WENATCHEE — A traditional three-ring circus from Las Vegas touring the United States makes a stop at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, on Thursday and Friday.

Jordan Circus

The Globe of Death is a popular attraction at the Jordan Family Circus, as BMX riders circle closely around a performer in the metal cage. 

Tickets for the Jordan World Circus are priced at $10 for kids and $20 for adults, with family pack options (and vouchers for free kid tickets floating through town) at jordancircus.com.



Jessica Drake

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

