Actors, from left, Katie Renggli, Maren Cagle and Pete Kappler at a rehearsal for "Angel on a 50th Birthday" on Sept. 13, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth before a performance at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
Actors, from left, David Harvill, Tess Davison and JJ Hernandez at a rehearsal for "Angel on a 50th Birthday" on Sept. 14, 2023 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Leavenworth before performances at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
LEAVENWORTH — A character in a play turns 50 and his father with dementia gives him a painting. Is it worth keeping? Playwright Michael Caemmerer’s own father gave him such a painting, which will be on stage for the premiere of “Angel on a 50th Birthday.”
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA), 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. Tickets are $15-$25 online at icicle.org.
As a potter, as well as a playwright (and former program director of ICCA and board president of the Grunewald Guild), Caemmerer’s interest in the question of the value of art goes deep. “How do I price or value something? How do I say ‘This bowl is worth $200 and this bowl is worth $50?' And how does a buyer (determine the value) of a valuable piece of art?,” Caemmerer asked.
His father was a university professor who did art on the side. “He sold paintings for dirt cheap or would give them away. As a kid, I thought ‘This should be worth something,’” Caemmerer said.
“Specifically it (the play) is about how you determine the value of art. But in more general terms, it’s how we determine the value of anything and put personal attachments, nostalgia, monetary value to things we own to determine if they stay in our possession or if we get rid of them,” Caemmerer said.
Six actors populate the drama, which has some comedy to it. David Harvill plays the lead, Dave. His wife is played by Tess Davison, a character who over time has “taken on more importance, who supports her husband no matter what, but questions him all the time,” Caemmerer said.
Maren Cagle plays a gallery curator, while JJ Hernandez, Pete Kappler and Shannon Jaynes round out the cast. The actors participated in the play’s development process by reading the script for the playwright to hear and make revisions.
Full Circle Theatre Company produced the play after the playwright attended an artist residency in Indiana called The Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat to take the script from a raw form to something close to finished. The company also hosted staged readings locally.
“There were some elements and dynamics he wanted to pull forward and wasn’t quite sure how, so hearing everything out loud and to hear what resonated with an audience allowed him to clean some of those dynamics up,” said Full Circle board president Meg Kappler.
While he is currently working on a new play, Caemmerer said, “People ask me ‘Why now?’ Because it is the only viable way of being an amateur playwright or whatever you want to call me. You have to have had a job doing something else to afford to be a playwright.”
"Angel on a 50th Birthday" is his first project on the Icicle Creek stage, where he worked from 2014 to 2019, due to being “conflict of interest averse,” he said.
“I had stored up decades of stories and lots of starts of stories and theater moments. I decided that would be a good time to get into my own creative zone so I did that in 2019,” he said.
