Do you fly fish or would you like to fly fish? Then you need flies! Learn the basics of fly tying from Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers’ Bruce Merighi. This is a five-Tuesday series Feb. 11 to Mar. 10, from 6-8 p.m. in Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
Enjoy small-group instruction by Merighi and the Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers, assisted by the Trout Unlimited Icicle Valley Chapter. Learn about fly-fishing equipment, philosophy and the basic entomological connections between aquatic food sources and local fish. Each student will come away with an understanding of beginning fly-tying techniques, including the use of tools and various fly-tying materials enabling the independent tying of diverse patterns.
“Tying a fly is more than bringing together materials to create a lure," Merighi says. "It’s realizing you must learn so much more in order to fish correctly with a fly. It's not just randomly trolling, casting with large lures, or chucking a glob of fish food out from shore in hopes a fish might randomly swim by and take the bait. It’s first understanding why a fish would take your offering and then bringing together those materials to create an appealing fly.”
Find out more about observing the natural habitat of the fish species you are perusing to determine the best appearance and action of your entomological creation. You will then be able to experience the satisfaction of catching fish with your own hand-tied flies.
Series cost is $60 for WRI-members and $70 for non-members, including all five evenings with materials and tools provided. Students will leave with 6-8 flies to begin new fly-fishing adventures. Class size is limited to 12. It is designed for ages 15 and up with skill levels from beginner to intermediate.
For registration information, contact Rachel Bishop at rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or 548-0181, or go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
For information on Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers, visit wenatcheevalleyflyfishers.com.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth.