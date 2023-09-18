Angel on a 50th Birthday

Actors, from left, Katie Renggli, Maren Cagle and Pete Kappler at a rehearsal for "Angel on a 50th Birthday" on Sept. 13, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth before a performance at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

LEAVENWORTH — A character in a play turns 50 and his father with dementia gives him a painting. Is it worth keeping? Playwright Michael Caemmerer’s own father gave him such a painting, which will be on stage for the premiere of “Angel on a 50th Birthday.”

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA), 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $15-$25 online at icicle.org.

Angel on a 50th Birthday play

Actors, from left, David Harvill, Tess Davison and JJ Hernandez at a rehearsal for "Angel on a 50th Birthday" on Sept. 14, 2023 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth before performances at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

