the glory days of the big top circus, everybody with Jordan Circus has their own RV or travel trailer, plus semi-trucks to move equipment. Performers are all self-employed and are responsible for their own gear.
Ring Master Ari Steeples has led the two-hour show for more than 30 years. Before that, he was a bear handler, and while bears aren’t featured in this circus, guests will see trained elephants, camels, horses and dogs entertain.
"Elephants mount, sit up, (with) girls on top, waltzing around, jumping over a hoop," Delisa Jordan said. "One gentleman does the elephants and another gentleman does the liberty horse act."
Main attractions include the high wire walkers and the Globe of Death for motorcyclists. Acrobats will show “marvelous feats of balance, dexterity and masterful manipulation,” according to a press release.
Circus clowns complete the show with crazy antics to get laughs.
